(CNN)   Remember all those news stories about people buying chickens during the quarantine? Well something's coming home to roost   (cnn.com) divider line
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shoulda stuck with the sourdough starter.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the UK we vaccinate chickens against salmonella. Outbreaks from chicken is rare, I don't think I've ever even heard of one. Ever.

Chalk up another victory for the anti-vax crowd.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too), but honestly after I researched it decided I didn't have the capacity for them as well as the gardening, canning, etc.

Maybe next year!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People were screaming about china and mexico being dirty countries for bringing us all kind of diseases for living with animals they eat... now people are doing this shiat... great job folks.
 
docilej
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All that chicken buying was right around the time Fauci was saying the COVID will burn out once Summer hits because it can't survive in hot weather.
/way to go Tony/
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry, folks.  A little raw milk will clear the chicken trots up in less than a fortnight.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People were screaming about china and mexico being dirty countries for bringing us all kind of diseases for living with animals they eat... now people are doing this shiat... great job folks.


In other salmonella news, Canada is dealing with a bad batch of red onions from the United States.
 
Spego
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too),


Phrasing...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I never understood why it's called salmonella. Seems it should be called chickenella.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hmm think they are using some words wrong ... outbreak  i highly doubt that the chicken coop next door is going to be spreading their shiat beyond the owner and her tribe of hippy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gnosis301: bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too),

Phrasing...


Look, if the President gets off when black people die, I'm allowed to do whatever I want with chickens.

I don't make the rules.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've heard that sticking UV lights up the chickens' butts cures salmonella. Unfortunately, then you have to stick the chicken up your own butt.

// Reading this post makes me weep. WTF has happened to us when I can say to stick UV lights up a chicken's butt and know without a doubt that people will absolutely understand what I'm joking about?
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm think they are using some words wrong ... outbreak  i highly doubt that the chicken coop next door is going to be spreading their shiat beyond the owner and her tribe of hippy.


Yeah. Going from 768 last year to 938 this year is probably nothing to sweat.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Family dog eats chicken shiat, then licks the owners' faces and spreads the feces. Owners don't wash their eggs because "that would rinse off the natural protective coating" AKA chicken ass juice. Owners muck out the henhouse without properly washing and decontamination of the gear, boots, or themselves.

Owners walk barefeet on grass fertilized by chickens and do not properly wash. Owners eat raw produce from their gardens fertilized with their bird crap that wasn't properly composted nor was the produce properly washed with 10% bleach solution.

Ta daaaaa! In all the years I and my family raised chickens (12 - 22 depending on the year), we never got food poisoning because we weren't idiots. Too many stupid people don't follow the rules, and your average trip into Mal*Wart to view the unwashed maskless masses should be proof that the Bell Curve goes both ways with the majority being mediocre and average stupid.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Explodo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too), but honestly after I researched it decided I didn't have the capacity for them as well as the gardening, canning, etc.

Maybe next year!


Just keep the coop clean or they'll stink like hell...like my neighbors.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeez.  Provide clean conditions for your birds, keep rodents away, wash your hands after handling and prepare meat/eggs properly.  Done deal.

I can see how some people screw that up though because they bought the EZ-coop kit* online and thought that was that.

* I hope that's not a real product
 
bigfire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I never understood why it's called salmonella. Seems it should be called chickenella.


Might as well pronounce the 'L' in salmon you heathen.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not a hobby. It's hard work. You have to be there every single day to take care of the chickens. If you want to go on vacation or have a weekend getaway, you must find someone to check on your chickens. You are not going to make a profit selling eggs

/sister raises chickens in Idaho.
 
sourballs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gnosis301: bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too),

Phrasing...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too), but honestly after I researched it decided I didn't have the capacity for them as well as the gardening, canning, etc.

Maybe next year!


After 5 years running with a large backyard coop, the only downside was how to ensure care when we wanted to go on vacation. At the time we were living with our inlaws so the odds of us ever wanting to all vacation together at the same time together were very low, so someone was always home to look out for them; having been back on our own for three years I couldn't imagine trying to talk friends or coworkers into coming over twice a day every day for a week to ensure all was well.

Sadly I do so miss having them from time to time, and the Bantam hen was practically a family pet. I have often toyed with the idea of keeping one on our large back patio, but the West Texass heat is just too extreme in the summer even in the shade, and keeping a chicken inside just isn't doable.  :(
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: gnosis301: bthom37: I thought about doing chickens (I've got a neighbor who does them too),

Phrasing...

Look, if the President gets off when black people die, I'm allowed to do whatever I want with chickens.

I don't make the rules.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orneryredguy: Jeez.  Provide clean conditions for your birds, keep rodents away, wash your hands after handling and prepare meat/eggs properly.  Done deal.

I can see how some people screw that up though because they bought the EZ-coop kit* online and thought that was that.

* I hope that's not a real product


Oh, but they are. It's not just for human slave trading.
https://www.wayfair.ca/keyword.php?ke​y​word=chicken+coop+kits
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm raising salmon.  Not a case of chickenella yet.
 
