(9News (Australia))   Dude, one cannot just swim in an aquarium in his underwear to be one with the fishes   (9news.com.au) divider line
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Being drunk enough to think this is a great idea and yet not drunk enough to drown is a fine line.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly you can.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x480]


Stop This Thread I Wanna Get Off!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean.....I can't say I haven't wanted to do that...
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh... if he'd signed up for the program and paid the fee, I'm sure there are quite a few aquariums that would have let him go for his swim legally.
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind doing some synchronized swimming with him, if you know what I mean...
 
