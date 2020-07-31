 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   San Francisco is proactively building a COVID hospital for the NEXT surge in patients. Tag is for our 'fight' against the virus   (kron4.com) divider line
bluewave69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
20 patient with 93 max capacity... idk better then nothing ... i guess ... by not alot.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rice-a-'Rona, the San Francisco treat.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welp, reminds me of the emergency tent hospitals the feds set up back in April which then dismantled without seeing a single patient. Smells a lot like Halliburton.
 
