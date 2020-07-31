 Skip to content
(CNN)   American citizen, on trial in Pakistan for blasphemy, shot and killed by an audience member during his trial   (cnn.com) divider line
57
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump, showing the same logic he uses for Covid testing, will say this is why due process is bad.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All he said was that meal was good enough for jahova.
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well dammit
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All he said was this halibut was good enough for Allah
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why not try a holiday in Pakistan this year?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
en.s4c.newsView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ come and get me you filthy jihadis
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Why not try a holiday in Pakistan this year?


Led Zeppelin -Kashmir [HQ] (LIVE) 1975
Youtube k_zHRXSa0KQ
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This seems somewhat familiar- does this sort of thing happen often in Pakistan?

Not the blasphemy trial itself, of course.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
halibut, he should have gone for DUCK.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.


Saudi Arabia tends to let us set up military operations there. Makes it hard to invade when we are already there.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

No one is to shoot anyone until I blow this whistle.   Even, and I want to make this clear, if they do say Jehovah.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.


No love for Yemen?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis


This will be fun.

People post hate speech against Christians and Jews around here with seeming impunity. Let's see if your post will stay up.
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF. Why didnt the state dept demand he be released YEARS ago ?

Throw it on the Trump sucks pile.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.

No love for Yemen?


Yemen is a free for all libertarian paradise like somalia. They aint a threat to anyone and never will be.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ya know a lot of places are a hop skip and a jump away from having stuff like blaspheme on the books as a crime.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump will pardon the security guards.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Same or different than the thread yesterday (or was it the day before)? If different, I think they define "secure area" a little differently in Pakistan.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, we wouldn't want to hurt God's delicate feelings.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: trappedspirit: lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.

No love for Yemen?

Yemen is a free for all libertarian paradise like somalia. They aint a threat to anyone and never will be.


Maybe
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis


What's the point of being deliberately provocative? Would you tease an angry pitbull with a fresh baby?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.

Saudi Arabia tends to let us set up military operations there. Makes it hard to invade when we are already there.


Nah, Trump's administration making secret and illegal deals to give them our nuclear secrets made it hard to invade.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Naseem was on trial on charges of blasphemy after allegedly claiming to be a prophet

Does getting killed give him street cred as a prophet?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: rcain: [Fark user image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis

What's the point of being deliberately provocative? Would you tease an angry pitbull with a fresh baby?


Because it doesn't matter who you are or what you do, just the act of existing as a non-muslim is "deliberately provocative" to someone.

Speech is protected because some people don't like it. Blasphemy laws are codified idiocy
 
The Yattering
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.


The one country we should have invaded is these four countries

/three, sir
//THREE countries
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis


You'd piss your pants if they actually did.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Step 1: travel to Pakistan
Step 2: declare yourself to be a prophet
Step 3: become a martyr
Step 4: ?

He's just a victim of unfortunate spelling and misnumbering his steps.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess he wasn't that good of a prophet.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: rcain: [Fark user image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis

What's the point of being deliberately provocative? Would you tease an angry pitbull with a fresh baby?


Yes, let's lay down and cower before the religious zealots that would murder and rape the infidels, lest they get angry. That's how to deal with them, through cowardice and complacency!

Piss Off
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also: if you do travel to different country, especially one with a repressive regime, try not to be surprised when you get arrested for breaking the local laws, no matter how stupid they are.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

special20: gar1013: lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.

Saudi Arabia tends to let us set up military operations there. Makes it hard to invade when we are already there.

Nah, Trump's administration making secret and illegal deals to give them our nuclear secrets made it hard to invade.


Not to rehash old cole slaw but here is a pretty good discussion.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like a good way to  clean out the crazies.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Naseem was on trial on charges of blasphemy after allegedly claiming to be a prophet

Does getting killed give him street cred as a prophet?


Only if he comes back three days later.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cue Trump, reminding us that we aren't innocent when it comes to regular citizens murdering innocent religious extremists, and that he's going to do nothing about it because Pakistan is led by very fine people...

As for the "mystery" about how this could've happened, it's simple - it was allowed to happen, deliberately.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rcain: Chain Smokes Freely: rcain: [Fark user image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis

What's the point of being deliberately provocative? Would you tease an angry pitbull with a fresh baby?

Yes, let's lay down and cower before the religious zealots that would murder and rape the infidels, lest they get angry. That's how to deal with them, through cowardice and complacency!

Piss Off


The guy who pokes the tiger with the stick is an jerk, not a hero.  Potentially a dead jerk.

If in the process the tiger kills 10 bystanders to get to him, well then he's a idiot.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police are investigating how the suspect was able to enter the court room with a loaded weapon. Security guards are typically stationed outside court buildings and police officers guard individual court rooms.

Ah, good old plausible deniability!

If they had actually convicted & executed Naseem under their legal system it could have led to serious political consequences, as the Pakistani government would have been to blame for his death.

So instead the Pakistani government ordered the guards to turn a blind eye while their state sponsored assassin went into the courtroom to murder Naseem on their behalf.  Then they pretend to arrest the assassin, slip him $20 to go blow on hookers as he ducks out the back alleyway and then it's high fives all around.  Naseem's death is no longer the fault of the government but just some lone nut, you see.  Same excuse those filthy infidels use on themselves all the time, after all.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kindms: WTF. Why didnt the state dept demand he be released YEARS ago ?



i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Guess he wasn't that good of a prophet.


Maybe he just willingly submitted. According to the stories, Jesus knew what awaited him, which I guess was kind of the point of the whole project.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How can you face your accuser in a blasphemy trial?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
religion is stupid and should be thrown on the trash heap of history
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm actually the latest prophet of Mohammed and I carry and important message for all Muslims: Turns out we were mistaken about the whole pork and alcohol thing, so go out this weekend and have a beer and some barbecue. Our bad.

Oh yeah, and that 72 virgins was sarcasm. Get your meters checked by a qualified technician.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: rcain: Chain Smokes Freely: rcain: [Fark user image 480x360]
/ come and get me you filthy jihadis

What's the point of being deliberately provocative? Would you tease an angry pitbull with a fresh baby?

Yes, let's lay down and cower before the religious zealots that would murder and rape the infidels, lest they get angry. That's how to deal with them, through cowardice and complacency!

Piss Off

The guy who pokes the tiger with the stick is an jerk, not a hero.  Potentially a dead jerk.

If in the process the tiger kills 10 bystanders to get to him, well then he's a idiot.


And if, by "pokes the tiger with the stick," you mean "lured to Pakistan from his home in Illinois by individuals who then used Pakistan's blasphemy laws to entrap him," that would matter.

He was here in Illinois. He allegedly told an Islamic student in Peshawar, a pen pal, that he was a messiah sent by God. The student encouraged him to come to Pakistan, where he was immediately taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes.

Quite bluntly, an American citizen was entrapped by the Pakistani government, taken into custody, and in a highly-publicized trial, allowed to die at the hands of an "assassin" who, by all accounts, shouldn't have been allowed anywhere near there, never mind in the room with a gun.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's loads of reasons to GTFO of Illinois and he chose "come to Pakistan and you can be a prophet"?!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: trappedspirit: lolmao500: Pakistan, the one country that should have been invaded after 911 along with afghanistan and saudi arabia.

No love for Yemen?

Yemen is a free for all libertarian paradise like somalia. They aint a threat to anyone and never will be.


It's hard to understand how that makes them a significant threat to the theocracy on their border, I know, but when you're a libertarian paradise and they're a fundamentalist theocracy, then things are going to get fractious.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm really obsessed with modern day "prophets" and religious leaders. I wonder if he had a book or a manifesto. Was he a "I am a new prophet of God" type, or a "lizard people run the world" type?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just as bluntly, he's been there since 2018 because Trump most likely saw him as one less non-white immigrant about which to worry - and, now, a problem with a favorable outcome.

He can use the murder as a pretext to close America to Pakistan, continue his assault on anyone who isn't white and Christian, and it'll be that much harder to fight back because, hey, dead American allowed to die at the hands of a religious extremist by the corrupt Pakistani government.

FFS.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.