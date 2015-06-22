 Skip to content
 
(LA Times)   Hands up. Still shot   (latimes.com) divider line
68
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ottawan - Hands Up
Youtube NR2qjvsqNSk
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're unintentionally shooting people in the head, maybe you shouldn't have a gun.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer:  his armpits were threatening my sense of smell!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggressively hands up? Like in the air like he just didn't care?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If you're unintentionally shooting people in the head, maybe you shouldn't have a gun.


You are completely and utterly incorrect.

/about the "maybe" part
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His face assaulted that projectile. lock him up forever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh you thought cops care if your hands are up and you do everything they say?
Naaaaaaaaaaah, they shoot you anyway.
Shooting is fun. PEW PEW PEW
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is the stuff they're okay with people seeing. The stuff they hide is way, wayworse.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the various police departments do not like how they are portrayed on the nightly news....perhaps, they should try doing something different
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs gotta pig.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XFYT​t​gZAlE
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he left the area.  Mission accomplished.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEAVE THE AREA, i don't know how this thing works,LEAVE THE AREA.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unintentional head strike" LOL fark you! They've been aiming at people's faces since this began.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Officer:  his armpits were threatening my sense of smell!


Shoulda used Sure.

Sure "Raise Your Hand If You're Sure" deodorant commercial (1985)
Youtube oih0oB0m8uI
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He raised his hands over his head in a fighting stance."

-- police report, probably
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God that the spokespeople were able to clear it up for me before I watched the video or else I would have sworn it wasn't unintentional.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he'd been a redneck chucklehead wearing a MAGA cap and carrying an AR-15 this wouldn't have happened
Clearly it's his own fault, he should have known better
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His shooting is now under investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division."

Oh good.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop yelling CYA commands from 25 yards away behind a plastic face shield.  If you fail to comply that's a shotgun beanbag to the face citizen.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Remember, this is the stuff they're okay with people seeing. The stuff they hide is way, wayworse.


Like the black site Chicago PD used to disappear suspects to in order to torture them.

Cops are organized crime with the blessing of government, nothing more.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a video including the body camera footage that was produced and released by the LAPD on Friday, Capt. Gisselle Espinoza, an LAPD spokeswoman, said, that "the circumstances of how Montano was struck, and which officer fired the less-lethal projectile that struck Montano, is still under investigation" as an "unintentional head strike."

Bullshiat.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unintentional" ... sure officer Jan.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


Leave. Now. Trash person
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Trump. He's in charge of the LAPD, right?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have left after the first 47 times he was told to leave.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I blame Trump. He's in charge of the LAPD, right?


He ain't even in charge of LA Fitness
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


And do it as fast as YOUR expectation because he wasn't walking backward fast enough.

But if not, serious head injury caused by unintentional, less-lethal projectile is your judge and jury.
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. I thought I was watching the hi res version of Duke Nukem 3d.

2. Lets see, a bunch of cops heading to you say leave, and everyone leaves but you?

3. In a south park voice (He was coming at me!) (Thin the herd)

4. Dang that was accurate, I couldn't hit a barn door at that distance with a real gun let alone a giant pellet.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


His next move was gonna be producing his license and registration.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RE: He ain't even in charge of LA Fitness

It's LA Fatness that Trump promotes.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


Or we will shoot you in the head.

Does that seem a professional response to lack of compliance. Jumping right to the clitoris eh? No kissing or rubbing the nipples?

I bet you're conservative...
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.


Leave the area.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was obviously a Werewolf LARPer in Crinos form. You don't kid around when the lupes go Crinos, they will mess. you. up.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
... I still think it's amazing that the american public hasn't started shooting back.

/I don't know that I would move to convict.
//After all, if "ooga booga scary black man" is enough for a cop to walk...
///"I'm legitimately terrified of the police" is just as fair game.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoblit: dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.

And do it as fast as YOUR expectation because he wasn't walking backward fast enough.

But if not, serious head injury caused by unintentional, less-lethal projectile is your judge and jury.


They are lagging at least 20-30' behind the rest of the crowd that WERE smart enough to vacate the area... this person and there was another in the video received the inevitable.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Live to protest another day.
 
fargin a
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh you thought cops care if your hands are up and you do everything they say?
Naaaaaaaaaaah, they shoot you anyway.
Shooting is fun. PEW PEW PEW


I heard, 'leave the area' not 'put your hands up'. If anything, I'd lay down before lifting my hands. I'd also turn around and make them shoot me in the back if that's their goal.

You can see/hear shiat being thrown at the cops. Cop training, right or wrong, is to escalate until the situation ends.

Throw shiat? Out come the rubber bullets, bean bags, and gas. Punch them, they tase you bro. Try to stab one, they shoot you. It's not boxing rules, not intended to be fair
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WTP 2: LEAVE THE AREA, i don't know how this thing works,LEAVE THE AREA.


you know, that's just what the British said at the Boston Massacre
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"This next record is dedicated to some personal friends of mine, the LAPD. For every cop that has ever taken advantage of somebody, beat 'em down or hurt 'em, because they got long hair, listen to the wrong kinda music, wrong color, whatever they thought was the reason to do it. For every one of those f*ckin' police, I'd like to take a pig out here in this parkin' lot and shoot 'em in their mothaf*ckin' face."
   ---Some cop on TV
 
fargin a
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "His shooting is now under investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division."

Oh good.


This is where feds or another jurisdiction should intervene. Conflict of interest to dig through your own shiat
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hoblit: dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.

And do it as fast as YOUR expectation because he wasn't walking backward fast enough.

But if not, serious head injury caused by unintentional, less-lethal projectile is your judge and jury.


ROFL.  When they got hit they were standing still but go ahead and paint your false narrative because it better fits whatever deluded mess is inside your head.

Maybe it would have worked for Custer.  "Boys, them injuns are attackin!!  Quick, put your hands up and you'll be fine!"
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Birthday Party.....Sonny's Burning.
Youtube XF1VBA1zxkU
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skyotter: "He raised his hands over his head in a fighting stance."

-- police report, probably


Image of protester from another angle:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fargin a: BafflerMeal: "His shooting is now under investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division."

Oh good.

This is where feds or another jurisdiction should intervene. Conflict of interest to dig through your own shiat


Problem with that is if the cop is not charged with something people will complain that the feds are protecting the LAPD.
It is truly a no win situation when all someone is looking for is a public hanging justified or not.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dwrash: Hoblit: dwrash: Leave the area doesn't mean you can put your hands up and stay... if you are asked to leave, farking leave.

And do it as fast as YOUR expectation because he wasn't walking backward fast enough.

But if not, serious head injury caused by unintentional, less-lethal projectile is your judge and jury.

They are lagging at least 20-30' behind the rest of the crowd that WERE smart enough to vacate the area... this person and there was another in the video received the inevitable.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Live to protest another day.


Oh, definitely, he totally needed a hemorrhage inducing bolt to the head for not moving as fast as you might have in the same situation.

Brain damage causing strikes to he head is just what needed to make him smarter about it next time.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get a job stupid hippies. Maybe then you won't have so much free time to be protesting and getting shot in your stupid smug hippy faces.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I blame Trump. He's in charge of the LAPD, right?


if it wasn't for Trump, NONE of this 2020 bull shiat would have happened. If a competent, intelligent, empathetic person sat behind the Resolute Desk for the last 4 years, NONE of this would have happened. Including the pandemic which would have been better managed by a small soap dish.
 
hugmup
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see an unarmed man with his hands in the air, facing the police officer as he retreats. I also saw police officers, who outnumbered him, wearing bullet-proof tests, face shields and helmets, and wielding weapons. Yet somehow the unarmed man who did not have a bullet-proof vest or a helmet was a threat to the comparatively heavily armed policemen.

The policeman who shot him needs to be prosecuted, and if he is somehow, by some twisted logic, found not guilty of assault, malicious wounding, attempted manslaughter, or any other relevant charge, he should be fired from the force, and banned from serving as a policeman anywhere in the United States, because his bad aim and incompetence in handling his weapon is a threat to public safety.
 
