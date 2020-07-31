 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   German shoe thief caught with over 100 sandals in his hideout. The suspect is described as 18 inches tall, reddish in color, with a long furry tail and sharp teeth   (bbc.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ring-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding

Got your sandals, biatches!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  I had a neighbor whose cat stole gloves.  Eventually the neighbor hung a clothes line next to the sidewalk with the glove stash clipped to it and a note inviting neighbors to take a glove if they recognized it.  I personally had a cat that stole live snakes from neighbors, but that's a whole different story.  No foxes though.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Steal shoes
2. ?
3. Profit
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we know what Imelda Marcos got reincarnated as
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the fox steal
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I guess we know what Imelda Marcos got reincarnated as


Ummm ... Imelda is still alive. She's the one with her hand up Duterte's sock-puppet ass.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Swiper, kein stibitzen!
 
Summercat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And I just unlocked the vulpera in wow
 
stuartp9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Freschel: What does the fox steal


ugly ass Crocs from the looks of it.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For weeks residents of Zehlendorf were baffled that a thief was stealing their flip flops and sports shoes from their gardens at night.

Someone stole my old size 15 running shoes while I had a long night swim in a forest lake in Zehlendorf, but thankfully left my clothes, keys, MP3 player and bicycle.
Back then I thought it was a homeless guy seeing my my-size-fits-all baby coffins and being decent enough to just take what he really needed.
But maybe I should look up the stash of that fox...
Because there's definitely foxes and boars coming to the shore of the lakes after sundown, looking for dropped food and/or the frogs or rodents who are looking for the dropped food.

/most brazen animal I ever saw while swimming there was a boar, who on one evening during last summer simply ignored all the people on the still fairly crowded beach and started rooting through those people's bags and backpacks
 
