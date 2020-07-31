 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   See? You fall a little behind on regularly raking your forest, and this happens   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Bishop Fire is the name of my Catholic Itching Probl...

//you know what. That's just wrong.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Bishop - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S02E04
Youtube JqG30j0FRW8

Oh no, too late.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brush fires are nature's way of raking the forest.  If you keep putting them out instead of letting them quickly burn through the light pile of debris, then eventually the available fuel builds up so much that the guaranteed fire will be extremely hot and devastating.  Those quick brush fires are absolutely necessary for a healthy forest.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was one of them named Joe?

There's always a guy named Joe.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Brush fires are nature's way of raking the forest.  If you keep putting them out instead of letting them quickly burn through the light pile of debris, then eventually the available fuel builds up so much that the guaranteed fire will be extremely hot and devastating.  Those quick brush fires are absolutely necessary for a healthy forest.


I agree.... however, this was in the desert, south of Caliente, Nv., which is..... uh, like most of Nevada, pretty much desert.

That fire would have to make some serious headway to get to a forest.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The Bishop Fire is the name of my Catholic Itching Probl...

//you know what. That's just wrong.

A quick visit to the free clinic, you'll be just fine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Somaticasual: The Bishop Fire is the name of my Catholic Itching Probl...

//you know what. That's just wrong.
A quick visit to the free clinic, you'll be just fine.


Username Checks out...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

boozehat: OgreMagi: Brush fires are nature's way of raking the forest.  If you keep putting them out instead of letting them quickly burn through the light pile of debris, then eventually the available fuel builds up so much that the guaranteed fire will be extremely hot and devastating.  Those quick brush fires are absolutely necessary for a healthy forest.

I agree.... however, this was in the desert, south of Caliente, Nv., which is..... uh, like most of Nevada, pretty much desert.

That fire would have to make some serious headway to get to a forest.


I'm not familiar with that area.  I was just making a generalized comment about natural fires.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


And way too late.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just found it hysterical that we were told to rake our forests from a man who's never held a rake in his life, and wouldn't know which end of the rake to hold if someone handed him one.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aren't there devices on planes that are specifically made to to make sure that doesn't happen?
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Aren't there devices on planes that are specifically made to to make sure that doesn't happen?


You would think so, wouldn't you.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they send a plane to put out the crash site?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Brush fires are nature's way of raking the forest.  If you keep putting them out instead of letting them quickly burn through the light pile of debris, then eventually the available fuel builds up so much that the guaranteed fire will be extremely hot and devastating.  Those quick brush fires are absolutely necessary for a healthy forest.


This. 100%. Unfortunately, we've built homes in what used to be remote places, so fires have to be extinguished before they destroy property. I'm guilty of that. Our 20 acre property sits right next to a National Forest on the east slope of the Cascades. Living here is phenomenal, but it's just a matter of time, until we have to leave it all behind in a matter of minutes. Yes, I'm constantly working on managing the forest to keep it as safe as possible, but it's more than a full time job, especially this year, since we weren't allowed to do debris burns in spring, because the fire dept needed all its resources for a potential covid response, and for 8-10 weeks in the summer, we're not allowed to use chainsaws at all.

The Forest Service does an amazing job around here every year, trying to clear large patches with controlled burns, but if you have a fearless leader who swears by raking, the USFS will constantly be underfunded. Maybe we can have Marines or an Army infantry division come out and help, since they get all the funding.
 
