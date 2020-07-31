 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why you, too, should love Colin Jost   (slate.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's with Scarlett J so he won life.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't care how handsome people say he is, I hope he realizes how far above his weight class he's punching. Lucky bastid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He has only one ball. He has to have traded one in for his success.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I only made it part of the way through the article, but I think young Mr. Jost might want to get a restraining order against the author
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mega Steve: I only made it part of the way through the article, but I think young Mr. Jost might want to get a restraining order against the author


Me too, but that's because I didn't want to do the paywall dance.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.