(IndyStar)   8 AM - Students return to full classroom for the 1st time since spring. 12 PM - Student leaves after half day. 5 PM Student tests positive for Covid-19. 8 PM - School system "Was that wrong? Should we not have done that?"   (indystar.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the kid went to school infected and Covid-blasted his classmates and teacher. Did the parents know he was sick?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised it went to shiat so quickly. I was expecting it to last a week before this happened.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just keep them home until this all clears up.  This will keep happening, you know.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USA is too stupid to survive.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is someone who was showing symptoms. How many are infected but asymptomatic and spreading the virus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Just keep them home until this all clears up.  This will keep happening, you know.


So never go back to shcool?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilbert Gottfried- YOU FOOL!
Youtube 5L07t8yd_a4
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: So the kid went to school infected and Covid-blasted his classmates and teacher. Did the parents know he was sick?



Given how long it takes to get tested, it almost seems as if they had a pending test when they walked in the door.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two words : Distance learning .


Yeah its not working for everyone but thats when you analyze the issues and implement fixes.  Besides at any rate its better than needlessly infecting kids.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!


You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, who could have seen that happening?

Aside from every single educator in the country, who have been saying all along that this is exactly the sort of thing that will be happening.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: two words : Distance learning .


Yeah its not working for everyone but thats when you analyze the issues and implement fixes.  Besides at any rate its better than needlessly infecting kids.


It doesn't work at all for little kids or kids with significant special needs, especially those who need early interventions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"TOO BAD! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! SKULLS FOR SKULL THRONE! DICKS FOR THE DICK!"
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: raerae1980: Just keep them home until this all clears up.  This will keep happening, you know.

So never go back to shcool?


Other countries are going back to school because they handled their shiat. The US did nothing to stop spread of the virus and we're reaping the rewards.

Schools should not be open - and sports should not resume - until it's safe to do so. It's currently incredibly unsafe to reopen schools.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preview of coming attractions...
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!

You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?


School districts hold elections too. School boards are voted in.

But state government can set policy or laws that restrict stupid things; like whether kids go to school during a god damn pandemic.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!

You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?


It's an established fact, that if Hillary were President, only 147 people would have died from COVID-19.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I'm surprised it went to shiat so quickly. I was expecting it to last a week before this happened.


there are parents that send their kids to school when they are puking, have an uncontrolled lice infestation, high fever, etc.  These are often the same parents that won't wear masks or can't afford to not work (or both). The fact that it took 4 hours to go to shiat is the surprising part.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!

You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?


Except when federal dollars are withheld from schools not opening for in person instruction.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they will spend all that $$ to clean the schools nightly when they could have invested in state of the art remote learning capabilities

When the first kid dies, the lawsuits against the school system is going to be epic
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: raerae1980: Just keep them home until this all clears up.  This will keep happening, you know.

So never go back to shcool?


Well, kind of.

This goes back to the whole problem of our GOP-led federal government and republican state and local "leaders" simply refusing to do anything to address the problem. As long as Trump, the GOP Congress, and GOP Governors and Mayors continue to act like they can just pretend nothing is happening, it's not going to get better. This disease cannot be ignored or lied out of existence, no matter how much conservatives continue to believe otherwise.

If they're not going to provide adequate testing, if they're not going to provide adequate contact tracing, if they're not going provide leadership on distancing and masks, then... well, they're never going to put us on a track to go back to being able to reasonably balance a return to pre-lockdown status and risk of infection.

We're still at the point where we can either choose to remain paralyzed or choose to take on a large risk of infection because huge segments of this country have simply not done anything to this point to address the problem, or, in some cases, have actively made it worse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real America is going to barrel at this thing full blast just to stick it to the libs.  It's their choice.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: GardenWeasel: So the kid went to school infected and Covid-blasted his classmates and teacher. Did the parents know he was sick?


Given how long it takes to get tested, it almost seems as if they had a pending test when they walked in the door.


I suspect the kid acted sick, the teacher noticed and pulled him, then sent him for a rapid test came back positive.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!

You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?


It's true, they are, but the school boards are frequently swayed by partisan positions and messaging.  If Trump were to have clearly communicated the need for delaying in-person schooling, you can bet that those views would have shown up in the school board meetings.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The USA is too stupid to survive.


It's probably for the best.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stupidity is not a sin, the victim can't help being stupid. But stupidity is the only universal capital crime: the sentence is death, there is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gonna get some good mileage out of this pic in the next few months.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this wasn't the Miami Marlins' school district?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even one day and everything goes to shiat.

And Trump's still advocating kids to go back to school? HA!
 
GalFriday [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my nieces is 6 and she started in-class school yesterday for half days.  She came home with a different mask than the one she was sent to school in.  Why? Because at recess, all of the kids traded masks with each other to get the ones they liked.
When she was asked about it, she said that she had to make four trades to get the flowered one that she came home with.

So yeah.  When the school can't stop a bunch of six year-olds from swapping masks, how is this not going to get worse.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!


And people just go to die for dear leader like lemmings.

And they say that north koreans are brainwashed. LOL
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The district's plan for reopening schools does not offer specific guidance on what students or staff should do if they have a pending test."

Idiots.  Idiots everywhere.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "TOO BAD! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! SKULLS FOR SKULL THRONE! DICKS FOR THE DICK!"
[media4.s-nbcnews.com image 800x551]


How dare you insult Khorne in such a way. Trump's obviously devoted to Nurgle.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Carousel Beast: OdradekRex: Trump's last desperate attempt at normalcy is going to kill a lot of people. For no reason, as he still won't be re-elected.

As long as you get out and vote!

You know, schools are controlled at the local level, right?

It's an established fact, that if Hillary were President, only 147 people would have died from COVID-19.


One thing for sure is that she would have not said "This is a Republican hoax.  Only one person is infected and it will go away in one week."  When he said that, he implanted a seed to idiots like you that everything is going to be OK, so don't worry about it.  Even after 155K death in the US, you still have Trumpers that don't think this virus is that bad... that the communist media is making it worse than it truly is.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: So they will spend all that $$ to clean the schools nightly when they could have invested in state of the art remote learning capabilities

When the first kid dies, the lawsuits against the school system is going to be epic


Schools get poorer, kids get dumber, GOP wins again.

Teachers need to go on a nationwide strike. NOW. For themselves, the kids and the schools.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical prayer:
Hallelujah, There's No Cure!
God did this, that's for sure.
If the Dr. makes me well,
God will send me straight to Hell!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Real America is going to barrel at this thing full blast just to stick it to the libs.  It's their choice.


It's going to be grimly fascinating to see how many deaths it will take to make them reconsider. Probably more than anyone would like. Especially if the first deaths are teachers since they're part of the lib indoctrination conspiracy.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: FTA: "The district's plan for reopening schools does not offer specific guidance on what students or staff should do if they have a pending test."

Idiots.  Idiots everywhere.


Do they have a death template made up yet?

They're going to need to use it soon I imagine.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Walker: "TOO BAD! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! SKULLS FOR SKULL THRONE! DICKS FOR THE DICK!"
[media4.s-nbcnews.com image 800x551]

How dare you insult Khorne in such a way. Trump's obviously devoted to Nurgle.


*after being a Slaanesh devotee for some time
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Rapmaster2000: Real America is going to barrel at this thing full blast just to stick it to the libs.  It's their choice.

It's going to be grimly fascinating to see how many deaths it will take to make them reconsider. Probably more than anyone would like. Especially if the first deaths are teachers since they're part of the lib indoctrination conspiracy.


Real America considers changing your mind to be a sign of weakness.  Science is an auto-correcting discipline. They hate that.  They prefer dogma, which never changes (it does, but much, much slower).

So they're not going to admit this was a bad idea until it overwhelms them.  Much of Real America considers this an urban problem anyway.  They're still saying to each other "I don't need social distancing!  I live at the end of a dirt road."
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: So they will spend all that $$ to clean the schools nightly when they could have invested in state of the art remote learning capabilities

When the first kid dies, the lawsuits against the school system is going to be epic


In a lot of cases, remote learning was not effective in the spring for a few reasons.   Everyone kept being told that we were going back "in a few weeks" over and over again, so the students, teachers, and parents didn't take remote learning seriously at first.  Once it became clear that we were not going back, most (if not all) state boards of education handcuffed teachers, not allowing for new material to be covered and not allowing grades to count; combined with the scramble to get students needed technology and access to the internet, it made things a mess.  The timing of the shutdown did not help either - it was close enough to the end of the school year kind of coasted to the end (and it was assumed that school was going to get back "to normal" in the fall).
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to move forward cautiously.  This is a virus, not a pimple.  It will not go away never to return.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregz18: kindms: So they will spend all that $$ to clean the schools nightly when they could have invested in state of the art remote learning capabilities

When the first kid dies, the lawsuits against the school system is going to be epic

In a lot of cases, remote learning was not effective in the spring for a few reasons.   Everyone kept being told that we were going back "in a few weeks" over and over again, so the students, teachers, and parents didn't take remote learning seriously at first.  Once it became clear that we were not going back, most (if not all) state boards of education handcuffed teachers, not allowing for new material to be covered and not allowing grades to count; combined with the scramble to get students needed technology and access to the internet, it made things a mess.  The timing of the shutdown did not help either - it was close enough to the end of the school year kind of coasted to the end (and it was assumed that school was going to get back "to normal" in the fall).


yet up here in blue state land i have personally had school systems reach out looking to ramp up their remote capabilities. Unfortunately they are waiting to find out about their budgets
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going to make this really bad, is that rural America outside of a few places (Southwest Georgia, Acadiana) has been relatively spared by simply being far from population centers and international airports.  Many cities have probably seen 20% infection rates.  They're actually in a better position than the rural districts determined to open up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFriday: One of my nieces is 6 and she started in-class school yesterday for half days.  She came home with a different mask than the one she was sent to school in.  Why? Because at recess, all of the kids traded masks with each other to get the ones they liked.
When she was asked about it, she said that she had to make four trades to get the flowered one that she came home with.

So yeah.  When the school can't stop a bunch of six year-olds from swapping masks, how is this not going to get worse.


So this is real? Sodamom23 needs to buy a Powerball ticket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reckless Endangerment.  Is that still a thing or did the DOJ decide liability is unconstitutional, the way reporting COVID infection is a pre-crime.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side funerals are way cheaper than collage.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: GalFriday: One of my nieces is 6 and she started in-class school yesterday for half days.  She came home with a different mask than the one she was sent to school in.  Why? Because at recess, all of the kids traded masks with each other to get the ones they liked.
When she was asked about it, she said that she had to make four trades to get the flowered one that she came home with.

So yeah.  When the school can't stop a bunch of six year-olds from swapping masks, how is this not going to get worse.

So this is real? Sodamom23 needs to buy a Powerball ticket.

[Fark user image 535x264]


The school isn't shut down.  When my SIL called the teacher about it she said she didn't even notice they were switched and she would talk to the class about it.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School started July 30 for these kids? What an awful summer vacation.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.