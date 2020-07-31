 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Is that a penis on your arm or are you just pleased to see me? No   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 7:31 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SeraphicSorcerer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kinky, new way to finger bang?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet he can now fark himself.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's the proudest man in the locker room
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
£50k? That's just nuts.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
so he's polydicktyl
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby's mom joke unavailable for comment.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The link to the site spooges, Daily Mail is getting to be worse than the Sun.  At least Sun has girls with big tits.

Who reads the papers? - Yes, Prime Minister - BBC comedy
Youtube DGscoaUWW2M
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I already saw this movie. It's called Edward Penis Hands.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.