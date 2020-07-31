 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Old and busted: kids writing "How I sepent my summer" essays for their teachers. 2020 hotness: teachers writing their own obituaries for the governor   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Education, Iowa teachers, Teacher, school plans, art teacher Jeremy Dumkreiger, Iowa Gov. Kimberly Reynolds, School, Facebook group Iowa Educators  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 8:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sepent, Rinners!
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sepent my summer searching for sepents in Sepokane.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I originally read "for the governor" and thought this gon be gud. It's...not.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby obviously didn't spend his summer learning how to spell-check.

It's repent, not sepent.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you know, go on strike like any normal human being would do instead of dying for their glorious leader.

Going to work with covid the way it is is brainwashed shiat just like in North Korea.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'know, I'd mock subby's misspelling, but my final report in English stated that I could "understand short sentences, and simple spellings", so I'm in no position to talk

/ Admittedly, that was less because of my ability, and more because my English teacher was affirmative-action-to-the-point-of-rac​ism
// And I write that as somebody who is often criticised for being a "woke leftist"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I originally read "for the governor" and thought this gon be gud. It's...not.


I originally read "hot teachers writing their own obituaries", and got depressed that Van Halen's "1984" is 36 years old.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.


Gee who knew that ICU nurses were more important than teachers during a pandemic.

False equivalence is false.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.


There's a fair few facets to the situation/problem, but one is that teaching can - to a degree - be delivered online; the same cannot be said of nursing
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.


It's about people tired of other people putting their lives at risk and instead of rolling over they speak up about it. If Trump and the GOP managed this better instead of letting it in to the country like they did creating unnecessary drama, managed the shutdown better instead of rushing to get back to work so they can hand out tax breaks to rich folks, and finally letting Trump run around for so long saying how you don't need a mask when that actually increased peoples chances of being infected instead of reducing it as well as creating a movement of morons hell bent on not wearing masks and endangering others live.

Unions are a nice tool for stopping folks like that from walking all over you and using you as nothing more then fodder for the economic machine. Not everyone wants to die for the American economy. Some people would rather see that die then their friends, family, and themselves because economies can be rebuilt. People can't.
 
way south
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, go on strike like any normal human being would do instead of dying for their glorious leader.



That would just encourage more home schooling or classwork-from-home solutions.
...Which means we need far fewer teachers, and none have to come in front of a class, thus sparing them their COVID fate. We could save billions on education.

/I think that is the best idea as we also save money on not having to maintain empty school buildings.
/I wonder what the unions think.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.


Teachers are facing the intellectual equivalents of the 'masks are tyranny crowd.'  You can't really reason with them because they both don't have the intellectual maturity, as a group, to take public safety as seriously as it demands.

Also, when was the last time a nurse treated about 25-50 patients all sitting right next to each other in the same room, and then every 45 minutes shuffles with the other groups of 25-50 patients all at once?  x 5-8 times a day x 5 times a week.  Even with increased risk to educators, this is like if you combined several churches for a speed-dating event that goes on during the workweek throughout 2/3 of the year.  All it takes is one little fark face to be positive and walking the halls without his mask on because he's a rebel to royally fark an entire school.

Nurses have n95 masks and face shields, not just a fabric mask that protects others, but not themselves. 

But sure, educators are definitely in the same boat as everyone else.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I don't get it....

Virtually everybody is faced with exposure to the virus and going to work. Want money? Go face the virus.

Teachers were in the exact same boat as everyone else.  Why  is everyone acting like they are special?

My Mom is 64 and an ICU nurse. The whole country is just fine with her going to work or starving. My sister works in a old folks home.

Both are more dangerous than teaching, both have been reporting for work for months.

This isn't about safety at all. This is about apa union and parents worried about losing their free daycare.


And here I thought that the Herman Cain death might cause some reflection among certain groups. Seemingly not.

Seems more people need to give their last full measure of duty and devotion to the altar of the GOP
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh shiat I didn't even realize there isn't a mask mandate for the school reopening there after RTFA.  Well no farking wonder they're writing their obits.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I watched The Sepent and the Rainbow.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Oh shiat I didn't even realize there isn't a mask mandate for the school reopening there after RTFA.  Well no farking wonder they're writing their obits.


It would seem to me that masks and coming up with a way to get the air turning over in the buildings would be the barest of minimums required for reopening.  From what we've learned about how it spreads the real key to preventing the spread is to keep turning over the air with fresh outdoor air.  That might involve changing the climate control systems in the buildings to turn over the interior air with outside air instead of recirculating the inside air.  It's less efficient but right now cost is not the priority.  For the first couple of months they could just open windows(assuming they open) and put box fans in them in a push-pull, but once winter comes it will be too cold in many if not most states to do that.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

way south: lolmao500: Or you know, go on strike like any normal human being would do instead of dying for their glorious leader.


That would just encourage more home schooling or classwork-from-home solutions.
...Which means we need far fewer teachers, and none have to come in front of a class, thus sparing them their COVID fate. We could save billions on education.

/I think that is the best idea as we also save money on not having to maintain empty school buildings.
/I wonder what the unions think.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife is a special ed teacher and I am worried. To mirror what jggitysmith wrote, when you multiply even a small likelihood by time and then by number of students, it's a powder keg with about a 2-week fuse.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

way south: lolmao500: Or you know, go on strike like any normal human being would do instead of dying for their glorious leader.


That would just encourage more home schooling or classwork-from-home solutions.
...Which means we need far fewer teachers, and none have to come in front of a class, thus sparing them their COVID fate. We could save billions on education.

/I think that is the best idea as we also save money on not having to maintain empty school buildings.
/I wonder what the unions think.


Teachers are unnecessary. Nobody needs any of that smart-brain stuff to get through life.
Cletus can find his cousin's snatch without being able to read.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Iowa. So the guv will prob get off on those.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.