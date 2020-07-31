 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man's blocked bowel explodes after he ate a big bowl of dumplings, damn near killed him   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectum?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check behind his fridge for the next clue.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Taking a dump while posting on this thread, so getting a kick *groan*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Four-fifths of a gallon of shiat they removed from him they did.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh sh*t!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bowel Explosion is the name of my New Kids on the Block tribute band.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How shiatty.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Bowel Explosion is the name of my New Kids on the Block tribute band.


i hate this meme, but i think you nailed it this time.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The patient, 63, heard a bang coming from inside his body after a hearty dinner

No. No he didn't.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scottish-Asian fusion. A steamed bowel, stuffed with dumplings and exploring with flavor.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shiatty
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The patient, 63, heard a bang coming from inside his body after a hearty dinner

No. No he didn't.


Sure he did, right after he gave birth to an alien werewolf boy.

Daily Fail strikes again.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nasty way to go.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess you could say those dumplings were... bursting with flavor.
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 340x303]


It's wafer-thin.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Yellow Beard: Bowel Explosion is the name of my New Kids on the Block tribute band.

i hate this meme, but i think you nailed it this time.


Thanks. Catchy and accurate.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't this make your brown eye blue?

/Blew?
 
