(Fox 31 Denver)   The driver of the Jeep that tried to drive through a crowd of protesters was merely trying to catch a flight, passenger claims, somehow making it all better   (kdvr.com) divider line
67
67 Comments
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedestrians should be able to shoot oncoming cars.
Considering we let Zimmermen kill a kid over less.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Jeep Wave*
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...


Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers is not a documentary

/plus you got the Nazi part backwards
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?


Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...


What about people endangering themselves by walking onto a highway?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, what would he have done if he was trying to get to a gym in less than 26 minutes?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have to drive home from the airport on Saturday night in Austin, after UT won some football game.  I had been busting my butt working for the University travelling all week.  The celebrations blocked my route home for about two hours.  It happened more than once.

It didn't occur to me to try to run over or maim these people.  Of course, that was probably before FOX News made it a rival sport to football.
 
arjayct
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Pedestrians should be able to shoot oncoming cars.
Considering we let Zimmermen kill a kid over less.


Starting with yours, preferably.

"He's coming right at us!" BLAM
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: What about people endangering themselves by walking onto a highway?


Running over pedestrians is a product of a concentrated campaign by car manufacturers to slander pedestrians by calling them jaywalkers.
Before this campaign people didn't think it was okay to run over pedestrians.
End the brain washing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I used to have to drive home from the airport on Saturday night in Austin, after UT won some football game.  I had been busting my butt working for the University travelling all week.  The celebrations blocked my route home for about two hours.  It happened more than once.

It didn't occur to me to try to run over or maim these people.  Of course, that was probably before FOX News made it a rival sport to football.


Were they intentionally trying to damage your car or shooting at you?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arjayct: waxbeans: Pedestrians should be able to shoot oncoming cars.
Considering we let Zimmermen kill a kid over less.

Starting with yours, preferably.

"He's coming right at us!" BLAM


I don't see why not. A fast moving car should be seen as threatening is a kid looking inside a window.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: The_Sponge: What about people endangering themselves by walking onto a highway?

Running over pedestrians is a product of a concentrated campaign by car manufacturers to slander pedestrians by calling them jaywalkers.
Before this campaign people didn't think it was okay to run over pedestrians.
End the brain washing.


This! Power to the Peds!
Estrians, that is.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄



Because I was here during the LA riots. I personally saw innocent people dragged from cars only because they happened to be there at the wrong time. I'm not how many of them raised their fists, but it certainly didn't seem to matter...
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We did notice that there were Black Lives Matter protesters on all sides of the street trying to stop traffic. We then avoided any pedestrians in the roadways and continued onto the freeway. There was no police barricade that stopped us,"

This contradicts previous reports that the police did close the freeway entrance, but regardless, this is an explicit admission that they drove through pedestrians in the roadway. I'm not saying they were immoral to do so, but you can't really be surprised that the crowd takes that unkindly.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

[Fark user image 425x493]


How does this gore pic not land people a time out?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: To identify defenders of the LAPD.
And it's beating, unnecessarily, of Rodney King.

So you're happy that Reginald Denny was attacked?

Too bad he didn't have a handgun that day...things would have been better.


I would have paid to see that. It's a shame we didn't have cellphone cameras back then. It would have been interesting to see shop keepers shooting rioters.
Documenting our stupidity should have started much sooner.
Maybe if we didn't waste time, money, and resources on racism and the drug war humanity might be further along.
But sadly we'll just keep doubling down on racism and over control of people's choices.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?


It's a fickle crowd. When it was an Asian guy who repeatedly rammed and ran over a bunch of motorcyclists the crowds here were baying for blood. Since this was against people protesting a FARK approved cause the reaction is quite the opposite.

Remember kids, it's not the action, it's whether you agree with the cause, and that ironically is the issue with our legal system at large.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄


Because I was here during the LA riots. I personally saw innocent people dragged from cars only because they happened to be there at the wrong time. I'm not how many of them raised their fists, but it certainly didn't seem to matter...


Wait. Are you saying the people on the highway were rioting? Because that's not how that works.
There's nothing to break into and set on fire on a highway.

😜
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄


Because I was here during the LA riots. I personally saw innocent people dragged from cars only because they happened to be there at the wrong time. I'm not how many of them raised their fists, but it certainly didn't seem to matter...

Wait. Are you saying the people on the highway were rioting? Because that's not how that works.
There's nothing to break into and set on fire on a highway.

😜


Troll much?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't tell you how many individuals I've run over when I'm running late for a flight. Happens all the time...
 
bfh0417
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...


So, the aholes standing in a STREET in no way endangered themselves?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄


Why raise a fist in solidarity to something you don't agree with? Cause reasons?
 
sifumokung
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This never would have happened if we had the flying cars we were promised.

This idiot would have tried to kill Canada geese instead.
 
cirby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All of the actual injuries were because some idiot protester in the crowd fired seven shots and hit two people while shooting at the Jeep. In the one good video of the incident, you can see the Jeep going not-very-fast while avoiding the people on the road, and people moving toward the Jeep to throw things. Then you see a whole BUNCH of people diving to the ground because Idiot Boy started shooting.

Then, the "good Samaritan" chased down the Jeep, crashed into it on a surface street, and started bashing it with a baseball bat. Adding to the list of protester crimes that day.

The Jeep driver's crime? Possibly a bit of reckless driving. He should get a ticket for that.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gofundme for driver:
DEACTIVATED
$5 raised
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We also (probably wouldn't) have accepted:
"My coffee was getting cold"
"McDonalds is only open 24 hrs..."
And finally, "Good lord, it's mud butt!"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄


Because I was here during the LA riots. I personally saw innocent people dragged from cars only because they happened to be there at the wrong time. I'm not how many of them raised their fists, but it certainly didn't seem to matter...

Wait. Are you saying the people on the highway were rioting? Because that's not how that works.
There's nothing to break into and set on fire on a highway.

😜

Troll much?


I'm not saying anything inflammatory and if I have said something inflammatory it wasn't my intention to piss anyone off.
So. No. I'm not a troll.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you don't want vehicles driving into your crowd of morans, then don't approach any with deadly weapons as if you are going to use them on them and/or the occupants.

I'll stop and allow you to throw your temper tantrum because #someblacklives matter or #didmetoo or whatever BS you are slinging. But, start coming at my vehicle too aggressively and you will find that 6000 pounds of GMC isn't going to stick around if I don't want it to. You should choose life and not be in the way as it makes its way out of the area as you will note that my name isn't Reginald Denny. Reggie could have been OK, but back when FSM was handing out genes, he went back for seconds at the chromosome 21 table. He let them pull him out, I won't.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since the nods took away my picture....

I'll just say the Reginald Denny is a good example of why you don't stop for "protesters".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bfh0417: So, the aholes standing in a STREET in no way endangered themselves?


Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the police gave him a ride to the airport.

/really
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LindenFark: "We did notice that there were Black Lives Matter protesters on all sides of the street trying to stop traffic. We then avoided any pedestrians in the roadways and continued onto the freeway. There was no police barricade that stopped us,"

This contradicts previous reports that the police did close the freeway entrance, but regardless, this is an explicit admission that they drove through pedestrians in the roadway. I'm not saying they were immoral to do so, but you can't really be surprised that the crowd takes that unkindly.


Yeah! Those bastids were avoiding us and stuff! Attack them!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bfh0417: waxbeans: Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?

Or raise a fist in solidarity?
✊ How difficult is that?
Has to be as easy as being a douchebag. And less disgusting.
But. Reasons. 🙄

Why raise a fist in solidarity to something you don't agree with? Cause reasons?


Wait? So you are anti BLM? Okay.
That's a Farkie.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pedestrians should be able to shoot oncoming cars.


Pantifa weenies released a video on how to break the windows of a car to pull out the passengers.  Given they have made it clear they intend to do harm, I would argue that drivers should be allowed to run over people trying to stop them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Since the nods took away my picture....

I'll just say the Reginald Denny is a good example of why you don't stop for "protesters".


Yet pictures of protestors with less than lethal round wounds are aok.

Who was that basketball player who died from smoking crack? Len who?
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: If you don't want vehicles driving into your crowd of morans, then don't approach any with deadly weapons as if you are going to use them on them and/or the occupants.

I'll stop and allow you to throw your temper tantrum because #someblacklives matter or #didmetoo or whatever BS you are slinging. But, start coming at my vehicle too aggressively and you will find that 6000 pounds of GMC isn't going to stick around if I don't want it to. You should choose life and not be in the way as it makes its way out of the area as you will note that my name isn't Reginald Denny. Reggie could have been OK, but back when FSM was handing out genes, he went back for seconds at the chromosome 21 table. He let them pull him out, I won't.


Oh fark off, dude drove through a police barricade to get to the protesters.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Since the nods took away my picture....

I'll just say the Reginald Denny is a good example of why you don't stop for "protesters".


Actually, Reginald is proof how Racism hurts every single one of us. And not just it's victims.
But, just keep doubling down on that people
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The_Sponge: Since the nods took away my picture....

I'll just say the Reginald Denny is a good example of why you don't stop for "protesters".

Yet pictures of protestors with less than lethal round wounds are aok.

Who was that basketball player who died from smoking crack? Len who?


Len Bias...but it was powdered cocaine, not crack.

And after all these decades, we still wonder what it would have been like to see him play in the NBA.  🙁
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dear Moderator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Benjimin_Dover: If you don't want vehicles driving into your crowd of morans, then don't approach any with deadly weapons as if you are going to use them on them and/or the occupants.

I'll stop and allow you to throw your temper tantrum because #someblacklives matter or #didmetoo or whatever BS you are slinging. But, start coming at my vehicle too aggressively and you will find that 6000 pounds of GMC isn't going to stick around if I don't want it to. You should choose life and not be in the way as it makes its way out of the area as you will note that my name isn't Reginald Denny. Reggie could have been OK, but back when FSM was handing out genes, he went back for seconds at the chromosome 21 table. He let them pull him out, I won't.

Oh fark off, dude drove through a police barricade to get to the protesters.


Oh, so since it fits your agenda this time the police aren't lying?

This site has turned into a sad joke.  I think the only reason I come here anymore is to prove I do not, in fact, have to deal with the dumbest people on Earth as part of my job.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Dear Moderator.

[Fark user image image 480x480]


*Jeep Wave*
 
beakerxf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: koder: Ah so you endangered humdreds of people because you were late to an appointment to endanger hundreds of people. *Checks color of skin*... Goodenough excuse for us, lol! Have a nice flight!

/...

Orrrrr, he felt he was being attacked by an unruly mob on a freeway and wanted TGTFO of there as fast as possible. What would you do? Sit there smiling as people with bats surround your vehicle?


There's video and at no point did a mob surround his vehicle.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Benjimin_Dover: If you don't want vehicles driving into your crowd of morans, then don't approach any with deadly weapons as if you are going to use them on them and/or the occupants.

I'll stop and allow you to throw your temper tantrum because #someblacklives matter or #didmetoo or whatever BS you are slinging. But, start coming at my vehicle too aggressively and you will find that 6000 pounds of GMC isn't going to stick around if I don't want it to. You should choose life and not be in the way as it makes its way out of the area as you will note that my name isn't Reginald Denny. Reggie could have been OK, but back when FSM was handing out genes, he went back for seconds at the chromosome 21 table. He let them pull him out, I won't.

Oh fark off, dude drove through a police barricade to get to the protesters.


He ws pulled out in the middle of an intersection. There were no barracades. There were no protesters. There was only criminals.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: sirgrim: Benjimin_Dover: If you don't want vehicles driving into your crowd of morans, then don't approach any with deadly weapons as if you are going to use them on them and/or the occupants.

I'll stop and allow you to throw your temper tantrum because #someblacklives matter or #didmetoo or whatever BS you are slinging. But, start coming at my vehicle too aggressively and you will find that 6000 pounds of GMC isn't going to stick around if I don't want it to. You should choose life and not be in the way as it makes its way out of the area as you will note that my name isn't Reginald Denny. Reggie could have been OK, but back when FSM was handing out genes, he went back for seconds at the chromosome 21 table. He let them pull him out, I won't.

Oh fark off, dude drove through a police barricade to get to the protesters.

Oh, so since it fits your agenda this time the police aren't lying?

This site has turned into a sad joke.  I think the only reason I come here anymore is to prove I do not, in fact, have to deal with the dumbest people on Earth as part of my job.


There's a thing called cameras, and no the police didn't provide that detail.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Defunct Gofundme was under "Accidents and Emergencies"

Gregory Goodenough
Organizer
San Jose, CA
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: He ws pulled out in the middle of an intersection. There were no barracades. There were no protesters. There was only criminals.


This is a highway, there are no intersections. Try again.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, for clarification the barricade was on the highway on-ramp, not the highway, preventing people from getting on the highway because it was shut down.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some people will literally try to kill others not to take the toll road.  SMDH
 
