(Washington Post)   Homeland Security officials seized more than $2 billion from travelers last year, but actually charged very few of those travelers with any crime. It's almost like they're just doing it to get free money. Almost like that   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess the question is: do Homeland agents collect a percentage of the funds that they seize? Were said funds used to purchase doodads and geegaws that they brought to Portland last weekend? Do Homeland Security leads get a percentage of seizures?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden will have to clear the excesses of the cheney* and trump* administrations.

Bye-bye DHS, ICE - can't afford something that costs more than its saving anymore.

There's too many real needs right now, and the Republicans crashed the economy AGAIN, so it's time to put those government workers in useful jobs. Maybe delivering the mail, or removing disparate border wall-like displays, or collecting fund from undelivered projects from trump* friends?

Plus, that whole new prison complex for crimes against humanity and such.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Biden will have to clear the excesses of the cheney* and trump* administrations.

Bye-bye DHS, ICE - can't afford something that costs more than its saving anymore.

There's too many real needs right now, and the Republicans crashed the economy AGAIN, so it's time to put those government workers in useful jobs. Maybe delivering the mail, or removing disparate border wall-like displays, or collecting fund from undelivered projects from trump* friends?

Plus, that whole new prison complex for crimes against humanity and such.


If they aren't lined up babe shot before
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark YOU!  PAY ME!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I've experienced this instance of deja vu before.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple hundred years back people were ready to kill and die on the idea that they would not be taxed without fair representation.

... Now the government they created exists solely to maim and rob the populous as quickly as possible to put that money and power in the hands of politicians, and executives.

I believe I would prefer British rule. Yes, they're fark-ups, but not *this* farked up.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: A couple hundred years back people were ready to kill and die on the idea that they would not be taxed without fair representation.

... Now the government they created exists solely to maim and rob the populous as quickly as possible to put that money and power in the hands of politicians, and executives.

I believe I would prefer British rule. Yes, they're fark-ups, but not *this* farked up.


Our history teaches us that there's a solution to this problem.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
John Oliver covered civil forfeiture back in 2014:


Civil Forfeiture: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 3kEpZWGgJks
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: John Oliver covered civil forfeiture back in 2014:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3kEpZWGg​Jks]


The SCOTUS has turned civil forfeiture into an ATM machine for the cops (a fee-free ATM machine).
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Misleading headline, it was 2000-2016. Still sucks though.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Biden will have to clear the excesses of the cheney* and trump* administrations.


You think Biden is going to fix this?  Biden is the primary reason we have to put up with civil asset forfeiture.

https://fee.org/articles/how-a-young-​j​oe-biden-became-the-architect-of-the-g​overnments-asset-forfeiture-program/
 
Error 482
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Biden will have to clear the excesses of the cheney* and trump* administrations.

You think Biden is going to fix this?  Biden is the primary reason we have to put up with civil asset forfeiture.

https://fee.org/articles/how-a-young-j​oe-biden-became-the-architect-of-the-g​overnments-asset-forfeiture-program/


Yeah, Biden is definitely bad on this and many other "law and order" things. Unfortunately, the alternative is at least as bad on this issue, and vastly worse in general. Wish we could've had a better Dem candidate this go round, but we're stuck with Joe as the significantly lesser evil.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never travel by air with a rare coin collection.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course they didn't charge the people with a crime.  They charge the money with a crime.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: A couple hundred years back people were ready to kill and die on the idea that they would not be taxed without fair representation.

... Now the government they created exists solely to maim and rob the populous as quickly as possible to put that money and power in the hands of politicians, and executives.

I believe I would prefer British rule. Yes, they're fark-ups, but not *this* farked up.


The Revolution was fought because the Brits were taxing wealthy Americans to pay for the French and Indian war fought on behalf of those very same Americans. That, and because British treaties with the natives were keeping said wealthy Americans from freely murdering natives and stealing their land.

Say what you will about the results, but the reasons for the Revolution were nowhere near as noble as American mythology would have you believe.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Biden will have to clear the excesses of the cheney* and trump* administrations.

Bye-bye DHS, ICE - can't afford something that costs more than its saving anymore.

There's too many real needs right now, and the Republicans crashed the economy AGAIN, so it's time to put those government workers in useful jobs. Maybe delivering the mail, or removing disparate border wall-like displays, or collecting fund from undelivered projects from trump* friends?

Plus, that whole new prison complex for crimes against humanity and such.


Yup, President Trump made COVID-19 in the White House kitchen.  Derp on comrade.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: so it's time to put those government workers in useful jobs.


Investigating and prosecuting the Trump regime would be the most effective jobs program in history.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Error 482: Unfortunately, the alternative is at least as bad on this issue, and vastly worse in general. Wish we could've had a better Dem candidate this go round, but we're stuck with Joe as the significantly lesser evil.


We're in agreement there.  I wouldn't have chosen Biden as the dem candidate, but he'll get my vote simply because the republicans have gone completely nuts.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Mock26: John Oliver covered civil forfeiture back in 2014:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3kEpZWGg​Jks]

The SCOTUS has turned civil forfeiture into an ATM machine for the cops (a fee-free ATM machine).


Is it an automatic ATM machine?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Never travel by air with a rare coin collection.


Men At Work Don't Touch Another Man's Fries
Youtube xhaIL9iZ-os
.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: fark YOU!  PAY ME!

[Fark user image 850x425]


Seeing this has only brought one thing to mind. And it's not the pathetic cowardliness of the current resident, it's...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Malenfant: ClavellBCMI: Mock26: John Oliver covered civil forfeiture back in 2014:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3kEpZWGg​Jks]

The SCOTUS has turned civil forfeiture into an ATM machine for the cops (a fee-free ATM machine).

Is it an automatic ATM machine?


Yes it is. Interact with a cop, expect that any money you had on you is now theirs.
 
