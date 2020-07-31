 Skip to content
(MLB Trade Rumors)   Congratulations to the 2020 co-World Series champion New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies   (mlbtraderumors.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sportsball on the main tab.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Such a shiatshow. They didn't plan this out right at all.
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just cancel this travesty of a season already before someone dies.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jurodan: Such a shiatshow. They didn't plan this out right at all.


Wait until the NFL tries to go forward.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: Just cancel this travesty of a season already before someone dies.


And hand the trophy over to Atlanta.

/based on winning percentage, the Marlins actually lead the NL East
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jurodan: Such a shiatshow. They didn't plan this out right at all.


It's a highly infectious disease.  There's no way to do this correctly.

And if you think this is bad, wait till football starts, with both college and pro teams trying to get at least 25% capacity crowds.
 
BraFish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lol, these guys are risking millions in income so presumably they would take every precaution and yet they are still getting it.

But I'm sure this thing won't spread through our schools like wildfire.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Jurodan: Such a shiatshow. They didn't plan this out right at all.

Wait until the NFL tries to go forward.


At least there's a modest amount of distancing inherent in baseball. Trying to go ahead with football season is frickin' stupid.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're going to cancel every time someone on a team has a positive test, you need to just end the season right now.

And if you're not going to cancel games, at what point do the player just say fark this.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
as much as i love baseball, just shut it down - this is only going to get worse

they really think playing this series tomorrow is a good idea?  the marlins outbreaks started the same way - one guy, then two more, then it was 18 after 5 days
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember this the next time someone tries to tell you 'rich=smart'.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LOL just cancel the season already. Basketball is even closer contact, your sweat is flying all over the other player's faces. Football is gonna be a nightmare too. No close contact sports until there's a vaccine. Watch golf until then.
 
