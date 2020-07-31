 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Enough already Stork, you are messing with mine beer   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal House Call to Action
Youtube trljmnV6blE
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"A brewery in the German state of Bavaria has been forced to suspend beer production after a family of storks made themselves at home in one of its chimneys."

Clearly, they were not making enough beer. If it had been running 24-hours then the birds wouldn't have even approached the chimneys. Let that be a lesson to the rest of you.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That would be " mein Bier " subby.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of Morocco's finest brews. Which ain't sayin' much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just sayin', stork could always go on the menu.
 
