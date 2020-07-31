 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Wilford Brimley is watching you masturbate   (france24.com) divider line
25
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the right thing to do.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not after the restraining orders got filed, he's not.

/I'll leave it up to you to figure out who filed on who.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
[thats_my_fetish.gif]
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
zulius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Junk Mail - Seinfeld
Youtube On3cQ0sPvSY
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FINALLY!!!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would he do that to himself?
 
sourballs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's in his bucket?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's so hot.
 
ohmikey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
+1 Internets for you!
 
palelizard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's also a day ending in 'day'. Come get me when it's my turn to watch, that's worth a headline.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that really the only reason to do it?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beat your meat while you're beating the heat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goo goo g'joob!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
that'smyfetish.gif
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zulius: [i.kym-cdn.com image 519x519]


Arrived here to post this, leaving with the knowledge that it's been done.

/had to watch the phrasing there
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess the Walrus has standards
 
Zroop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

palelizard: Yeah, it's also a day ending in 'day'. Come get me when it's my turn to watch, that's worth a headline.


Sorry, no luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Better then Bob Crane.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While some Farkers might have deep *snert* relationship with their left hand, I can't imagine them paying good money for a retreat together.

/a real doll? That I can believe about you guys.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zroop: palelizard: Yeah, it's also a day ending in 'day'. Come get me when it's my turn to watch, that's worth a headline.

Sorry, no luck.

[Fark user image 850x359]


Try it again but spell it correctly.  I'm sure there is something out there.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Again?
 
