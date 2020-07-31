 Skip to content
(Vice) Weeners Ow someone else's balls   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Testicular cancer, Body modification, Y chromosome, Australian police, Sex organ, Andrology, Vice News, Klinefelter's syndrome  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detectives are now investigating the existence of an underground fetish scene in Brisbane, according to the Herald, in which men allegedly volunteer to have parts of their genitals removed. People in these scenes often refer to themselves as "nullos", and experience an extreme body modification paraphilia in which they want to have their genitals "nullified".

Eunuch kidding?!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nail scratches on your back are a fetish related incident.

Franks and beans in the freezer isn't.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Nail scratches on your back are a fetish related incident.

Franks and beans in the freezer isn't.


On the other hand, I've never been to a hostel where the hosts let me use the freezer.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Colin Robinson, no!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL at the peeled zucchini. I could not read after the Cryopen was mentioned.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry I read that
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one yet? Fine. That takes balls.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't have a little meat and veg in the freezer?!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell's Bells, that picture! Someone at that website has one twisted sense of humor.

Me likey.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wat?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: LOL at the peeled zucchini. I could not read after the Cryopen was mentioned.


I wonder what the editorial process is for that.  Who picks the image? Is there a protocol for picking images in stories that have no other accompanying a/v media?  Like -- if it's a serious story about a tragic accident or something, go with generic police car/fire truck image, but if it's sort of offbeat, go with innuendo?  Have they done UX research into this?  Is it a bullet point at meetings?  "Johnson! Great work on the vegetable peeler image.  Top notch stuff."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the articles I didn't need to read today, that was one of them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: [Fark user image image 428x440]

wat?


Ask a dancer the next time you're at a strip club.  These dudes exist and will pay handsomely for the privilege of getting their testicles stepped on.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you get when you let Kangaroos breed with Hitler.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Detectives are now investigating the existence of an underground fetish scene in Brisbane, according to the Herald, in which men allegedly volunteer to have parts of their genitals removed. People in these scenes often refer to themselves as "nullos", and experience an extreme body modification paraphilia in which they want to have their genitals "nullfied".

I going to add this information to the list of things I didn't need to know.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fetish, mental illness... Potato, potæto

/æ because there's no way to type a backwards c on my phone.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bthom37: Buttknuckle: [Fark user image image 428x440]

wat?

Ask a dancer the next time you're at a strip club.  These dudes exist and will pay handsomely for the privilege of getting their testicles stepped on.


QFT
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There used to be, I'm not sure you can still find them after FOSTA/SESTA was enacted, thousands of videos of dudes getting their balls hammered, stepped on, full on crushed, nailed to boards, and so forth and so on.

This doesn't surprise or shock me in any way.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unikitty: There used to be, I'm not sure you can still find them after FOSTA/SESTA was enacted, thousands of videos of dudes getting their balls hammered, stepped on, full on crushed, nailed to boards, and so forth and so on.

This doesn't surprise or shock me in any way.


How would FOSTA\SESTA have pictures or videos of guys getting their balls mutilated taken down? Unless those guys were trafficked?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Of all the articles I didn't need to read today, that was one of them.


I haven't even had my first cup of coffee before "that's enuff interwebs for today".
/nullos?
//this generation of perverts has the worst slang.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another sequel?
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So... was the guy who did the castrating planning to eat them or something? Not sure why you'd put them in the freezer once the deed was done unless you were planning on doing something with them?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Unikitty: There used to be, I'm not sure you can still find them after FOSTA/SESTA was enacted, thousands of videos of dudes getting their balls hammered, stepped on, full on crushed, nailed to boards, and so forth and so on.

This doesn't surprise or shock me in any way.

How would FOSTA\SESTA have pictures or videos of guys getting their balls mutilated taken down? Unless those guys were trafficked?


Grr, you're right. Um...what is it I'm thinking of? Internet Decency Act? Whichever act relegated all of that to the dark web.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm super thrilled I read that while eating brunch. Thanks, subs
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

miscreant: So... was the guy who did the castrating planning to eat them or something? Not sure why you'd put them in the freezer once the deed was done unless you were planning on doing something with them?


What's the alternative?
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/realistically it's probably either to later hide the evidence (burn them?) or sell them as part of another niche fetish
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Nurglitch: Unikitty: There used to be, I'm not sure you can still find them after FOSTA/SESTA was enacted, thousands of videos of dudes getting their balls hammered, stepped on, full on crushed, nailed to boards, and so forth and so on.

This doesn't surprise or shock me in any way.

How would FOSTA\SESTA have pictures or videos of guys getting their balls mutilated taken down? Unless those guys were trafficked?

Grr, you're right. Um...what is it I'm thinking of? Internet Decency Act? Whichever act relegated all of that to the dark web.


They take down the BME pain Olympics?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: miscreant: So... was the guy who did the castrating planning to eat them or something? Not sure why you'd put them in the freezer once the deed was done unless you were planning on doing something with them?

What's the alternative?
[i.imgur.com image 400x300]

/realistically it's probably either to later hide the evidence (burn them?) or sell them as part of another niche fetish


I mean... How else are you going to get it hard?

/Ew. I grossed myself out.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO(barf)OOOOOOOO
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unikitty: There used to be, I'm not sure you can still find them after FOSTA/SESTA was enacted, thousands of videos of dudes getting their balls hammered, stepped on, full on crushed, nailed to boards, and so forth and so on.

This doesn't surprise or shock me in any way.


I remember the pain olympics.


The internet is not somewhere I would visit if it were a physical location.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Toxophil: New Rising Sun: miscreant: So... was the guy who did the castrating planning to eat them or something? Not sure why you'd put them in the freezer once the deed was done unless you were planning on doing something with them?

What's the alternative?
[i.imgur.com image 400x300]

/realistically it's probably either to later hide the evidence (burn them?) or sell them as part of another niche fetish

I mean... How else are you going to get it hard?

/Ew. I grossed myself out.


I lol'd.  I'm also disappointed in myself for not thinking of that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.