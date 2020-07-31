 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Racism declared public health crisis in Colorado, state pasttime in Alabama   (denverpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Public health, Racism, Public health organizations, Health economics, public health crisis, state's health department, Health care, Health  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 5:42 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chuck87
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to do that in California.  This year, there is an initiative on the ballot there that seeks to abolish the amendment against discrimination based on race and gender and many of the Democrats are for it.

https://ballotpedia.org/California_Pr​o​position_16,_Repeal_Proposition_209_Af​firmative_Action_Amendment_(2020)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mandated in Georgia...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Many Alabamans are saddened by this generalization and remove their hoods to wipe away tears...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully they start quarantineing the racists.  Maybe a camp or colony for them.  And since their disease spreads via information, the camps should not have any internet or comms devices.  Not even a printing press.  We have to isolate and quarantine them.  And since there is no cure for them, it will have to be permanent.  sure some racists might say they have changed, but we have no tests to prove their claims.  And you can't "cure" whiteness.  Except to stop them from reproducing their subhumxn genes.  I suggest we make a colony for them in one of the dry valleys of antartica.  Let them eek out a living there.  And if they fail, tough shiat.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trumpers are the ones that need to be declared a public heath crisis.
 
Explodo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's good to stomp out racism in any way you can.

They're sad that their department is 78% white, but that's less white than Colorado by 8%.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Hopefully they start quarantineing the racists.  Maybe a camp or colony for them.  And since their disease spreads via information, the camps should not have any internet or comms devices.  Not even a printing press.  We have to isolate and quarantine them.  And since there is no cure for them, it will have to be permanent.  sure some racists might say they have changed, but we have no tests to prove their claims.  And you can't "cure" whiteness.  Except to stop them from reproducing their subhumxn genes.  I suggest we make a colony for them in one of the dry valleys of antartica.  Let them eek out a living there.  And if they fail, tough shiat.


They could call it "the Plunger Games"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We have to isolate and quarantine them. And since there is no cure for them, it will have to be permanent. sure some racists might say they have changed, but we have no tests to prove their claims.


If you're white, you are "They / Them".

Voting a certain way doesn't absolve anyone from the original sin of being Caucasian.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: AmbassadorBooze: We have to isolate and quarantine them. And since there is no cure for them, it will have to be permanent. sure some racists might say they have changed, but we have no tests to prove their claims.

If you're white, you are "They / Them".

Voting a certain way doesn't absolve anyone from the original sin of being Caucasian.


You're right, but not in as snarky a way as you think. We all have unexamined beliefs, and there's a whole lotta ways in which you believe that people of color are inferior in some way to whites. This is true whether you're liberal or conservative, just because you were brought up in our shared culture. It's true even if you're Black, because we've all been brought up in this culture.
That doesn't mean you should hate yourself. It just means that you should be aware of everybody's built-in unconscious biases. It also means that we all should bend over backwards to support people of color, call out and shame overt racism when we see it, and do everything possible to address racism in our police and criminal justice system.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Full Time government job in Mississippi although they claim it recently changed.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you can believe that repeated, concerted efforts to burn down a courthouse are "mostly peaceful protests" or that a person with a penis is a woman because they declare themselves to be, thinking that racism is a health crisis should be a piece of cake.

/doublethink at it's best
/Big Brother would approve
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Passtime, dolt.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the state will join the American Public Health Association in declaring racism a public health crisis, and that will become formal policy within the health department.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.