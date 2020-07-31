 Skip to content
'On Aug. 16, Snow and her daughter, Jennifer Clark, stole a cart full of food from ACME Market on East Avenue in Akron. When an employee tried to confront them in the parking lot, Snow opened the doors of her vehicle and let out three pit bulls.'
52
    Linda Snow, Jennifer Clark  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say they got off very lightly.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we know who let the dogs out.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the big one does not look happy...oh, she hasn't eaten something.


/i like'em big, but not that one.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they take her animals away and never let her own a pet again.
 
iaazathot [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will these thugs learn?
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that we know it's going to happen in roughly two weeks, is there anyway we can stop her?

/dnrtfa
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I hope they take her animals away and never let her own a pet again.


Those dogs will be euthanized
 
Witchyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a woman?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdanc: Marcos P: I hope they take her animals away and never let her own a pet again.

Those dogs will be euthanized


Maybe probably
And they are euthanasizing the wrong parties
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why many retailers tell employees not to directly engage shoplifters. all that shiat is insured and in the end is small potatoes compared to the liability it costs the company if an employee gets injured on the job. you can "offer assistance" (let them know that you are watching and hope that that is enough of a deterrent) but otherwise, unless you are security hired specifically for this purpose - just let it go. if you report it to your manager and they go through with firing you anyway - probably wasn't the best place to work to begin with. also, get a lawyer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they look like such sweat ladies.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd say they got off very lightly.


Yeah holy sh*t.  I got bitten by a dog once, and it was a single bite from much less strong breed that was on a leash (the owner just wasn't paying attention).  It still hurt like hell.  Felt like someone had shoved a razor blade into my leg.  I cannot imagine how awful it would be to have a strong dog like a pit bull that (in this case) has been trained to attack latch on and start shaking.  They should have sentenced them as if they themselves had stood there and basically beaten her with bats.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Dear Lord.  Those two are scary even for Akron.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd say they got off very lightly.


No kidding.  Why is this not attempted murder?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a dog owner myself, I am appalled at how the dogs were used in this assault."

You mean "as intended?"
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are a couple of VERY angry looking pit bulls! It would be pretty scary to have one of these latch onto you and start biting. I'd definitely want to get some shots for rabies and every other imaginable disease.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: edmo: I'd say they got off very lightly.

No kidding.  Why is this not attempted murder?


For the same reason everyone shies away from discussing the simple fact that dogs can be trained & used as guided weapons - it's a hard thing to consider given just how many folks love dogs, and that dogs are typically loveable, friendly creatures.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was feeling sympathetic to their plight until I got to the point about them using pit-bulls as attack dogs.  Now I hope that dogs get re-homed to a family that can rehabilitate them.
 
Starblazers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Dear Lord.  Those two are scary even for Akron.


Sadly no, for that area, typical Akronites.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I hope they take her animals away and never let her own a pet again.


The kid should be removed too. That mother isn't fit for raising kids.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrible.

First of all, they were stealing food. No one should have to steal to eat.

Then, they set their dogs on a store employee and a 11 year old probably witnessed this attack. No kid should see that.

A store employee was hurt by their dogs. No one should have to go through this for dealing with a shoplifter.

The dogs will be euthanized for what they'd have thought was protecting their "mom" from a threatening stranger. That is really sad for any dog.

This is just horrible in every way.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 pit bulls.. three 4 legged, two 2 legged..  5 bullets to fix that.  All too old to re-train.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: These are a couple of VERY angry looking pit bulls! It would be pretty scary to have one of these latch onto you and start biting. I'd definitely want to get some shots for rabies and every other imaginable disease.


[Fark user image 449x245]


Yeah, but if they start humping your leg, you had best let them finish.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's really fallen on hard times if he's stealing food.

/a licky boom boom down
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free pit bulls!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this woman both inflicted harm on a human being and set the dogs up to be put down. She is both violent towards humans and an animal abuser. I suspect these dogs would be gentle, loving pets in if re-homed with an owner that isn't vicious, abusive, and criminally violent. I hope she is sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time allowed and she should be banned from owning another pet. Given her demonstrated willingness to engage in violence, a CPS/DFCS investigation on behalf of any minor children living in the household is advisable as well.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Was feeling sympathetic to their plight until I got to the point about them using pit-bulls as attack dogs.  Now I hope that dogs get re-homed to a family that can rehabilitate them.


Nope, they need to be put down. Too late to try and rescue after an attack on a person. The dog owner is 100% responsible and 4 to 6 years in prison should be 4 to ' lets see how it has effected the victim after the 4 years is up so we can add more to it if justified ' .
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: These are a couple of VERY angry looking pit bulls! It would be pretty scary to have one of these latch onto you and start biting. I'd definitely want to get some shots for rabies and every other imaginable disease.


[Fark user image 449x245]


You can tell that the older woman has rarely smiled in her entire life.  That's not just resting biatch face, that's resting seething-pit-of-anger-and-disappointme​nt face
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because of her irresponsibility, she's going to get at least one, and maybe all of these dogs put down. F*cking irresponsible dog owners.

I hope she rots in prison and doesn't get out.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rick42: So now we know who let the dogs out.


Goddamit. I didn't want to laugh at that.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drunk: "That's the ugliest pig I've ever seen."
Woman: "That's not a pig, it's a dog."
Drunk: "I was talking to the dog."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: This is horrible.

First of all, they were stealing food. No one should have to steal to eat.

Then, they set their dogs on a store employee and a 11 year old probably witnessed this attack. No kid should see that.

A store employee was hurt by their dogs. No one should have to go through this for dealing with a shoplifter.

The dogs will be euthanized for what they'd have thought was protecting their "mom" from a threatening stranger. That is really sad for any dog.

This is just horrible in every way.


If they had to resort to theft to scrape together enough to eat, euthanasia is probably the best outcome possible for the dogs.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: I'd say they got off very lightly.

Yeah holy sh*t.  I got bitten by a dog once, and it was a single bite from much less strong breed that was on a leash (the owner just wasn't paying attention).  It still hurt like hell.  Felt like someone had shoved a razor blade into my leg.  I cannot imagine how awful it would be to have a strong dog like a pit bull that (in this case) has been trained to attack latch on and start shaking.  They should have sentenced them as if they themselves had stood there and basically beaten her with bats.


Same. I was out for a jog and the owner of a Great Pyrenees left their gate open. Typically they are big teddy bears, but they are super territorial. This dog actually crossed the street to attack me. I stood still, didn't make eye contact, etc., and the dog still chomped the hell out of the back of my leg; it hurt like hell. I had to jump on top of a fence and call the cops to get away safely.

The only thing that happened to the owner was she had to pay the $100 for my tetanus shot. And it turns out the dog hadn't been registered for four years.

I was actually asked if I wanted to have the dog destroyed, and I neglected. The poor guy didn't know what he was doing. He thought he was just protecting his house from someone he didn't recognize. I'd rather the owner get kicked in the balls once a month for a year.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whomever thought someone named Snow could be such a bastard?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lifeless: If they had to resort to theft to scrape together enough to eat, euthanasia is probably the best outcome possible for the dogs.


I don't want to jump to conclusions, but their theft might not be attributable to need. If they have at least three dogs that they have trained to attack people, it's not outside the realm of possibility that they might just be assholes who steal stuff.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: This is horrible.

First of all, they were stealing food. No one should have to steal to eat.

Then, they set their dogs on a store employee and a 11 year old probably witnessed this attack. No kid should see that.

A store employee was hurt by their dogs. No one should have to go through this for dealing with a shoplifter.

The dogs will be euthanized for what they'd have thought was protecting their "mom" from a threatening stranger. That is really sad for any dog.

This is just horrible in every way.


Just because they were stealing food doesn't mean they needed to steal to eat...

Most of the "cart full of food" thefts I encountered working 911 were people stealing carts full of steaks, beer, seafood or some mixture of them.  Obviously those specifics are unknown in this situation, but some people steal just because they're assholes.  They're not necessarily Aladdin just because they're stealing food.


/Based on trying to murder someone with a pack of dogs I'm leaning towards them just being assholes.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A few things irk me about this.

Why steal food? If you are genuinely hungry most every supermarket i know of will help you out if you can't pay. I've had to take that route to eat more than once in my life.

Why do they allow just anyone to have pets, especially ones that are as tenacious as a "pit bull"? Dogs take a lot of care, a lot of attention and a lot of love. Training one, or keeping agressive animals without any knowledge about caring for them should land you in jail. It's cruelty. That's why rescues spend a lot of time and energy interviewing and watching perspective adopter's.

The fact there isn't a charge for attempted murder is astounding to me. I have no idea what "pit bull" is as it's just a catch-all, but most terrior or mastiff breeds are more than capable of killing a human dead with little to no effort.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Just because they were stealing food doesn't mean they needed to steal to eat...

Most of the "cart full of food" thefts I encountered working 911 were people stealing carts full of steaks, beer, seafood or some mixture of them.  Obviously those specifics are unknown in this situation, but some people steal just because they're assholes.  They're not necessarily Aladdin just because they're stealing food.


/Based on trying to murder someone with a pack of dogs I'm leaning towards them just being assholes.



::simulpost high five::
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kubo: Tchernobog: Just because they were stealing food doesn't mean they needed to steal to eat...

Most of the "cart full of food" thefts I encountered working 911 were people stealing carts full of steaks, beer, seafood or some mixture of them.  Obviously those specifics are unknown in this situation, but some people steal just because they're assholes.  They're not necessarily Aladdin just because they're stealing food.


/Based on trying to murder someone with a pack of dogs I'm leaning towards them just being assholes.


::simulpost high five::


Nice lol
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Dear Lord.  Those two are scary even for Akron.


There was a time when the headline would have described them as 'smoking hot mother and daughter'.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some days my PornHub searches are worse than others

fox8.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Plea deals need to be abolished.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: This is horrible.

First of all, they were stealing food. No one should have to steal to eat.

Then, they set their dogs on a store employee and a 11 year old probably witnessed this attack. No kid should see that.

A store employee was hurt by their dogs. No one should have to go through this for dealing with a shoplifter.

The dogs will be euthanized for what they'd have thought was protecting their "mom" from a threatening stranger. That is really sad for any dog.

This is just horrible in every way.


Depends on the food, if we're talking basics, like milk, bread, peanut butter, then yeah I'm more likely to feel sorry for them. However, I'm guessing since she got like 6 years, probably more luxury stuff, it not also things they can hawk online. And it's probably not her first run in with the courts.....
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Persnickety Paladin: This is horrible.

First of all, they were stealing food. No one should have to steal to eat.

Then, they set their dogs on a store employee and a 11 year old probably witnessed this attack. No kid should see that.

A store employee was hurt by their dogs. No one should have to go through this for dealing with a shoplifter.

The dogs will be euthanized for what they'd have thought was protecting their "mom" from a threatening stranger. That is really sad for any dog.

This is just horrible in every way.

Just because they were stealing food doesn't mean they needed to steal to eat...

Most of the "cart full of food" thefts I encountered working 911 were people stealing carts full of steaks, beer, seafood or some mixture of them.  Obviously those specifics are unknown in this situation, but some people steal just because they're assholes.  They're not necessarily Aladdin just because they're stealing food.


/Based on trying to murder someone with a pack of dogs I'm leaning towards them just being assholes.


They may be exactly such people as you state.

We  assume based on our experiences or our beliefs about people.

I think cornered people can do incredibly stupid things even if they are not inherently assholes because they are desperate to get away. I also think some people may not anticipate that a dog that is relatively gentle with them can do damage to others if they think a loved one is danger. She may have intended to scare him off with her dogs and the dogs thinking she was in peril attacked him. She would still be to blame but this would be me assuming she was not setting her dogs on him to attack him.

I am not arguing my assumptions are true or anything.

I just hate that these dogs will be euthanized for any reason.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember, when throwing pitbulls, try not to hit the face.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Persnickety Paladin: This

Depends on the food, if we're talking basics, like milk, bread, peanut butter, then yeah I'm more likely to feel sorry for them. However, I'm guessing since she got like 6 years, probably more luxury stuff, it not also things they can hawk online. And it's probably not her first run in with the courts.....


I know ....but they have a kid and dogs. This is during a pandemic when jobs are gone and income is tight. It is possible that these days it is just ..food.

Coukd be alcohol as well.

The food situation is  bad. Our local pantries are completely tapped out even in so called middle class areas.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can afford to maintain three dogs but you can't afford to buy groceries?

whatelseisonnow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Fun Fact: Dogs are edible.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: The Ice Queen: Persnickety Paladin: This

Depends on the food, if we're talking basics, like milk, bread, peanut butter, then yeah I'm more likely to feel sorry for them. However, I'm guessing since she got like 6 years, probably more luxury stuff, it not also things they can hawk online. And it's probably not her first run in with the courts.....

I know ....but they have a kid and dogs. This is during a pandemic when jobs are gone and income is tight. It is possible that these days it is just ..food.

Coukd be alcohol as well.

The food situation is  bad. Our local pantries are completely tapped out even in so called middle class areas.


I thought this happened during the pandemic. My bad.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So here are some other articles closer to when the incident occurred.
Yep, biatch is a coont

The employee attacked was a 55yo man and they pretty much focused on his groin. *noise of multiple men suddenly crossing their legs**

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/08/2​0​/akron-police-arrest-shoplifter-after-​she-unleashed-her-dogs-grocery-store-e​mployee/

Sounds like daughter tried to hide so the marshals nailed her

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/08/2​0​/akron-police-arrest-shoplifter-after-​she-unleashed-her-dogs-grocery-store-e​mployee/

Everything is still saying dogs are alive until legal issues conclude. The one that didn't do anything, it may have a chance. The other two, reading what they did to that guy, sounds like they'll be the ones paying  because their owner is a biatch.
 
