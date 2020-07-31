 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Why didn't Japan have a serious COVID outbreak? The explanation could be that they went well beyond WHO guidelines to prevent airborne transmission   (theatlantic.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, HVAC, Aerosol, Air conditioner, Air purifier, HEPA, Transmission, Particle, good air flow  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wore their masks and washed their hands instead of hocking loogies on Walmart cashiers while screaming about Jesus not putting mask-wearing in the perfect constitution he gave to Washington on July 4, 1776?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They wore their masks and washed their hands instead of hocking loogies on Walmart cashiers while screaming about Jesus not putting mask-wearing in the perfect constitution he gave to Washington on July 4, 1776?


I was going to say Ninjas, but this.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the "leader" of Japan a psychotic lunatic moron? Asking as an American.
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.


They relaxed many of their initial controls weeks ago. Kids started going back to school full-time (wearing masks, but not social distancing) in the last month. They are experiencing the second wave.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say more like they took it seriously, but they are having a serious outbreak.
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: Is the "leader" of Japan a psychotic lunatic moron? Asking as an American.


He's not on the scale of we're working with over here, but he is a nationalistic a-hole.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going beyond minimum requirements as a precaution? What were they thinking?
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...

/And their Prime Minister encouraged everyone to travel over this past 4-day weekend, so expect an even bigger skyrocketing.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.


This. They are quite worried right now.

Side note: one of their bulleted items on the news to help decrease the spread (along with hand washing, masks, etc...) is speaking "softly" so as to decrease the amount and distance of airborne droplets. I wonder how much of the "loud American" and "yelling at everything" stereotypes have increased spread in the US.

/Spittle kills.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khatores: Going beyond minimum requirements as a precaution? What were they thinking?


That isn't the human behavior I know. What we do is keep putting cheap bandaids over festering wounds until it gets to the point where we can't ignore it any more, and then end up paying more than if we had just addressed it properly in the first place.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.


The cases per million people is ridiculously small compared to the US, especially several states. And most impressive is that they've held the line despite how densely packed their major cities are.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Agree with resurgence - the company I work for just re-sent their Japan workers home again due to the resurgence.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dwrash: They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.


I have taken the metro in subway.

Things I noticed:

Everyone waits patiently in line.

People don't push and shove.

People wear masks (presumably when sick)

People follow instructions, and move through the stations in an orderly manner.

Walking lanes aren't blocked by people looking around or thinking, or chatting.

People don't law and order down the sidewalk (walking 4 wide, like in the show law and order).
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
jessycal317.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They didn't stick their thumb up their ass and yell: "Gyna did it!!" ?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.


Yeah, they're gonna have some issues in a few months.  Won't be as bad as us but it's gonna be a problem.

My brother has in-laws in Japan and he's been there since the crisis.  His take is that on the one hand, the Japanese are more finnicky about hygiene and don't have the freedumb issues about wearing masks and distancing if the government says its necessary.

OTOH, his impression was they haven't been taking it too serious.  In the earlier months of the Covid outbreak, the govt and the public largely acted like it was no big deal - other than that cruise ship that had most of Japan's Covid cases.  And that also fed into an earlier impression that it was a foreigner problem (tying into Japan's traditionally xenophobic attitude).  Tokyo's restaurants and nightlife and many companies still acted like business as usual even when US states started locking down several months ago.  Just his impression.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
[jessycal317.files.wordpress.com image 670x447]


Well, then, stop sinning.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

usernameguy: Um...

/And their Prime Minister encouraged everyone to travel over this past 4-day weekend, so expect an even bigger skyrocketing.


1,148 cases in a nation of over 126 million is a tiny fraction of the per capita the US has. It's also quite feasible for them to do good contact tracing at that level. It's good that they're worried and willing to take action at this low level (relative to places like the US) of cases. It gives them a much better chance of containing this latest outbreak.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.

Yeah, they're gonna have some issues in a few months.  Won't be as bad as us but it's gonna be a problem.

My brother has in-laws in Japan and he's been there since the crisis.  His take is that on the one hand, the Japanese are more finnicky about hygiene and don't have the freedumb issues about wearing masks and distancing if the government says its necessary.

OTOH, his impression was they haven't been taking it too serious.  In the earlier months of the Covid outbreak, the govt and the public largely acted like it was no big deal - other than that cruise ship that had most of Japan's Covid cases.  And that also fed into an earlier impression that it was a foreigner problem (tying into Japan's traditionally xenophobic attitude).  Tokyo's restaurants and nightlife and many companies still acted like business as usual even when US states started locking down several months ago.  Just his impression.


Also I should note this may not be the case now.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zeroman987: dwrash: They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.

I have taken the metro in subway.

Things I noticed:

Everyone waits patiently in line.

People don't push and shove.

People wear masks (presumably when sick)

People follow instructions, and move through the stations in an orderly manner.

Walking lanes aren't blocked by people looking around or thinking, or chatting.

People don't law and order down the sidewalk (walking 4 wide, like in the show law and order).


That's up to mayors and their administrations to educate their citizens on proper behavior.  Right now we have a bunch of mayors that pretty much refuse to do their jobs in big cities and, like trump, are only interested in having their ego's stroked instead of being effective leaders.

All the protests in all the majors cities are due to mayors taking the lazy politically expedient route instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do (which might require being unpopular from time to time).
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where are the ethnic stereotypes, has Fark gone PC?

Doesn't anyone reference Hechinger's Feild Guide to Ethnic Stereotypes anymore?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Without reading the article, let me guess: They don't have political fights over wearing face masks?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thornhill: Without reading the article, let me guess: They don't have political fights over wearing face masks?


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jeez...   Reality, folks..  population - cases = future cases..   not if, but when.   Hiding delays it, doesn't stop it.  Masks and diistancing slows it down but doesn't stop it.  As long as there are viable hosts, it is here. Sad and unfortunate, but true.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dwrash: Right now we have a bunch of mayors that pretty much refuse to do their jobs in big cities and, like trump, are only interested in having their ego's stroked instead of being effective leaders.


Reforming the police is like "belling the cat". Everybody thinks it's a great idea, but nobody wants to be the first one to walk up to that cat and try to hang a bell around it's neck.
The amount of power that cops and their unions have is pretty scary - especially in some places.
 
mikey15
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
guessing it has something to do with vending machines, in addition the virus can't make it through the pixelation
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
[jessycal317.files.wordpress.com image 670x447]


Exactly what point are you trying to make?

Or do you think land can catch Covid-19?
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 677x259]


You mean like the U.K.?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dwrash: zeroman987: dwrash: They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.

I have taken the metro in subway.

Things I noticed:

Everyone waits patiently in line.

People don't push and shove.

People wear masks (presumably when sick)

People follow instructions, and move through the stations in an orderly manner.

Walking lanes aren't blocked by people looking around or thinking, or chatting.

People don't law and order down the sidewalk (walking 4 wide, like in the show law and order).

That's up to mayors and their administrations to educate their citizens on proper behavior.  Right now we have a bunch of mayors that pretty much refuse to do their jobs in big cities and, like trump, are only interested in having their ego's stroked instead of being effective leaders.

All the protests in all the majors cities are due to mayors taking the lazy politically expedient route instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do (which might require being unpopular from time to time).


Remember. There are no trolls on fark.

So this person 100% believes what he is saying. And I don't know if I find that more sad, or more scary.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dwrash: zeroman987: dwrash: They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.

I have taken the metro in subway.

Things I noticed:

Everyone waits patiently in line.

People don't push and shove.

People wear masks (presumably when sick)

People follow instructions, and move through the stations in an orderly manner.

Walking lanes aren't blocked by people looking around or thinking, or chatting.

People don't law and order down the sidewalk (walking 4 wide, like in the show law and order).

That's up to mayors and their administrations to educate their citizens on proper behavior.  Right now we have a bunch of mayors that pretty much refuse to do their jobs in big cities and, like trump, are only interested in having their ego's stroked instead of being effective leaders.

All the protests in all the majors cities are due to mayors taking the lazy politically expedient route instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do (which might require being unpopular from time to time).


This is absolute horseshiat. Even dipshiat DeBlasio is doing a good job on COVID at this point.

Also, a poster that spends thousands of words spouting white supremacist revisionist history probably should tread softly when talking about the "protests".
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dwrash: zeroman987: dwrash: They are an extremely highly populated country, the density of Tokyo is one of the highest in the world.  So they have a better understanding of their surrounds and the dosing that is necessary to contract the virus.

We should be looking at the mayors of high density cities as to what kind of pandemic plan they have since they will ALWAYS be the most vulnerable populations.  They should have taken the lead instead of waiting for the federal government to bail them out.

I have taken the metro in subway.

Things I noticed:

Everyone waits patiently in line.

People don't push and shove.

People wear masks (presumably when sick)

People follow instructions, and move through the stations in an orderly manner.

Walking lanes aren't blocked by people looking around or thinking, or chatting.

People don't law and order down the sidewalk (walking 4 wide, like in the show law and order).

That's up to mayors and their administrations to educate their citizens on proper behavior.  Right now we have a bunch of mayors that pretty much refuse to do their jobs in big cities and, like trump, are only interested in having their ego's stroked instead of being effective leaders.

All the protests in all the majors cities are due to mayors taking the lazy politically expedient route instead of doing the jobs they were elected to do (which might require being unpopular from time to time).

Remember. There are no trolls on fark.

So this person 100% believes what he is saying. And I don't know if I find that more sad, or more scary.


I do think he really does. I think he's one of the true believers. Sure, he's mediocre. Probably pasty. High BMI and mostly a pillowboy. Also terrible facial hair to hide the weak chin. But he'll spew white supremacist talking points as long as you are willing to refresh.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: his is absolute horseshiat. Even dipshiat DeBlasio is doing a good job on COVID at this point.

Also, a poster that spends thousands of words spouting white supremacist revisionist history probably should tread softly when talking about the "protests".


DeBlasio was actually ahead of the curve on this.

Meanwhile, in Vegas our mayor is practically licking the microphones every time she goes on camera.
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: OTOH, his impression was they haven't been taking it too serious.  In the earlier months of the Covid outbreak, the govt and the public largely acted like it was no big deal - other than that cruise ship that had most of Japan's Covid cases.  And that also fed into an earlier impression that it was a foreigner problem (tying into Japan's traditionally xenophobic attitude).  Tokyo's restaurants and nightlife and many companies still acted like business as usual even when US states started locking down several months ago.  Just his impression.


My wife and kid have been there since March, and I get the same impression from them. People weren't taking things too seriously, but at the same time, they weren't having temper tantrums about businesses closing and wearing masks. I do get the impression that parents were letting kids play with their friends.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Japan doesn't have that many A/Cs.  I'm not saying they have none.  They have them in large businesses and office buildings.  But a lot of people live without a/c in their homes and a lot of smaller stores may not have them.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.

This. They are quite worried right now.

Side note: one of their bulleted items on the news to help decrease the spread (along with hand washing, masks, etc...) is speaking "softly" so as to decrease the amount and distance of airborne droplets. I wonder how much of the "loud American" and "yelling at everything" stereotypes have increased spread in the US.

/Spittle kills.


Cellphones.  I blame cellphones!  WHY DO PEOPLE THINK THEY HAVE TO SHOUT into them?? And BTW, I do not need to hear your conversation...especially when the person on the other end is also SHOUTING!?!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Jeez...   Reality, folks..  population - cases = future cases..   not if, but when.   Hiding delays it, doesn't stop it.  Masks and diistancing slows it down but doesn't stop it.  As long as there are viable hosts, it is here. Sad and unfortunate, but true.


Heretic!
 
lostcat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Japan doesn't have that many A/Cs.  I'm not saying they have none.  They have them in large businesses and office buildings.  But a lot of people live without a/c in their homes and a lot of smaller stores may not have them.


That is not my experience at all.

Not central AC, but every home I've been in has AC units (wall mounted with external heat pumps). My family's house has five units.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: StoPPeRmobile: It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
[jessycal317.files.wordpress.com image 670x447]

Exactly what point are you trying to make?

Or do you think land can catch Covid-19?


Already made it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
[jessycal317.files.wordpress.com image 670x447]


Yeah, but their population is about 40% of America's, so they are much more dense than the US.  Plus, Tokyo in particular is extremely dense.  Their cases and deaths per million should be much higher than the US's considering these things, not lower.
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They don't have Trump or a bunch of raging covidiots.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Gubbo: StoPPeRmobile: It's baffling. The answer is probably the sinners. It's always the sinners.
[jessycal317.files.wordpress.com image 670x447]

Exactly what point are you trying to make?

Or do you think land can catch Covid-19?

Already made it.


15 year account.....
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 677x259]


Yeah, this helps too.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lostcat: gilgigamesh: Um, Japan has about 1,000 cases a day and climbing.  It ain't the raging wildfire we have here, but it's not exactly controlled.

They relaxed many of their initial controls weeks ago. Kids started going back to school full-time (wearing masks, but not social distancing) in the last month. They are experiencing the second wave.


In their case it is really a delayed first wave, but yeah. Now think about what we are about to do in this country: send millions of kids and teachers into crowded schools. Many of those same teachers are vulnerable adults with pre-existing conditions. It's almost like our governmental entities don't care.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: freedumb


I love that we now have an accepted word for "notions of liberty as conceived by conservatives."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zeroman987: I have taken the metro in subway.


I hear you like underground trains, so we put a metro on your subway.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From my limited knowledge, 1) Japan has an obsession with cleanliness and 2) whenenver a citizen is sick, they make it a point to themselves to use a mask so that they can't spread a cold/flu/worse onto others.

So they already have it ingrained onto their culture two of the most important things when it comes to subduing COVID.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trying to read internal US politics into what Corona does abroad probably isn't the best of ideas. Especially if you don't first look up what is actually happening in the country at the moment.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://covid19japan.com/


JRoo: Is the "leader" of Japan a psychotic lunatic moron? Asking as an American.


Imagine a German politician who broke a few laws, pulled a few strings and drove a guy to suicide so that the "Happy Swastika History Adjustment Society" that he happens to be good friends with could get cheap land to build and run an elementary school.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202​0​/03/18/national/suicide-note-reignites​-moritomo-gakuen-cronyism-scandal-abe/​
http://www.japansubculture.com/state-​s​hinto-nightmares-in-abes-japan/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moritom​o​_Gakuen


He's not exactly a friend of free press, whistleblowers and the like either.
http://www.japansubculture.com/japan-​p​asses-draconian-secrets-law-journalist​s-whistleblowers-are-now-terrorists/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2016/05/27/​t​he-silencing-of-japans-free-press-shin​zo-abe-media/
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.