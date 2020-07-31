 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Dr. Demon Semen doubles down on quack medical claims, and her strip-mall "clinic" would make Saul Goodman blush with shame   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
88
    More: Dumbass, Sergeant, United States Marine Corps, Doctor Who, Hearst Corporation, Demon, Doctor, Houston Chronicle, Dr. Stella Immanuel  
•       •       •

2333 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how much she chugged while doing her research.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/internet never disappoints
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why isn't Demon Semon a band name?

/ at work, can't search
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't generally wish ill on people, but damn, I hope this lady get the 'rona.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why isn't Demon Semon a band name?

/ at work, can't search


Apparently, it is

https://www.metal-archives.com/artist​s​/Demon_Semen/306217
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: Mugato: Why isn't Demon Semon a band name?

/ at work, can't search

Apparently, it is

https://www.metal-archives.com/artists​/Demon_Semen/306217


Forgot this one

https://www.metal-archives.com/bands/​D​emon_Semen_and_the_Grind_Dogs/35402801​92
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Cum Blood - Cannibal Corpse Live
Youtube Q8gi_yLF8r8
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor little Barron
Too bad mom
Wasn't barren

Did I just haiku?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.


Trump hiring morons to his staff.

Sad.

Trump cultists defending all the morons and jackasses on his staff solely because that's what you have to do when you're in a cult.

Sad.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, for all my religious friends, a challenge; please explain what methods you use to prove her wrong, that doesn't also invalidate your religion as well, but still has some level of explanatory power.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If demon sperm is all that bad, Dont Swallow.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its your 15 minutes...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stella Immanuel makes Judy Mikovits look like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that movie...IIRC Incubus. 20th century skinimax type B movie.

Rapist demon that kills by cumming blood red semen like a firehose into naughty bits of victims, causing them to explode and painting the room.

Could have been funny with better victim selection. Less teenage girls, more politicians and cops.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "doctor" has zero hospital privileges and no malpractice insurance.

The medical board should revoke her license for this shiat.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, subby.  How bad could her clinic...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...oh.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said she cured hundreds of COVID patients. Can't someone research that?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought subby was going to be one of those snobs that doesn't know a lot of doctors, test sites, and clinics normally run out of strip malls now because rent is cheap but holy shiat that is worst than anything I imagined.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this talk about demons reminds me of this.....

Nine Inch Nails - Demon Seed
Youtube Z7EsX-oJe6s
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the Orly Taitz of medicine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that Don Trump Jr was banned (for 12 hours) from Twitter for pushing her claims. Lots of angry Republicans pushing her dangerous disinformation.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.


You've been assaulted by a succubus?
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Here I thought subby was going to be one of those snobs that doesn't know a lot of doctors, test sites, and clinics normally run out of strip malls now because rent is cheap but holy shiat that is worst than anything I imagined.


Yeah...kind of same. I think I got something just by looking at the photos. I can't imagine being desperate enough to actually walk in there and expect actual medical treatment.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: She said she cured hundreds of COVID patients. Can't someone research that?


Tbe good Dr. reached out to them on Twitter to come forth and tell their stories. I'm sure we'll have dozens of reliable accounts from trustworthy and totally sane people any minute now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: She said she cured hundreds of COVID patients. Can't someone research that?


https://toolbox.google.com/factcheck/​e​xplorer/search/covid-19%20Dr.%20Stella​%20Immanuel;hl=en

Like that?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demon semen.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has she provided an ounce of evidence to back up a single one of her claims yet?  No?  Then why are we still paying attention to her?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: AngryDragon: Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.

Trump hiring morons to his staff.

Sad.

Trump cultists defending all the morons and jackasses on his staff solely because that's what you have to do when you're in a cult.

Sad.


That's racist too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As the Trump Administration, we deeply regret our error in assigning our new medical advisor. Introducing our new replacement, Dr. Pepper..."
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just going to leave this here...

Armand Van Helden - Heed The White Seed
Youtube vHE1xdTtaGk
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: She said she cured hundreds of COVID patients. Can't someone research that?


Short version is she treated 300ish walk-in patients and nobody told her any of them died so hydroxy cures it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.  Dietrich explained all about incubi and succubi  on Barney Miller one time

scifihorrorfantasy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


(but this was when he was a werewolf)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demon semen double down
Lots of demons gettin' round
Dreamin' demon makes her sick
Can't get enough of that demon dick
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just revoke her license already.  That is if she even has one.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.


Apparently she suffered a TBI when she went through the glass
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Even Dr. Nick Riviera wouldn't endorse this lady.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: AngryDragon: Misogynists bashing another strong, independent, black woman who broke the glass ceiling.

Sad.

You've been assaulted by a succubus?


No such luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weird, from what I've seen on the internet, I thought a Semen Demon was a good thing.
 
craigmoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some of my Conservative associates have incorrectly tried to say that if anyone questions this doctor then they must be racist (because she's black and people are "making fun" of her culture) or anti-woman (because she's a woman).

Thankfully one of my female friends who is very knowledgeable when it comes to the Bible took them to task, reminding them that sharing such information violates the ninth commandment  - "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour"

I've also reminded those associates that prospective patients for years have been encouraged to check out doctor credentials and ask specific questions about treatments.  Even today's drug commercials encourage patients to ask if such and such medicine is right for them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Demon Seamen is the name of my Styx cover sea shanty band


Inspiration?
Come Sail Away / Let It Go Smoosh-Up (STYX - Frozen - South Park cover)
Youtube JdLPCADw2MI
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't generally wish ill on people, but damn, I hope this lady get the 'rona.


I hope she gets the rona from trump
 
Antimatter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is such poor reporting.  I mean they have yet to interview the demons for their side of this story.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i saw a demon once

The Exorcist (3/5) Movie CLIP - Head Spin (1973) HD
Youtube bSxuXQCEC7M
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

i would trust this dude more.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Going to hell-a?
Better call Stella!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think selling real, 100% pure, all organic snake oil, boiled down from the finest, hand caught king snakes might be a money maker
 
elysive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

craigmoz: Some of my Conservative associates have incorrectly tried to say that if anyone questions this doctor then they must be racist (because she's black and people are "making fun" of her culture) or anti-woman (because she's a woman).

Thankfully one of my female friends who is very knowledgeable when it comes to the Bible took them to task, reminding them that sharing such information violates the ninth commandment  - "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour"

I've also reminded those associates that prospective patients for years have been encouraged to check out doctor credentials and ask specific questions about treatments.  Even today's drug commercials encourage patients to ask if such and such medicine is right for them.


Treating a group of people as a monolith (all good or all bad) is pretty much the definition of prejudice as it bypasses reason. How dare anyone judge this person by her actions and the contents of her character! /s
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.