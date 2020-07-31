 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Soldiers missing after floating tank activates submarine mode   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who floated that idea and got paid for it?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must've been hard core soldiers.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who's the U-boat commander?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aim the gun downwards and use physics to get back to the surface.

This was demonstrated on film a few years ago.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Aim the gun downwards and use physics to get back to the surface.

This was demonstrated on film a few years ago.


There is a 105% chance of that working perfectly.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
its an AAV-P7/A1...thing weighs in excess of 26 tons...you'd think it would be a bit easier to find...

then again...ocean is pretty big...but still
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Battening the hatches is serious business
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chevello: Battening the hatches is serious business


We'll teach those hatches
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the prototype worked okay

q1065.fmView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stratohead: its an AAV-P7/A1...thing weighs in excess of 26 tons...you'd think it would be a bit easier to find...

then again...ocean is pretty big...but still


How long did it take to find the Titanic?
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they know where the soldiers are. You know, in the sunken tank...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Pretty sure they know where the soldiers are. You know, in the sunken tank...


There were no soldiers involved at all.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only weapons the military should have are super large nuclear bombs.  Either the problem that needs solving is big enough to merit nuclear weapons, or it doesn't need the military.  There problem solved and no more military personnel drowned in amphibious vehicles, since those aren't needed for nukes.  Just silos in farm town and submarines.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.


its not a tank...its an amphibious vehicle. this base model has been in use since around 1970
 
Stratohead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault​_​Amphibious_Vehicle
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Peter von Nostrand: Pretty sure they know where the soldiers are. You know, in the sunken tank...

There were no soldiers involved at all.


Oh wow. You corrected someone.  Give this person a million bucks. So they can poop every where. 🙄
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've gotten to ride around in an Amtrac, but thank god I never had to be in one for an amphibious landing. They were aging 30+ years ago when I was in the Marines, and I heard horror stories. Just riding around on land in one was bad enough.

Nick Nostril: I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.


Amtrac -> Amphibious Assault Vehicle. The Marine Corps has had one version of another of these since WWII.

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


This version has been in service since the early 70s. They don't normally sink, and usually maneuvers are done in good conditions.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The only weapons the military should have are super large nuclear bombs.  Either the problem that needs solving is big enough to merit nuclear weapons, or it doesn't need the military.  There problem solved and no more military personnel drowned in amphibious vehicles, since those aren't needed for nukes.  Just silos in farm town and submarines.


Is the only tool in your shed a 20 pound sledgehammer?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I've gotten to ride around in an Amtrac, but thank god I never had to be in one for an amphibious landing. They were aging 30+ years ago when I was in the Marines, and I heard horror stories. Just riding around on land in one was bad enough.

Nick Nostril: I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.

Amtrac -> Amphibious Assault Vehicle. The Marine Corps has had one version of another of these since WWII.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

This version has been in service since the early 70s. They don't normally sink, and usually maneuvers are done in good conditions.


Tank or not, you wouldn't find my arse on one. More power to the good people that do it for a living.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These seem to be mostly used as landing vehicles. Why couldn't the military harden jet skis and use those as landing vehicles. It would give the landing soldiers much more mobility and would be a hell of a lot more fun to ride than these Amtracs.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just wait for the pressure to equalize then break out a window.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stratohead: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault​_​Amphibious_Vehicle



" In March 2015, SAIC was awarded a contract to perform an AAV Survivability Upgrade (SU).[6] Marine Corps and SAIC officials unveiled the AAV SU prototype in January 2016, with survivability enhancements including replacing the angled EAAK with 49 advanced buoyant ceramic armor panels, a bonded spall liner, armor-protected external fuel tanks, an aluminum armor underbelly providing Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)-equivalent blast protection, and blast mitigating seats as well as a more powerful engine, new suspension system, and increased reserve buoyancy.[7][8][9] The AAV SU program was intended to upgrade 392 out of the some 1,000-vehicle fleet to keep them operational through 2035 as the ACV gradually entered service. However, in August 2018 the Marine Corps terminated the AAV upgrade program, instead opting for increased procurement of the ACV.[10][11] "

Hmm.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stratohead: Nick Nostril: I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.

its not a tank...its an amphibious vehicle. this base model has been in use since around 1970


Looks kinda tankie esp if you have a journalism degree
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Stratohead: its an AAV-P7/A1...thing weighs in excess of 26 tons...you'd think it would be a bit easier to find...

then again...ocean is pretty big...but still

How long did it take to find the Titanic?


The tank probably has a GPS system, so like, even if it gets eaten by a whale, it can be tracked.

If someone left their GoPro on the dashboard, when a giant squid tries to fark the tank, we can learn about squid orgasms too.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was probably the screen door upgrade that did it in.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AmbassadorBooze: The only weapons the military should have are super large nuclear bombs.  Either the problem that needs solving is big enough to merit nuclear weapons, or it doesn't need the military.  There problem solved and no more military personnel drowned in amphibious vehicles, since those aren't needed for nukes.  Just silos in farm town and submarines.

Is the only tool in your shed a 20 pound sledgehammer?


20 megaton sledge hammer.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Peter von Nostrand: Pretty sure they know where the soldiers are. You know, in the sunken tank...

There were no soldiers involved at all.


Marines aren't soldiers, jeenyus?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I presume those soldiers are "missing" because their bodies have not been found or retrieved yet?
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: StoPPeRmobile: Stratohead: its an AAV-P7/A1...thing weighs in excess of 26 tons...you'd think it would be a bit easier to find...

then again...ocean is pretty big...but still

How long did it take to find the Titanic?

The tank probably has a GPS system, so like, even if it gets eaten by a whale, it can be tracked.

If someone left their GoPro on the dashboard, when a giant squid tries to fark the tank, we can learn about squid orgasms too.


Dude, are you some kind of sciencetician?  If not, well, you should probably be one.  I've been to school, and your ideas are brilliant.  I bet the government never even thought of one of these being eaten by a whale.  Idiots!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If those guys didn't want to end up in the ocean they shouldn't have joined the Marines. It's like right there in the name. What did they expect?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If those guys didn't want to end up in the ocean they shouldn't have joined the Marines. It's like right there in the name. What did they expect?


yehbut they're not Ultra Marines
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey guys, I got an idea!
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I've gotten to ride around in an Amtrac, but thank god I never had to be in one for an amphibious landing. They were aging 30+ years ago when I was in the Marines, and I heard horror stories. Just riding around on land in one was bad enough.

Nick Nostril: I'm a mechanical engineer and understand the concept of buoyancy, but no way in hell would I get in a tank and drive it into water deeper than the lowest hatch. Only things I want to be in deep water in are things I can GTFO of quickly.

/ never could have worked in a sub or below decks on a Navy vessel.

Amtrac -> Amphibious Assault Vehicle. The Marine Corps has had one version of another of these since WWII.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

This version has been in service since the early 70s. They don't normally sink, and usually maneuvers are done in good conditions.


That's what makes me think that an intake or discharge let go. Pretty sure they are water jet, so it probably was something in the engine compartment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If those guys didn't want to end up in the ocean they shouldn't have joined the Marines. It's like right there in the name. What did they expect?

yehbut they're not Ultra Marines


1d4chan.orgView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stratohead: its an AAV-P7/A1...thing weighs in excess of 26 tons...you'd think it would be a bit easier to find...

then again...ocean is pretty big...but still


Yeah, it is an amphibious assault vehicle, it would have been nice to know how this happened.

Did it launch too early in too deep of water?

Did it fall off the side?

Did they decide to go for a spin and go too deep?

This just seems weird.  The things can even go in deep water, so did a large wave swamp it or something?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AmbassadorBooze: The only weapons the military should have are super large nuclear bombs.  Either the problem that needs solving is big enough to merit nuclear weapons, or it doesn't need the military.  There problem solved and no more military personnel drowned in amphibious vehicles, since those aren't needed for nukes.  Just silos in farm town and submarines.

Is the only tool in your shed a 20 pound sledgehammer?


Sheds are for communists. I keep my enormous hammer in a structure made from other, equally large hammers that have been hammered together.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: NotThatGuyAgain: Peter von Nostrand: Pretty sure they know where the soldiers are. You know, in the sunken tank...

There were no soldiers involved at all.

Marines aren't soldiers, jeenyus?


Go to a bar full of Marines after happy hour and call them soldiers.  Be sure to pay your tab first
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Gunny, should I close this valve?'
 
