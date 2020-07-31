 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   That high profile Twitter hack? The teen 'mastermind' was just arrested in Fark's favorite state   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fraud, Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, United States, felony charges, Barack Obama, Confidence trick  
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
17?

Damn. He'll be scooped up by a security company.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whar Florida tag. Whar
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is one angry looking incel in that mugshot.

I'd ask what his FARK handle is, but let's be honest, nobody his age knows this place exists.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag hacked the Florida tag?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I profile Twitter resume entry is more like it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Funny how he didn't hack Repuglicans.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should be made a hero for getting the waste of space "verified" users silenced.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moike: That is one angry looking incel in that mugshot.

I'd ask what his FARK handle is, but let's be honest, nobody his age knows this place exists.


Kids his age are all doing the TikityTokity with the TwitteryTwattery.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who says today's kids aren't motivated go-getters?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, damn. Now I have to believe he is a Script Kiddie. It's as if the article was published by the Daily Mule.
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If someone from Florida can hack twitter, I say we all give it a go. We'll take turns, every day somebody else gets to hijack the twits
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"That's right. I did it, and I'll do it again. MUHAHAHA"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/birth of a Supervillian
//snip off his balls now, save us all trouble later
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Complete with "Florida Edgelord" mugshot goodness.
 
fark account name
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably only behind six proxies
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

italie: 17?

Damn. He'll be scooped up by a security company.


He chose the wrong people (rich, powerful, etc) to hack to get that honor.  Maybe in several years, but no time soon.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: "That's right. I did it, and I'll do it again. MUHAHAHA"
[Fark user image 850x478]
/birth of a Supervillian
//snip off his balls now, save us all trouble later


I bet he still hears the voice of his dead mother.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He looks like he is already wearing a wig over his chrome dome, something that surely won't happen until he is through puberty or into his twenties at the latest.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fark account name: Probably only behind six proxies


even the safe 7 proxies dont do any good when you immediately go around blabbing to any news organization that will listen to you
 
Wesdog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: "That's right. I did it, and I'll do it again. MUHAHAHA"
[Fark user image 850x478]
/birth of a Supervillian
//snip off his balls now, save us all trouble later


Bruh, that isn't a supervillian, that is just some loser who thinks the world owes him something. He would likely end up in some kind of mass shooting after publishing some kind of nonsense online about how the world has mistreated him and made him feel less than other people. In reality he was treated exactly like everyone around him he is just a sociopath that believes he has earned more just for being who he is and is being denied those treasures by sluts and people of color.

That is for sure not the mugshot of any kind of criminal mastermind.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would explain the penny ante bitcoin scheme instead of using the access for more lucrative market manipulations.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does he double as a Wal Mart greeter?
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Zero Cool?
What happened to you man?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Which state is that, subs? Drunken stupor?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: moike: That is one angry looking incel in that mugshot.

I'd ask what his FARK handle is, but let's be honest, nobody his age knows this place exists.

Kids his age are all doing the TikityTokity with the TwitteryTwattery.


Damn kids, always twattering their Facepage pals.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wesdog: Walker: "That's right. I did it, and I'll do it again. MUHAHAHA"
[Fark user image 850x478]
/birth of a Supervillian
//snip off his balls now, save us all trouble later

Bruh, that isn't a supervillian, that is just some loser who thinks the world owes him something. He would likely end up in some kind of mass shooting after publishing some kind of nonsense online about how the world has mistreated him and made him feel less than other people. In reality he was treated exactly like everyone around him he is just a sociopath that believes he has earned more just for being who he is and is being denied those treasures by sluts and people of color.

That is for sure not the mugshot of any kind of criminal mastermind.


Well "Supervillian" was the wrong word, I just wanted to use that phrase, but yeah he looks like he would shoot up a school or pull an Elliot Rodgers.

He looks all tough in his booking photo, but once he is taken to jail/juvie/wherever, and thrown in with the general population, he will be crying for mommy. Not many "hackers' in there, mostly violent people looking to do more violence and your smug face makes a perfect target.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
soon
 
suid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: "That's right. I did it, and I'll do it again. MUHAHAHA"
[Fark user image 850x478]


And I'd have got away with it, too, if it weren't for those pesky Farkers feds.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It doesn't say much for Twitter security that so many high-profile accounts could be breached by a 17 year old working alone.

Someone with money and malicious intent could have done a lot of damage to the financial markets (think false information to move stock prices), or even to world peace, with the level of access this guy got.

This is the kind of breach that should never happen. If Twitter can't stop this, then high profile people need to stop using it.
 
