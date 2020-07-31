 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Rhode Island 'mistakenly' sends more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the guy who signed our corona stimulus payments was farking goofy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised anyone noticed. It's not like anyone checks signatures.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real Goofy operation they got there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A subtle signal that the filed tax return was amazingly creative, cartoonish, but pure fantasy?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it could be signed by Walt himself, and - as long as it clears...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I'm surprised anyone noticed. It's not like anyone checks signatures.


You would be VERY wrong about that.

The level of sophistication of bank security is clearly beyond your comprehension.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not certain a bank will cash a check signed by Magaziner, either.

/ This can't be a REAL name *voids check with loud stamp*
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Well, the guy who signed our corona stimulus payments was farking goofy.


"So, Mr Mouse, you are suing for divorce on the grounds that Minnie is mentally unstable?"

"I didn't say she was crazy, I said she was Farking Goofy!!"
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Your Mickey Mouse is one big, stupid dope.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're they running a test or something and just forgot to change it?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I'm not certain a bank will cash a check signed by Magaziner, either.

/ This can't be a REAL name *voids check with loud stamp*


Lol, banks don't actually look at checks. They just read the numbers at the bottom and ocr the amount box to check you were honest.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

groppet: We're they running a test or something and just forgot to change it?


That is the only excuse I would accept.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How did they get my test cases?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's insane that we still have checks in this day and age. With direct deposit there's no real reason to use paper checks at all except as a means to float a payment for a few days.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most signature checking algorithms only test for blank vs non-bank.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jmr61: Russ1642: I'm surprised anyone noticed. It's not like anyone checks signatures.

You would be VERY wrong about that.

The level of sophistication of bank security is clearly beyond your comprehension.


I once swapped checks in envelopes for bills. Electric company and other utility had zero problem cashing checks made out to each other.

I only found out when on my next statements from both where the overpay/underpay discrepancies were obvious.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Disney files lawsuit in 3...2... oh they already did?

/probably not but wouldn't be surprised!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Well, the guy who signed our corona stimulus payments was farking goofy.


She changed her name from Ivanka?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmr61: Russ1642: I'm surprised anyone noticed. It's not like anyone checks signatures.

You would be VERY wrong about that.

The level of sophistication of bank security is clearly beyond your comprehension.


Well, at least you could be a dick about it, which is nice
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
@channel - QA settings are leaking into Prod again, can someone get on that?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: groppet: We're they running a test or something and just forgot to change it?

That is the only excuse I would accept.


Instead of using ipsun lorem, I created all my offices web pages using Supernatural's Latin exorcisms. Then i handed passwords and finished texts to interns to get it up and live and figured it would be kinda hilarious if someone farked up and published an exorcism page by mistake.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makes sense for a state that puts smiley and frowny faces on its 1040:
Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I need my $600 to blow on booze... I'll probably get it in 2022.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: xxBirdMadGirlxx: groppet: We're they running a test or something and just forgot to change it?

That is the only excuse I would accept.

Instead of using ipsun lorem, I created all my offices web pages using Supernatural's Latin exorcisms. Then i handed passwords and finished texts to interns to get it up and live and figured it would be kinda hilarious if someone farked up and published an exorcism page by mistake.


And they say true love just can't be found on the Internet.

I'd love to get certain parts of that as the ring tone for a couple people in my contacts. Just for the lulz, of course.
 
AVisgoth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair it's Rhode Island, so...
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB: I once worked for a mid size state U. Our test data was a copy of the real data, but of course there was plenty of random stuff entered during testing. Including entries for Mickey, Donald Duck. And the like. Someone mixed up what system they were on and when real student bills were generated, so were some mistakenly created Disney ones. With actual Disneyland addresses (or close enough for the post office). Needless to say there were some interesting phone calls received a week or so later. By all reports the Disney people were not amused.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's insane that we still have checks in this day and age. With direct deposit there's no real reason to use paper checks at all except as a means to float a payment for a few days.


I really like my bank account numbers remaining unstored by third parties.

1 in 16 adults in the US doesn't even have a bank account.
 
