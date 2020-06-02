 Skip to content
 
(Some Hooter Guy)   Giant Eurasian eagle owl sets up shop with her three chicks in Belgian man's window planter--and they all watch TV with him. JA RLY   (returntonow.net) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This story is so old the owls are probably out of the nest by now.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ok I think this is neat and I'm slightly envious of this guy.

I wonder if the owls had a favorite tv show.
 
