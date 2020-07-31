 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   No matter the current pressures on law enforcement, America's fake cops always have it worse   (abc7.com) divider line
    Murica, Firearm, Dodge, Handgun, Muscle car, Dodge Charger, traffic stop, Upland police, Dodge Dart  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking whackers.

Had one at work a few years back in another department.  He was driving a black and white crown victoria, had added a colorless lightbar, restored the Whalen stuff inside so he had lights, sirens, bullhorn, added a bunch of ham radio equipment.

He finally got pulled over because he added a quasi-official looking seal on the doors and "EMERGENCY CALL 911" on the quarter panels.

A week later the car was back, all that crap was off and now "UMBRELLA CORPORATION" was emblazoned on the car.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake cops are a great youtube hole.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he caught because he didn't shoot someone in the back when he had the chance?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland DHS?

*clicks*

Oh, real fake cops.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine how pathetic your life must be if you spend hours finding, buying, and installing this shiat, and then spend hours driving around just looking for trouble.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Portland DHS?

*clicks*

Oh, real fake cops.


Yeah, a lot of these guys already work for private security companies, though they are only a tiny fraction of security guards.  Now they can fulfill their dream of being a cop, and a fed at that, without having to pass the same background check, rigid training requirements, or passing the examinations, which I admit don't seem all that hard now in retrospect, but they do block some guys.  Now all you have to do is work for one of the security companies that gets contracted by DHS and you can skip all that stuff.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised this happened in the 909.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh subby dont you know its the christians that are being persecuted?

/or is it the flat earthers
//or the karens
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I can't imagine how pathetic your life must be if you spend hours finding, buying, and installing this shiat, and then spend hours driving around just looking for trouble.


I wonder what they get out of it. It isn't going to fool a real cop and if they do find trouble they are probably coing to get more than they ever wanted.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These guys are on the Mt. Rushmore of Total Losers, along with Stolen Valor guys, Pedophile Coaches, and Fake Photographers.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: These guys are on the Mt. Rushmore of Total Losers, along with Stolen Valor guys, Pedophile Coaches, and Fake Photographers.


What's a fake photographer?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fake cops are eh.

Fake taxis is where it's at.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
if you want to be a cop theres more than one place now willing to actually deputize you with just a 4 hour class isnt there?  i keep seeing these articles.

why not just go live out your fantasy?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I can't imagine how pathetic your life must be if you spend hours finding, buying, and installing this shiat, and then spend hours driving around just looking for trouble.

women to harass/grope/rape

ftfy
 
apathy2673
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size
 
TheNewWinch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The Pope of Manwich Village: These guys are on the Mt. Rushmore of Total Losers, along with Stolen Valor guys, Pedophile Coaches, and Fake Photographers.

What's a fake photographer?


<make a clicking sound with your mouth>
"there all done, that will be 120$
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I can't imagine how pathetic your life must be if you spend hours finding, buying, and installing this shiat, and then spend hours driving around just looking for trouble.


There are entire car subcultures dedicated to that level of shiatbaggery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Defund fake Police!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I absolutely loathe whackers. I've actually had people wade into major car accidents and try to "take command" before pretending to be some high speed rescue worker. It's really wild how this happens.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh subby dont you know its the christians that are being persecuted?

/or is it the flat earthers
//or the karens


It's the fatties
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so when you get rid of the real police this is what you will have.
maybe we could make then stand out a bit more with a white hat.
and have them wear a white shirt like a supervisor would wear.
and then to keep anyone from being upset about seeing a gun, they could wear a robe, a long white robe.
and to help them to stand out in a crowd put a point on the hat.

think about it, in many places 150 years ago this is what the law looked like.

so be very careful of what you wish for......
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: These guys are on the Mt. Rushmore of Total Losers, along with Stolen Valor guys, Pedophile Coaches, and Fake Photographers.


What the fark is a fake photographer?
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy like this. Total nutbag. Got jail time for breaking off a key in the local night deposit box and acting like a cop where he instructed the deposits be put into his blacked-out  Crown Vic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so when you get rid of the real police this is what you will have.
maybe we could make then stand out a bit more with a white hat.
and have them wear a white shirt like a supervisor would wear.
and then to keep anyone from being upset about seeing a gun, they could wear a robe, a long white robe.
and to help them to stand out in a crowd put a point on the hat.

think about it, in many places 150 years ago this is what the law looked like.

so be very careful of what you wish for......


GFY
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Fake Photographer is one of these losers that advertises that he's a photographer looking for models, but just wants to fark them.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: A Fake Photographer is one of these losers that advertises that he's a photographer looking for models, but just wants to fark them.


Have a seat, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: A Fake Photographer is one of these losers that advertises that he's a photographer looking for models, but just wants to fark them.


I thought it was one of those people who went from a cell phone to buying a $1200 DSLR, gets no training or lesssons and creates a Facebook page "_____ photography" and charges people for God awful wedding photos
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait...that's every photographer, but you know what mean.
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of the Reno 911! when two of them were mall cops for an episode
 
