(WHTC Holland)   The 337 people who thought right now was a great time to board a Norwegian Cruise liner are in for the shock of their lives   (whtc.com) divider line
    North Pole, Norway, crew members, Roald Amundsen, Svalbard, South Pole, Norwegian cruise vessel  
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the one hand, how dumb do you have to be to get on a cruise ship right now?

On the other hand, if I was in Florida, and it's get on board or stay in Florida, I'm probably headed up to the Lido deck with streamers. Bon voyage!
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are they trying to catch the 15:37 flight to Oslo?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When will people learn???

I guess that's why they have the Darwin Awards

I wonder what "award" you get for just getting really messed up...but not actually dying.

They don't pay attention to ya unless ya croak.
Being laid up is just "unfortunate" and forgotten.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x304] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 850x809]


Yeah, that didn't actually happen.  I don't have any responsibilities and my bills are on auto-pay so I thought about taking a chance back when things first started to shut down.  But every cruise was significantly more expensive than they were a few years ago.  Like a 12 day Panama cruise I got for $500 in 2016 (and dropped to $400 just before sailing) was $750 and a day shorter.  I figured for $50, I'd risk being marooned at sea for weeks or months to have a story to tell in my dotage but I wasn't gonna pay a premium for that.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So it was a cruise out of Norway, not Norwegian Cruise Line. I was confused because I knew NCL isn't sailing again until around September (officially, but no doubt that won't happen either).

I had a late January cruise on NCL (a chartered one) that's been postponed until November 2021.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's never a good time for a cruise.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta collect 'em all!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How nature says "do not touch"

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd love to see one of those monster-class cruise ships set up for social distancing. Everyone gets their own floor of rooms, their own restaurant, etc :P
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


I know, what kind of monsters spells 'hospitalization' with an 's'?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x304] [View Full Size image _x_]

I know, what kind of monsters spells 'hospitalization' with an 's'?
 
henryhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Set a course for adventure.
 
