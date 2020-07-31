 Skip to content
(Axios)   Coronavirus got knocked down but got up again, just like Chumbawumba   (axios.com) divider line
    Scary, England, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, Epidemiology, Prime minister, Hong Kong, Recording, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It ought to be a one-hit wonder like Chumbawumpa too. I have a bad feeling it's going to be like Nickelback, though. Nobody likes them, but they never seem to go away.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I plan to cope by drinking a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, and a cider drink.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I plan to cope by drinking a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, and a cider drink.


Shall we also sing some songs. Songs that remind us of the good times.

Songs that remind us of the better times.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Did they though suby? Did they?
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world...again.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I plan to cope by drinking a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, and a cider drink.


pissing the night away
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get knocked down, I get knocked down again, you're never gonna knock me down...

I take a whisky drink, I take a chocolate drink, and when I have to pee, I use the kitchen sink.

I sing the song that reminds me I'm a urinating guy!
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's almost like it's a virus that's achieved Pandemic levels.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're still #1.

We're still #1
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I plan to cope by drinking a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, and a cider drink.


Or as Drew calls it "breakfast."
 
SNAFUq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: It ought to be a one-hit wonder like Chumbawumpa too. I have a bad feeling it's going to be like Nickelback, though. Nobody likes them, but they never seem to go away.


*In an off key tune*

"Look at this COVID graph, ever time I do it makes me laugh..."
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey Subby, thanks for that farking ear worm!


..!.,
 
