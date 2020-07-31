 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Playful otters in my bathtub. Playful otters on my bedroom wall. Playful otters in my socks   (mercurynews.com) divider line
20
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not always....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playful otters frolicking with your mom's beaver
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to give +1 to subby's headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You otter get some air fresheners.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So it's almost like you needed to make a (camera) really tiny and stick it to the head of the sperm"

Nope, I never really needed to do that.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Little White Duck (funny story song for children)
Youtube JU3vUA81vmM
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those spinning sperms down the drain.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wonder if I've still got these posters somewhere. Probably in the box that got abandoned in the attic in Cicero.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth from here. Spare a thought for those poor souls whose centuries-old beliefs about how sperm move have been upended.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crispy socks here. Crispy socks there. Crispy socks with some mystery hair.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ring of Bright Water, indeed.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Otters!
hakaimagazine.comView Full Size

cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size

lpfw.orgView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew it all the time.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see these guys every day!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I felt a great disturbance in the force as if millions of playful otters suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I feel something terrible has happened.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Playful otters got around the laptop
 
