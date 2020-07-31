 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Car and Driver)   Do you have a 2008 vehicle? Congratulations, you're average   (caranddriver.com) divider line
114
    More: Interesting, Transport, average age of vehicles, Kelley Blue Book, Car dealership, new-vehicle sales, Automobile, IHS Markit, Walking  
•       •       •

1092 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



114 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Vehicles on the road have only been getting older, a study from IHS Markit found, in part due to slow new-vehicle sales during the pandemic.

So the average age is nearly 12 years old due to a pandemic that was just ramping up in March?!?

<eyeroll.gif>
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: FTA: Vehicles on the road have only been getting older, a study from IHS Markit found, in part due to slow new-vehicle sales during the pandemic.

So the average age is nearly 12 years old due to a pandemic that was just ramping up in March?!?

<eyeroll.gif>


IN PART!!!

So, like 0.000000000001% of all car sales in the last few years.

Gosh... so nitpicky.

/I really hate when they do that.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 1995 GEO Tracker and couldn't be happier. Cars in Costa Rica cost nearly 3 times what you pay in the states. And, since the roads are an absolute disaster, you cannot talk me into a $60,000 vehicle for love nor money.

My car's name is Chunk.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an opportunity for someone to introduce a new high-interest 144 month car loan product.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a new car in 08 right in the midst of the oil price spike where gas prices were so high people were saying it would be obsolete as a fuel within a couple years.  I'm like great I just bought an obsolete car..  Traded it in for a new car with a bigger engine in '14.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 2004 Century.  Suck it, haters!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got rid of my 1989 Chevy G20.  :(
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2008 Saturn Aura
Yea, Average
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two 2010s and two 2007s. So, yeah... average.
 
anti-riaa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I'm driving a 2008 Mazda ...😆
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? The price of new vehicles has become prohibitively expensive. I bought a F150 XLT in 2009 for $19,000. Now 30k is basically the starting price.

I'll keep the old truck TYVM.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course this has nothing to do with vehicles that don't rust out in 5-6 years or blow an engine/transmission at 70k or need new batteries every 18 months, new tires every 10k, start burning oil after three years or cost two years pay when new.

/I remember when the average car was a seven yo beater you paid $200 for.
//2004 and 2006, so I guess that makes me above average.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: FTA: Vehicles on the road have only been getting older, a study from IHS Markit found, in part due to slow new-vehicle sales during the pandemic.

So the average age is nearly 12 years old due to a pandemic that was just ramping up in March?!?

<eyeroll.gif>


My uncle is a car salesman and his sales have been at an all time high with the pandemic.  From what he says, people are getting so cooped up at home people are buying better cars for road trips to nowhere just to get out of the house.

/he sells Subarus to Vermonters so he has a pretty good share of the entitled white population that has plenty of money to get cars
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a 2009 Sonata until two years ago when someone made a right and then a left turn starting about 100 feet in front of me. 147,00 miles, never a problem, and the last thing it did was save my life.
Gotta love modern automobile engineering.
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So owning a 2009  model year car makes me above average ? Sweet !
Unless I lose points because it's a minivan.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my driveway:

2007 Mini - 145k
2006 Subaru - 160k
1997 F-150 - 260k

/the Rona has nothing to do with this
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 46 year old runs just fine.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, the manufacturers have engineered too little planned obsolescence.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: 2008 Saturn Aura
Yea, Average


Also have 2006 Explorer.
Gonna need upgrade.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2003 here, and no intention to buy a new one for some time. Simply put, the folks selling new cars have lost their farking minds when it comes to price/features, and treating cars like diamonds (artificially inflated & maintained prices that drop instantly upon sale) means I'll be doing my best to avoid new cars until I farking die.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2006 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hebjamn: So owning a 2009  model year car makes me above average ? Sweet !
Unless I lose points because it's a minivan.


My wealthiest relative runs his own drywall business out of his minivan.
Spacious, modular, reliable, it doesn't attract the attention of a pickup and its "cargo box" is
locked up at night, so tools don't walk off.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought our newest car being an 09 was "old" for a newest car... HA!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2005 Tundra Access Cab
1966 Mustang Coupe
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traded in my 2017 Charger for a 2019 AWD Challenger. Good times driving in the snow and the acceleration off the line on dry or wet roads is awesome.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Black and I have a 2015 and a 2017. To be fair, there were basically no all-electric cars manufactured before 2011, so we didn't have much of a choice but to buy recently manufactured cars once we decided to go BEV.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2002 Honda CRV (oldest kid)
2009 Toyota Corolla (youngest kid)
2010 Yamaha V Star
2015 Nissan Frontier
2019 Toyota Rav4

Get to drop the CRV this year  and the Corolla in 2 years when the kids graduate collage and I sign them over to the kids as grad presents.   We would still be driving those 2 cars if it wernt for those darn kids!
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 2003 here, and no intention to buy a new one for some time. Simply put, the folks selling new cars have lost their farking minds when it comes to price/features, and treating cars like diamonds (artificially inflated & maintained prices that drop instantly upon sale) means I'll be doing my best to avoid new cars until I farking die.


I looked at the new Silverados and the interiors reminded me of the bridge on the Enterprise. Lights and screens everywhere with sounds and fancy details. I just want to move junk from point A to point B.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2013 focus st and 2015 fusion.  Guess I'm living large.  I actually worked at a dealership at the time and now that I don't anymore and am looking for a new car....I really miss that employee discount.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2004 Nissan 350ZR
2010 Ford Expedition / Canyonero

AVG = 13 years old.

Checks out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I collect vehicles from the 50s
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2011

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 2003 here, and no intention to buy a new one for some time. Simply put, the folks selling new cars have lost their farking minds when it comes to price/features, and treating cars like diamonds (artificially inflated & maintained prices that drop instantly upon sale) means I'll be doing my best to avoid new cars until I farking die.


I can respect that. I've always bought new cars, with one exception, on the basis that I'll know the maintenance and repair history for the vehicle. I know I pay a premium for it, but I see the difference as similar to the difference between am AK-47 and an M-4. Both have their merits, it's a personal preference of how you go.
The exception is my 1965 Ford Falcon that my grandfather bought new in the fall of 1964. We had the original title and everything. He "sold" it to me a few years ago, and it's still a fine piece of machinery!
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a 2007 up until December. I got hit with a $1k maintenance bill and the sale value was $2k. I took the cash rather than spend the $1k, and bought a 2018 car.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daily driver is a 2010, but the wife and I just bought a 2019 SUV to haul critters and visiting family around in. With pandemic pricing in effect, we got it for almost half off its original MSRP.

There's some great deals on used cars out there right now.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't afford a car until I finally got my first real job in 2014.  I needed it to get to work, and then I needed to keep the job to pay for the car.

/circle of life
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2010 Nissan. So, like in every other aspect of life, I am mildly above average. Mmm. Feels adequate!

/gonna run that farker in the ground like my last car
//'97 Dodge
///I DROVE A DODGE STRATUS
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gimlet: FormlessOne: 2003 here, and no intention to buy a new one for some time. Simply put, the folks selling new cars have lost their farking minds when it comes to price/features, and treating cars like diamonds (artificially inflated & maintained prices that drop instantly upon sale) means I'll be doing my best to avoid new cars until I farking die.

I looked at the new Silverados and the interiors reminded me of the bridge on the Enterprise. Lights and screens everywhere with sounds and fancy details. I just want to move junk from point A to point B.


Buy a Chevy and that's exactly what you'll be doing!
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 2003 here, and no intention to buy a new one for some time. Simply put, the folks selling new cars have lost their farking minds when it comes to price/features, and treating cars like diamonds (artificially inflated & maintained prices that drop instantly upon sale) means I'll be doing my best to avoid new cars until I farking die.


Let the congregation say amen.

It's also nice not having a car payment. I don't need a diamond since I live in the country. Just a sunroof and a biatchin stereo and I'm good to go.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I collect vehicles from the 50s


Lol, look at this poor ass loser! You must beg on the street.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigSquibowski: Buy a Chevy and that's exactly what you'll be doing!


Damn, son! The burn!
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a 2020 Subaru Forrester Limited a week before I started work from home. Whoops.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just traded in my '02 Accord, so I'm about average if you count both the cars I drove this year.

I hope that car got some new brakes and is still going. I'm pretty sure the engine will last forever. Lord knows I did the bare minimum to keep it going for >220k miles.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: 2008 Saturn Aura
Yea, Average


2007 Aura just cracked 90,000

2008 MDX has 136,000

I'll be below average in a few years it seems, but couldn't be happier with the cars or the lack of payments.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I can't help it if you poor farkers aren't rich like me and my 2009 Hyundai Accent.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: My daily driver is a 2010, but the wife and I just bought a 2019 SUV to haul critters and visiting family around in. With pandemic pricing in effect, we got it for almost half off its original MSRP.

There's some great deals on used cars out there right now.


Exactly. Got one heck of a deal on a 2019 truck with 20k on it compared to a brand new one. 16k$$ difference for a similarly equipped just barely broken in truck? I'm good with that.
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: Hebjamn: So owning a 2009  model year car makes me above average ? Sweet !
Unless I lose points because it's a minivan.

My wealthiest relative runs his own drywall business out of his minivan.
Spacious, modular, reliable, it doesn't attract the attention of a pickup and its "cargo box" is
locked up at night, so tools don't walk off.


I read an article that said most guys love the utility of minivans and don't worry about stereotypes at all. Women are the ones petrified of being labeled soccer moms for driving one.

I can lay 4 x 8 sheet goods flat in the back or pick up six friends with luggage at the airport. And I'm virtually immune to carjacking risk. I just wish I could do better than 18 mpg as a commuter. That's why I also have a Honda NC750X.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hebjamn: rolladuck: Hebjamn: So owning a 2009  model year car makes me above average ? Sweet !
Unless I lose points because it's a minivan.

My wealthiest relative runs his own drywall business out of his minivan.
Spacious, modular, reliable, it doesn't attract the attention of a pickup and its "cargo box" is
locked up at night, so tools don't walk off.

I read an article that said most guys love the utility of minivans and don't worry about stereotypes at all. Women are the ones petrified of being labeled soccer moms for driving one.

I can lay 4 x 8 sheet goods flat in the back or pick up six friends with luggage at the airport. And I'm virtually immune to carjacking risk. I just wish I could do better than 18 mpg as a commuter. That's why I also have a Honda NC750X.


Had a buddy that gave no farks about driving his Aerostar. 20 yr old shiat heap that would not die. He even put his 4 wheeler in the stripped out rear. It was a sight to behold.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hebjamn: rolladuck: Hebjamn: So owning a 2009  model year car makes me above average ? Sweet !
Unless I lose points because it's a minivan.

My wealthiest relative runs his own drywall business out of his minivan.
Spacious, modular, reliable, it doesn't attract the attention of a pickup and its "cargo box" is
locked up at night, so tools don't walk off.

I read an article that said most guys love the utility of minivans and don't worry about stereotypes at all. Women are the ones petrified of being labeled soccer moms for driving one.

I can lay 4 x 8 sheet goods flat in the back or pick up six friends with luggage at the airport. And I'm virtually immune to carjacking risk. I just wish I could do better than 18 mpg as a commuter. That's why I also have a Honda NC750X.


The Honda Odyssey is fantastic to drive.  I'd never own one because I only have one kid, but they are great vehicles.

If I didn't want 4wd I wouldn't mind a minivan, you can fit an absurd amount of stuff in them but you're not getting a minivan on the beach here, so.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1984 Mercedes 300TD here.  Purchased new (for $34K).  36 years and 430,000 miles later, it's still a daily driver and averaging 27 mpg in town. Some of us prefer truly reliable cars.

I will replace it if and when it finally dies.

/it will outlive me
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.