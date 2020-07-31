 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Trash, trash and more trash has been accumulating across the streets of New York City. Wait this sounds like a Futurama episode
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's just DeBlasio's Administrstion!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Bulid a whole society fueled solely by money. And then try to not spend money.
And I'm the idiot?
Hahahaha
Hahahaha
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't someone ELSE do it?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Fifth Element.
\Multipass
\\ Probably just garbage collection day
\\\ The Mail? I now doubt the existence of garbage outside the tabloid industry
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is a hellhole.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly is even more garbage-strewn that usual too. There have been some horrific garbage wind storms by the river while I'm running. Truly, it's not just the lack of sanitation workers (that's been a problem too). The casual littering is also up. I see people just dropping trash more than ever.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: horrific garbage wind storms


horrific garbage wind storms is the name of my Shirley-Manson-on-a-Bad-Day cover band...
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: NYC is a hellhole.


It's alright..... if you like saxophones.

New York's Alright If You Like Saxophones
Youtube Cd-a7ZzoWmE
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm currently eating a sandwich made of old, discarded sandwiches, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In London the rubbish collectors were considered 'essential workers' and thus never skipped a beat. The problem areas have been the parks, where the illegal gatherings by trashy people meant that, well, trash piled up.

If you saw a sign from the 1918 pandemic with the words  "this is a park not a toilet or a rubbish bin" you'd have a good chuckle at how backwards and pathetic people were a hundred years ago, but the fact that the local council has to put up the same sign today just makes you want to go full bore sociopath. *sigh*
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A month ago they were complaining about the starving rats.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't now be a great time for Sanitation, Water and Sewer Workers to go on strike for more money?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: [Fark user image 425x572]


Why does isn't that woman reacting to a raccoon sticking his nose in her crotch?  And don't start with the "perspective" and "long focal length lens" BS.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those pics look like my shed, piling up with cans and bottles. I was a few months overdue before the pandemic started so it's only gotten worse. I suppose I may have to just start tossing it all in the blue recycling bins a bit at a time if this goes on much longer.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those images in the article look like business' trash.  They are handled by independent contractors, not the city.  I live in a residential area of Brooklyn.  Haven't seen any trash accumulated around here.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And that's when the C.H.U.D.S. came
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are right wingers hanging out on the sides of the streets in NYC now?
 
northguineahills
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's normal for NYC. When you have 8M+ plus people, and garbage pickup is only twice a week, garbage piles up (still better then Napoli).
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: NYC is a hellhole.


shiathole
 
northguineahills
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: Wouldn't now be a great time for Sanitation, Water and Sewer Workers to go on strike for more money?


used to work for the NYC DEP digitizing the Water and Sewer systems. I can't see that happening (escape from NY comes to mind).
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

northguineahills: used to work for the NYC DEP digitizing the Water and Sewer systems.


How do you have digital sewage? Oh, wait ... 4chan. Nevermind.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New York Dolls - Trash
Youtube x9d5csMFAfE
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too much garbage in your face? There's plenty of space out in space!
 
northguineahills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: northguineahills: used to work for the NYC DEP digitizing the Water and Sewer systems.

How do you have digital sewage? Oh, wait ... 4chan. Nevermind.


good one!

/uhh, GIS mapping the water and sewer systems....
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

northguineahills: Danger Avoid Death: northguineahills: used to work for the NYC DEP digitizing the Water and Sewer systems.

How do you have digital sewage? Oh, wait ... 4chan. Nevermind.

good one!

/uhh, GIS mapping the water and sewer systems....


That does sound interesting. How long does something like that take to complete?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You got rats on the west side
Bed bugs uptown
What a mess this town's in tatters I've been shattered
My brain's been battered, splattered all over Manhattan
Uh-huh, this town's full of money grabbers
Go ahead, bite the Big Apple, don't mind the maggots, huh
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: You got rats on the west side
Bed bugs uptown
What a mess this town's in tatters I've been shattered
My brain's been battered, splattered all over Manhattan
Uh-huh, this town's full of money grabbers
Go ahead, bite the Big Apple, don't mind the maggots, huh


Jimi covering the Stones. Now I've seen everything.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like nuking the place in April when it was ground zero for the corona would have solved more than one problem.

Nuke it now, before the litter bugs spread out into the rest of the country.  Wall it off if you sad sacks won't sacrifice the lives of the litterbugs for the good of the earth.  Make them live in their filth instead of just moving and bringing their filth to the rest of us.

Sweet feathery Jesus.  How hard is it to not leave shiat and garbage all over.  You farking dirty animals.  You are less than animals.  You are the avatars of pure garbage.  You can't even stop eating ass long enough to stop the spread of corona virus during a pandemic.  Of course you leave your shiat all over.  The farking health department had to tell you morons to stop eating ass since "yes, the butthole has corona virus".  Nukes would be too good for you morons.  We need to round up Floriduh and drop those people into your city.
 
