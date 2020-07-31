 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man flees crash, hides in fire station with backpack filled with drugs   (wfla.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Drug addiction, Controlled Substances Act, Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire Department Station, Delmetrice Wilson, Crack cocaine, drug trafficking, Cocaine  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'd want to party with fireman, too.  They're hot!

/pun not intended
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of those headlines where I think for a negligible amount of a second, 'did they catch him?'
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A witness led police to the discarded backpack which contained a trafficking amount of codeine, along with crack cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, and marijuana.

That's not a backpack, that's a mobile buffet.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Truly a dumbass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why did the fire station have a backpack filled with drugs?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you let your fleas drive.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Why did the fire station have a backpack filled with drugs?


Back packs matter
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He didn't know it was a fire house? You would think the big red trucks and pole would have given him a hint.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hey, I'd want to party with fireman, too.  They're hot!

/pun not intended


Sounds like a party to me!
 
farkscience
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"FARK READY HEADLINE" missing...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Why did the fire station have a backpack filled with drugs?


First Aid kit?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.