(KRON 4)   California gym that remained open despite order to close now tied to...well, go on, guess, this is an easy one   (kron4.com) divider line
48
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A pulled hammy?
Forcing members into contracts?
Public shameing for not wiping off the equipment after use?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been all the naked old men in the locker room.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BIG LATS
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have time to answer subby's question.  I have to be out of here in 26 minutes.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, man, I gotta use my 50/50 on this one.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the only place you can go in San Diego to get exercise is an indoor gym you are a farking moran.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO YOU EVEN COVID BRO!?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child sex trafficking ring in the basement?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hans und Franz und Covid-19?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x472]


What the fark is going on with that outfit?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Health officials ordered The Gym to shut down immediately last Thursday for violating the health order, but they failed to comply, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's chief public health officer, said.

"For some businesses it takes a lot of actions to take place in order for them to do that,"

Literally all they have to do is lock the door.

Another member said staying active will help them prevent contracting the virus.

e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to get an antibody test in 26 minutes.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another member said staying active will help them prevent contracting the virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't bother with expressing outrage and anger at American COVID-19 stupidity any more.

All I can hope is that, in a year or two, if and when we can get this calmed down to the point where we rejoin the world, we have more intelligent people in local, state, and federal government elected offices. I know that's for what I've just voted in Washington, and for what I'll be voting in November.

Right now, idiots are sickening & killing us, and themselves, with COVID-19. We really are fighting two pandemics.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give all the gyms, across the country, 24 hours to shutdown completely.  For the ones that dont round up the owners, and members and have them fight to the death in thunderdome battles continuously until there is an ultimate winner.  Then have the winner euthanized. Painlessly as a reward for being the best.  And of course, stream all the battles on YouTube in 4k 60hz.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another case of "I think we can do it safely."
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will it take to convince the CDC that ventilation is playing a big part? Gyms and bars are about the worst places when you take that view. And it's also why the Lake of the Ozarks fiasco didn't wind up becoming a super-spreader event like peole thought.

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/ar​c​hive/2020/07/why-arent-we-talking-more​-about-airborne-transmission/614737/?u​tm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_​content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Must have been all the naked old men in the locker room.


There is no proof that dragging your balls on the floor assists in the transmission of covid.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance limit was probably too high.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tied to a cross?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Tied to a cross?


*err
Tied to a crossfit*
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 664x376]


I find her disgusting. I don't mean her face I mean her way of talking to people and her judgements she was a curse on humanity
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another member said staying active will help them prevent contracting the virus.

Because there's just no other way to stay active besides going to the gym.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

HALF-LIFE 3 CONFIRMED!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Health officials ordered The Gym to shut down immediately last Thursday for violating the health order, but they failed to comply, Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's chief public health officer, said.

"For some businesses it takes a lot of actions to take place in order for them to do that,"

Literally all they have to do is lock the door.


Right! Enforcing health dept. orders is as simple as chaining the doors shut, and pulling the business licenses until fines are paid.
Too bad this alternate universe we occupy has authorities deciding which statutes & orders they want to enforce.
Well, me an' the mules is headin' out to Potter's Field with the lime wagon and sum shovels.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.


Sex with dogs???


Dude
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: iron de havilland: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x472]

What the fark is going on with that outfit?


It's obviously too rad for you to handle.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: iron de havilland: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x472]

What the fark is going on with that outfit?


I'd never looked at that pic very closely before, and my brain had always parsed it as him having a jacket draped over his shoulder... but... you're right. If you're not wearing a jacket, but holding it on your left side, you'd probably have your left arm up to secure it with your thumb, and it wouldn't sit like you're wearing it. It looks like he's half-wearing a jacket, but if you're posed with a jacket half-on like that, it wouldn't sit like if you're wearing it.

Is he wearing some kind of half jacket half shirt hybrid?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jimpapa: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

Sex with dogs???


Dude


Hey, I lived through the go-go 90s too.  It was a crazy time for everyone!
 
nobody11155
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FWIW locally the workplace wasn't even in the top 3 of the list of transmission locations.

Gyms were.  And there aren't that many gyms in this area.

And so the local pols focused on closing low volume (customer-wise) locally owned businesses while ignoring many of the gyms and bars.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: SN1987a goes boom: iron de havilland: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x472]

What the fark is going on with that outfit?

It's obviously too rad for you to handle.


But for four seconds, that could have been a simulpost about Frank Stallone's fashion choices.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: A pulled hammy?
Forcing members into contracts?
Public shameing for not wiping off the equipment after use?


If you don't wipe down your equipment or return your grocery cart to the return, you aren't a real person.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lawsuit
Lawsuit
Lawsuit

-virus
-virus
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.


we know, we were there that night. There is no need to bring it up every thread...

/worse than a damn vegan
//or cross-fitter
///vegan-cross fitter
 
Artist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I have to get an antibody test in 26 minutes.


Huh.....I gotta go to

26 funerals in 26 minutes.....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jimpapa: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

Sex with dogs???


Dude


and raw dog sex in the 90s with PEOPLE

/
I even added the word ppl in there. 🙄
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Im_Gumby: A pulled hammy?
Forcing members into contracts?
Public shameing for not wiping off the equipment after use?

If you don't wipe down your equipment or return your grocery cart to the return, you aren't a real person.


challenge accepted

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

we know, we were there that night. There is no need to bring it up every thread...

/worse than a damn vegan
//or cross-fitter
///vegan-cross fitter


And now I want to be a Stirght Edge Cross Fitter.
 
stealthsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And still, not one case of CoVID came from the protests/riots. Amazing
 
jimpapa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jimpapa: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

Sex with dogs???


Dude

and raw dog sex in the 90s with PEOPLE

/
I even added the word ppl in there. 🙄


Yes, you and other people farmed cannines
I get it.
I wouldnt be so proud of it personally
But dude.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimpapa: waxbeans: jimpapa: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

Sex with dogs???


Dude

and raw dog sex in the 90s with PEOPLE

/
I even added the word ppl in there. 🙄

Yes, you and other people farmed cannines
I get it.
I wouldnt be so proud of it personally
But dude.


The sentence means I had sex, with people, without a rubber. DAMFI! EABOSCD.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.


*Citation Needed
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hyjamon: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

we know, we were there that night. There is no need to bring it up every thread...

/worse than a damn vegan
//or cross-fitter
///vegan-cross fitter

And now I want to be a Stirght Edge Cross Fitter.


Straight Edge
Youtube gsAu-nOg3Tw


For your workout tape.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: jimpapa: waxbeans: jimpapa: waxbeans: WTF? I'm really surprised people are this ignorant, stupid, and reckless.
I should never have to defend a damn thing I've done my whole life. Because clearly c19 has proven a ton of people are much more stupid, ignorant, and reckless than I ever was. And I did crack, cocaine, and raw dog sex in the 90s with people.

Sex with dogs???


Dude

and raw dog sex in the 90s with PEOPLE

/
I even added the word ppl in there. 🙄

Yes, you and other people farmed cannines
I get it.
I wouldnt be so proud of it personally
But dude.

The sentence means I had sex, with people, without a rubber. DAMFI! EABOSCD.


Nobody cares, princess.
 
