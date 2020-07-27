 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Because we failed to control it from the get-go, Covid-19 will rule us from here on out. Double-Fark: The darkest time-line where vaccine research stalls out for the same reason you can't cure the common cold   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL:DR.      We're f*cked.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So....no cure for the common COVID?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With the new report that children may be super spreaders of COVID-19, once the GOP forces schools to open, it's going to be a nightmare of epic proportions.

Plenty of Farkers were predicting a death count of over a million (I know I was.)

Pretty sure we're going to get there.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.05.21.108308v1

TL:DR start chewing this crap before you swallow.


https://blog.argonautcapital.co.uk/ar​t​icles/2020/07/27/the-biggest-fraud-par​t-1-the-hocus-science-behind-lockdown/​
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.


Darkest timeline: The rest of the World - fark all Americans for doing this to the world
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For the last farking time, the common cold is not a single virus.  It's literally been attributed to more than 200 different viruses, oftentimes multiple viruses working in tandem when someone has it.  It's not a single coronavirus or other type of virus.  It's also periodically attributed to seasonal allergies and environmental factors.  The reason we don't have a vaccine for it is because it would require obtaining a vaccine for hundreds of different viruses, and even then we wouldn't be able to stop it!
 
lennavan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because we failed to control it from the get-go, Covid-19 will rule us from here on out. Double-Fark: The darkest time-line where vaccine research stalls out for the same reason you can't cure the common cold

Because big pharma knows there's no money in a cure they want to keep milking us for half-ass treatments we get addicted to and all doctors and scientists care about is money?!?!?!?
***GIANT WANKING MOTION***
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: TL:DR.      We're f*cked.


Dont get healthy murca, thats too much effort.

Get a vaccine!!

Ref: CDC study abt covid morbidity and underlying health issues like obesity.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.

Darkest timeline: The rest of the World - fark all Americans for doing this to the world


I really hope this is sarcasm but the way people are here, doubtful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know what would be even worse is if it transformed itself into my first ex-wife.  Everyone on the planet would kill themselves.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.


Yeah the whole ACE2 mutation has really farked us hard. 

The game Plague Inc. has been frighteningly accurate. Right down to the damn news headlines.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.


Even the most Karen among us can stay inside for 24h, better make it 72.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.


I can almost hear Blue Oyster Cult warming up...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: For the last farking time, the common cold is not a single virus.  It's literally been attributed to more than 200 different viruses, oftentimes multiple viruses working in tandem when someone has it.  It's not a single coronavirus or other type of virus.  It's also periodically attributed to seasonal allergies and environmental factors.  The reason we don't have a vaccine for it is because it would require obtaining a vaccine for hundreds of different viruses, and even then we wouldn't be able to stop it!


Thank you.

The only way to minimize covid Is A HEALTHY POPULATION.

Ref: CDC study showing the connection between underlying health issues and covid death rates.

Ex  taiwan and vietnam have low death rates bec population is healthy.

Bernie and his universal health care is so silly!!
 
portnoyd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This article is jerk off fodder to a certain contingent of Fark who wait with glee for the end times.

/you know who you are
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.


Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: With the new report that children may be super spreaders of COVID-19, once the GOP forces schools to open, it's going to be a nightmare of epic proportions.

Plenty of Farkers were predicting a death count of over a million (I know I was.)

Pretty sure we're going to get there.


Maybe for a little bit. We can look at Sweden to guess at that which is like 20% mask usage. Kept schools open. Etc. Once adjusted for population size their death is 30% higher last I looked and it's vast majority the old.

So kiss grandma goodbye though the plastic shield.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lennavan: Because we failed to control it from the get-go, Covid-19 will rule us from here on out. Double-Fark: The darkest time-line where vaccine research stalls out for the same reason you can't cure the common cold

Because big pharma knows there's no money in a cure they want to keep milking us for half-ass treatments we get addicted to and all doctors and scientists care about is money?!?!?!?
***GIANT WANKING MOTION***


The orkin guys only want to control roaches.  Killing all of them means less profits.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 425x468]

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.05.21.108308v1

TL:DR start chewing this crap before you swallow.


https://blog.argonautcapital.co.uk/art​icles/2020/07/27/the-biggest-fraud-par​t-1-the-hocus-science-behind-lockdown/​


You shouldn't quote scientific papers your don't understand.  This says lasting immunity comes with severe disease.  Less than severe disease produces an insufficient immune response that does not last.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.

Darkest timeline: The rest of the World - fark all Americans for doing this to the world


Hmm? I thought we were banned from international travel. Surely they can get it under control now.
 
QFarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.


A smart virus keeps its host alive so it can spread.

Kinda like MS windows.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Even the most Karen among us can stay inside for 24h, better make it 72.


Sure a Karen can stay inside for 24 hours. But this is America! She has a medical condition! This is unacceptable! She wants to speak to a manager!
 
geggam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.


LOL 

I dont like Trump but no way in hell does his dumbass get this credit
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Outshined_One: For the last farking time, the common cold is not a single virus.  It's literally been attributed to more than 200 different viruses, oftentimes multiple viruses working in tandem when someone has it.  It's not a single coronavirus or other type of virus.  It's also periodically attributed to seasonal allergies and environmental factors.  The reason we don't have a vaccine for it is because it would require obtaining a vaccine for hundreds of different viruses, and even then we wouldn't be able to stop it!

Thank you.

The only way to minimize covid Is A HEALTHY POPULATION.

Ref: CDC study showing the connection between underlying health issues and covid death rates.

Ex  taiwan and vietnam have low death rates bec population is healthy.

Bernie and his universal health care is so silly!!


Vietnam has low death rates because they are a totalitarian regime and able and willing to do a drastic Chinese-style lockdown.  Plus, citizens of Vietnam and Taiwan (and Japan and China and basically all of Asia) have no problems wearing masks.
 
geggam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.

A smart virus keeps its host alive so it can spread.

Kinda like MS windows.


Bonus ...covid hops species... so after we finally lock society down and get all the karens in line... p00f this shiat is in your rats... 

Ask Detroit and NY about rats... I saw one in detroit I thought was a racoon
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: For the last farking time, the common cold is not a single virus.  It's literally been attributed to more than 200 different viruses, oftentimes multiple viruses working in tandem when someone has it.  It's not a single coronavirus or other type of virus.  It's also periodically attributed to seasonal allergies and environmental factors.  The reason we don't have a vaccine for it is because it would require obtaining a vaccine for hundreds of different viruses, and even then we wouldn't be able to stop it!


There are two distinct branches of the common cold attributed to members of family coronavirdae.  Each branch began with one virus that diverged to be become many distinct strains as far as immune response is concerned.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peki: Yeah the whole ACE2 mutation has really farked us hard.


Maybe.

They don't know if it infects better that's just a theory why it is the dominant strain. Which USUALLY also means it is less deadly. Which is can be ideal too and usually how a virus goes.

No one knows yet.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I disagree that there is no 'cure' for the common cold.  It spreads exactly the same way as the Covid does.  If you wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay away from sick people and keep often-touched surfaces clean, you will catch fewer colds.  Americans have never been big on prevention.
 
geggam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peki: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Yeah the whole ACE2 mutation has really farked us hard. 

The game Plague Inc. has been frighteningly accurate. Right down to the damn news headlines.


Chew nicotine gum and eat losartan..reduces ace2... I would say smoke cigs but the whole lung capacity thing tends to be an issue
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geggam: Linux_Yes: Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.

A smart virus keeps its host alive so it can spread.

Kinda like MS windows.

Bonus ...covid hops species... so after we finally lock society down and get all the karens in line... p00f this shiat is in your rats... 

Ask Detroit and NY about rats... I saw one in detroit I thought was a racoon


There's already been dogs and cats that got it and died from it.  No indication if it goes from animal to animal or from animal to human yet; IE, I think it's just human to animal so far.  But yeah, if rats or the like can get it and spread it back to humans, fark social distancing, fark masks, everybody is pretty much farked.
 
geggam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chenopod: I disagree that there is no 'cure' for the common cold.  It spreads exactly the same way as the Covid does.  If you wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay away from sick people and keep often-touched surfaces clean, you will catch fewer colds.  Americans have never been big on prevention.


So you are saying hygiene is a better defense than vaccines ? 

You realize this is anti vaxxer talk
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: geggam: Linux_Yes: Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.

A smart virus keeps its host alive so it can spread.

Kinda like MS windows.

Bonus ...covid hops species... so after we finally lock society down and get all the karens in line... p00f this shiat is in your rats... 

Ask Detroit and NY about rats... I saw one in detroit I thought was a racoon

There's already been dogs and cats that got it and died from it.  No indication if it goes from animal to animal or from animal to human yet; IE, I think it's just human to animal so far.  But yeah, if rats or the like can get it and spread it back to humans, fark social distancing, fark masks, everybody is pretty much farked.


Birds would probably be worst. Rats maybe in a city.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Dengue fever is caused by a virus and it's worse the second time you get it.

/Chin up!
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trudeau ways the CERB will be ended instead of extended. I wonder if that is because the USA has screwed us too, made it impossible to contain or control the virus?
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

geggam: backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.

LOL 

I dont like Trump but no way in hell does his dumbass get this credit


You underestimate the underestimation of Trump.

Face-saving decisions, corner cutting mean-spirited revenge-directed actions, on top of the baseline incompetence, will in the end, add to the totality of pain.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

geggam: Chew nicotine gum and eat losartan..reduces ace2... I would say smoke cigs but the whole lung capacity thing tends to be an issue


I'm ahead of you, but different direction: 

https://www.wholisticreleaf.com/covid​-​19-and-medical-cannabis-an-ace2-in-the​-whole/
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Trudeau ways the CERB will be ended instead of extended. I wonder if that is because the USA has screwed us too, made it impossible to contain or control the virus?


It's because supply constraints have finally hit printer ink.
 
geggam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peki: geggam: Chew nicotine gum and eat losartan..reduces ace2... I would say smoke cigs but the whole lung capacity thing tends to be an issue

I'm ahead of you, but different direction: 

https://www.wholisticreleaf.com/covid-​19-and-medical-cannabis-an-ace2-in-the​-whole/


CBD is starting to be like a miracle cure. 

I take that crap for chronic nerve pain and the changes are interesting. 

The whole endocannabanoid system I think is going to be a medical thing in the next 50 years that changes many things
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geggam: CBD is starting to be like a miracle cure.


I will admit that cannabis has a lot of treatment options. 

I will also say that it did jack shiat for my psoriasis, but does wonders for my sleep paralysis, PTSD, and pain from arthritis and other autoimmune issues.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish:


https://blog.argonautcapital.co.uk/ar​t​icles/2020/07/27/the-biggest-fraud-par​t-1-the-hocus-science-behind-lockdown/​

That author posted on July 27, 2020 that this would be about as bad as a bad flue season. I stopped reading there. We had bad flu seasons a few years ago. We're at double the deaths in less than half the time of either of those bad years. That's with massive social distancing efforts and mask wearing the likes this country has not seen (excluding maybe the Spanish Flu).
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geggam: backhand.slap.of.reason: No shiat.  fark every Trump supporter on this Earth.

LOL 

I dont like Trump but no way in hell does his dumbass get this credit


I disagree.

What it takes to keep a pandemic from spreading around:  Everyone cooperates and follows the rules.

That's it.  That's all we have to do.  But ALL of us have to do it.  If even a small portion of the population doesn't behave, it affects everyone.
Trump has the eyes and ears of a pretty sizable part of this population.  Far more than is needed to keep a virus spreading continuously.  And Trump is encouraging them to do just that.

We cannot keep this thing under control because 1/3 of this population is listening to Trump.

So, yes.  This is his fault.
 
HakunaMatata
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chenopod: I disagree that there is no 'cure' for the common cold.  It spreads exactly the same way as the Covid does.  If you wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay away from sick people and keep often-touched surfaces clean, you will catch fewer colds.  Americans have never been big on prevention.


prevention =/= cure
Once you catch a cold, you can treat it to help deal with symptoms, but there is not a cure.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Geotpf: geggam: Linux_Yes: Marcus Aurelius: lolmao500: What we need is a mutation that makes the virus more deadly faster. Like it kills your ass within 24h.

That would solve our covid and idiot problem.

Diseases that kill you quickly are easier to contain.  COVID will evolve to be less killable, not more.

A smart virus keeps its host alive so it can spread.

Kinda like MS windows.

Bonus ...covid hops species... so after we finally lock society down and get all the karens in line... p00f this shiat is in your rats... 

Ask Detroit and NY about rats... I saw one in detroit I thought was a racoon

There's already been dogs and cats that got it and died from it.  No indication if it goes from animal to animal or from animal to human yet; IE, I think it's just human to animal so far.  But yeah, if rats or the like can get it and spread it back to humans, fark social distancing, fark masks, everybody is pretty much farked.

Birds would probably be worst. Rats maybe in a city.


Birds would be very, very bad, but that's probably pretty unlikely because they aren't mammals.  However, I've had rats in my house's attic before (never got into the main house, though) and I'm more in a suburban area than a crowded inner city.  I've also had squirrels, at least in my yard's trees.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: TL:DR.      We're f*cked.


Sort of... none of us will see 70
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If vaccine research doesn't pan out then the focus will shift to improving treatment and detection. The next couple of years are going to be a bit trying no matter how that plays out so find a way to stay safe and sane while we get through this.
 
