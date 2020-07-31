 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Shark attacks in the ocean have you swimming in the lakes instead? Don't read this article   (vice.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Attack!, Attack, Racism, Kim Driver's leg, Ontario Provincial Police, Freshwater fish, Left photo courtesy of Terry Driver, Winnipeg man  
•       •       •

1329 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 1:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snark attacks are no joke, subby.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't smoke marijuana in Muskie, then how did this one get the munchies?

/I'll see myself out
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also remember that bull sharks are perfectly happy in fresh or brackish water.

Most shark attacks are bull sharks.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess I've been using the wrong bait.  Hey Honey, let's go fishing.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not gonna check, gonna guess we got brain eating amoebas being talked about in the article or something else?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
travel.home.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Muskies eat pelicans and other birds up North here, I have no doubt they'd chomp a woman's leg.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Winnipeg man is out for revenge after a giant fish took a chunk out of his wife's leg in northern Ontario Saturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a pair of flippers with chunks bitten out of them from a northern pike.
Esox is a scary genus.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha. No, I am not laughing at what happened to her. I am laughing at people in general who seem to forget that nature is, well, wild.
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He said expert fishers will try for days on end to get their hooks on a muskie. Because of their rarity, most who manage to catch one will release them back into the water after they've measured it and taken their obligatory selfie.
As it turns out, the catch-and-release game can go both ways.

I actually loled. Out loud. That's some excellent writing.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alligator gar, water moccasin, snapping turtles, and just old days ones alligators were all something we kept an eye out for at the lake.  Granted, I've never heard of a gar attack.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


   Who's laughing NOW?
 
Parrahs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I have a pair of flippers with chunks bitten out of them from a northern pike.
Esox is a scary genus.


The one pike I've ever caught completely swallowed a lure a third of its own length.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I guess I've been using the wrong bait.  Hey Honey, let's go fishing.


I never really liked musk filet that much personally. I prefer lake perch, or even bluegill, filet for Friday fish fry. Been a while, but Speedy Mitchell's (Skyview Club), Cliff's Boathouse, and Out-O-Town Club were all pretty good. Kids say Lake Park Pub is good, and a fast food place owned by one of the Grishaber's (JD's) has a pretty good family lake perch meal deal.

A good cod fish and chips and a pint is great as well. The pandemic has farked with a lot of people unfortunately, but my preference is Kerbisher & Malt in London although fish! in Borough Market is also good.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Parrahs: SumoJeb: I have a pair of flippers with chunks bitten out of them from a northern pike.
Esox is a scary genus.

The one pike I've ever caught completely swallowed a lure a third of its own length.


I use 8-14" long flies tied on 1/0 hooks for pike with a 10 weight rod.
I don't even use that setup for chinook salmon!

Fishing for pike using floating mouse patterns along weedbeds after the sun sets is some of the most fun I've ever had fishing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Alligator gar, water moccasin, snapping turtles, and just old days ones alligators were all something we kept an eye out for at the lake.  Granted, I've never heard of a gar attack.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Would risk an attack from this Garr.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"A Winnipeg man is out for revenge after a giant fish took
a chunk out of his wife's leg in northern Ontario Saturday. "
p11.secure.hostingprod.comView Full Size

sneaky sneaky
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love this FTFA:

A Winnipeg man is out for revenge after a giant fish took a chunk out of his wife's leg in northern Ontario Saturday.

I can see him at home, brooding over Molson. Calling Terry, Jerry, Larry and Bob to all go fishing with him...to get that mother scratcher!!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a kid I once had some panfish - bluegill? - startle me tugging on the pull-string of my swimsuit.  OK, it was sorta white wormlike.  Didn't get a good look, my startled face was out of the water as it swam away from my thrashing after.
 
spiffycanuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo of possible suspect

Been to Minaki. Absolutely gorgeous country up there.

/best pickerel fishing in the world
// not fond of the damn leeches tho
/// threesies
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.