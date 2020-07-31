 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man throws dagger at police; Police rolls saving throw; Cleric unable to help man   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Transport, Constable, English-language films, Detroit police shot, Left-wing politics, Chief of police, Officer, Weapon  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy literally brought a knife to a gun fight...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
who throws an Eating dagger?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/0h6mjz/​r​eno-911--mighty-foes
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: The guy literally brought a knife to a gun fight...


And a sword!
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That could have come straight of a "Museum Replicas" catalogue.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At a certain point, the suspect took out an eight-inch dagger from the back of his pants and threw it in the direction of the officers, striking one directly below the right eye. He suffered a laceration and was transported to a local hospital, the police chief said.

Pants dagger. That sounds like a euphemism.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake.  You don't throw melee weapons.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Detroit police shot a man who was allegedly swinging a sword in the middle of an intersection. When police asked him to stop, he tossed a dagger that left an officer injured, then entered a police patrol vehicle, authorities said.
The man later died.

Buried the lede, did you, subby?

I love how the man "magically" died - only until you read the article, and closely, do you realize that the cops shot him. He didn't die immediately, of course. He bled out after "a man" pinned him inside the police car using his own vehicle, where the suspect stayed until he died. Or, at least, we have to assume so, because the article then says "it's unclear what took place after that." So, we don't know if, for example, the cops simply waited for him to stop moving, then dragged him out, or called first responders immediately but they took an hour to arrive, or they simply did... nothing.

Article should read "Mentally Ill Suspect Shot, Left To Bleed Out."
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The more I read that article, the more bizarre it gets. We know the man had a 32-inch sword, an 8-inch dagger, and improvised armor - in other words, he sounds like cosplayer or re-enactor that went bonkers - but we don't know how he died, or who shot him, or what actually farking happened AFTER a cop took a pommel to the cheek.

Almost as if the only details they had were provided by the police.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is calling a nearly 3 foot long sword a "dagger" the equivalent of saying "the peaceful protest intensified" now?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.