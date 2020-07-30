 Skip to content
(USA Today) Target Tonya loses job, husband, career because of masks, now has some regerts (usatoday.com)
    Followup, Costco, Mental disorder, Psychiatry, Mental health, Melissa Rein Lively, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Arizona Target  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ok, i'm getting really sick of grown adults being terrible in public (and on social media) and then yelling "it's not my fault! i was just bipolar right then!" when it's clear their actual affliction is "attention seeking asshole. too rich, or too white, or too pretty, to face lasting consequences of their asshole-itus. perhaps anti-science and/or plain dumb to boot."

however, it appears this woman may have some legitimate untreated issues. hence this older story:

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/​r​ose-pr-firm-feud-escalates-youtube-res​training-orders-11254699

IF SO, the correct next step is privately CONTINUE TREATMENT, not "give breathless follow-up interviews everywhere".

/uhhg
//bipolar
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She has also become a sudden expert on mental health.
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavir​u​s/ny-coronavirus-arizona-woman-destroy​-target-mask-display-regrets-20200730-​svdlcbux7rbe3fdhoz2ht4gzn4-story.html


"Rein Lively said she was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after her husband called the police and she spent more than a week in a mental health facility.

"I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic," she said.

"Because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions." She blamed the incident on a "manic bipolar episode" brought on by the stress of the pandemic."
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the vids of her tearing up the display and the I redaction with the police at her home. It seemed like she was dealing with something, I was reminded of when my gf was off her meds a couple of years back and went into a manic episode.

That having been said, there's no reason this woman can't be both suffering from mental illness and an asshole even when she's stabilized. I hope she gets the help she needs and manages to get through life without making it into the news again.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.


hellomagazine.comView Full Size

Wanna retract that?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FunkJunkie: That having been said, there's no reason this woman can't be both suffering from mental illness and an asshole even when she's stabilized. I hope she gets the help she needs and manages to get through life without making it into the news again.


Agreed.

Thing about realizing you, personally, have a problem in your behavior... it is incumbent upon you to address it.  It can't be an excuse and it must be a priority for corrective action.

I'm sometimes an asshole when drunk, but I'm an asshole often enough (too often) when sober.  When my penchant for hiding from reality by being drunk finally caught up with me hard enough, I had to face up to being a drunk.  But it turned out that practicing alcoholism was more of a symptom of my problem.  My problem being "me".

A lot of people have behavior problems that may never get them in enough trouble to make it a "real problem".  I think this lady has reached that point and I wish her well in her treatment for mental illness.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.


Came for 'Hot Karen'.

Don't kink shame me.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SansNeural: FunkJunkie: That having been said, there's no reason this woman can't be both suffering from mental illness and an asshole even when she's stabilized. I hope she gets the help she needs and manages to get through life without making it into the news again.

Agreed.

Thing about realizing you, personally, have a problem in your behavior... it is incumbent upon you to address it.  It can't be an excuse and it must be a priority for corrective action.

I'm sometimes an asshole when drunk, but I'm an asshole often enough (too often) when sober.  When my penchant for hiding from reality by being drunk finally caught up with me hard enough, I had to face up to being a drunk.  But it turned out that practicing alcoholism was more of a symptom of my problem.  My problem being "me".

A lot of people have behavior problems that may never get them in enough trouble to make it a "real problem".  I think this lady has reached that point and I wish her well in her treatment for mental illness.


The worst part about saying "I was having a break but now I'm better", really discounts people who struggle with mental health.  Because it isn't a "go to a couple sessions and your fine" thing.

It is an illness or injury.  The same as a broken leg or a congenital heart defect.  It requires treatment and rehabilitation which for many people can be a life long process.

/My favorite speech on the subject.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See? Demon sperm and Alien dna. Toadyaso.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: /My favorite speech on the subject.


Amen.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: ok, i'm getting really sick of grown adults being terrible in public (and on social media) and then yelling "it's not my fault! i was just bipolar right then!" when it's clear their actual affliction is "attention seeking asshole. too rich, or too white, or too pretty, to face lasting consequences of their asshole-itus. perhaps anti-science and/or plain dumb to boot."

however, it appears this woman may have some legitimate untreated issues. hence this older story:

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/r​ose-pr-firm-feud-escalates-youtube-res​training-orders-11254699

IF SO, the correct next step is privately CONTINUE TREATMENT, not "give breathless follow-up interviews everywhere".

/uhhg
//bipolar


This. There's no need to act out like that in public.

/also bipolar
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic," she said. "Because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions."

GFY you absolute farkfaced jizzmop hosebeast.  You don't get to claim my disability when we all know you're running around being a complete buffoon who can't farking think her way out of a paper bag, and is angry and confused thanks to her stupid choices in life.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: ok, i'm getting really sick of grown adults being terrible in public (and on social media) and then yelling "it's not my fault! i was just bipolar right then!" when it's clear their actual affliction is "attention seeking asshole. too rich, or too white, or too pretty, to face lasting consequences of their asshole-itus. perhaps anti-science and/or plain dumb to boot."

however, it appears this woman may have some legitimate untreated issues. hence this older story:

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/r​ose-pr-firm-feud-escalates-youtube-res​training-orders-11254699

IF SO, the correct next step is privately CONTINUE TREATMENT, not "give breathless follow-up interviews everywhere".

/uhhg
//bipolar


You said it nicer than I did. TY.

/no regerts for my version
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: She has also become a sudden expert on mental health.
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronaviru​s/ny-coronavirus-arizona-woman-destroy​-target-mask-display-regrets-20200730-​svdlcbux7rbe3fdhoz2ht4gzn4-story.html


"Rein Lively said she was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after her husband called the police and she spent more than a week in a mental health facility.

"I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic," she said.

"Because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions." She blamed the incident on a "manic bipolar episode" brought on by the stress of the pandemic."


I love how the cop apologized to her as he began arresting her.  Never seen that done; she must really look like she has money
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even rapid-cycling bipolars don't just calm-explode-calm in *that* brief a time period.  That was an infantile outburst of someone who finally isn't getting her way in life, knows she got caught on video, and is trying to weasel the f*ck out of responsibility.

/this is all part of the end of boomers' reign coinciding with massive socioeconomic-driven lifestyle change + the rona
//it's a reckoning like no other - it wasn't ever gonna be pretty so buckle tf up, watch your six, and punch nazis
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Even rapid-cycling bipolars don't just calm-explode-calm in *that* brief a time period.  That was an infantile outburst of someone who finally isn't getting her way in life, knows she got caught on video, and is trying to weasel the f*ck out of responsibility.

/this is all part of the end of boomers' reign coinciding with massive socioeconomic-driven lifestyle change + the rona
//it's a reckoning like no other - it wasn't ever gonna be pretty so buckle tf up, watch your six, and punch nazis


except she wasn't "caught on video" -SHE made and posted the video herself.

and in the article i linked from the year before SHE recorded all her phone calls, and threats, and emails, and put them on her youtube channel. she seems to think she's exposing great and obvious injustices to the world or something. perhaps ones that only SHE can expose (which would be a sort-of-manic grandiose delusion to have).

so clearly she is seeking attention, but it's sounding like she has some kind of genuine imbalance as well.

as FunkJunkie said above, it's certainly possible to have a real mental illness AND still be a naturally horrible, self-centered asshole when you're stabilized.....
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: HawgWild: There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.

[hellomagazine.com image 200x260]
Wanna retract that?


Umm... what's the opposite of retract?
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: I remember the vids of her tearing up the display and the I redaction with the police at her home. It seemed like she was dealing with something, I was reminded of when my gf was off her meds a couple of years back and went into a manic episode.

That having been said, there's no reason this woman can't be both suffering from mental illness and an asshole even when she's stabilized. I hope she gets the help she needs and manages to get through life without making it into the news again.


I was searching to see if she is suing and first article that came up was about an incodent a year ago with former partners. Her rants were out of control and her  former partners mentioned our concern is her mental health. She has had issues before and may I hope she gets help.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: gameshowhost: Even rapid-cycling bipolars don't just calm-explode-calm in *that* brief a time period.  That was an infantile outburst of someone who finally isn't getting her way in life, knows she got caught on video, and is trying to weasel the f*ck out of responsibility.

/this is all part of the end of boomers' reign coinciding with massive socioeconomic-driven lifestyle change + the rona
//it's a reckoning like no other - it wasn't ever gonna be pretty so buckle tf up, watch your six, and punch nazis

except she wasn't "caught on video" -SHE made and posted the video herself.

and in the article i linked from the year before SHE recorded all her phone calls, and threats, and emails, and put them on her youtube channel. she seems to think she's exposing great and obvious injustices to the world or something. perhaps ones that only SHE can expose (which would be a sort-of-manic grandiose delusion to have).

so clearly she is seeking attention, but it's sounding like she has some kind of genuine imbalance as well.

as FunkJunkie said above, it's certainly possible to have a real mental illness AND still be a naturally horrible, self-centered asshole when you're stabilized.....


Probably *does have issues* that qualify under DSM, but her behavior would make her plateau last for longer than any manic episode I've ever heard of.  I don't see anything clinically bipolar in it, or even clinical depression.  I'm not giving some conspiracy theorist jagoff the benefit of the doubt - they're usually just plain old stupid and bullheaded, refusing to acknowledge reality, refusing to play with the other kids in the sandbox.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: ok, i'm getting really sick of grown adults being terrible in public (and on social media) and then yelling "it's not my fault! i was just bipolar right then!" when it's clear their actual affliction is "attention seeking asshole. too rich, or too white, or too pretty, to face lasting consequences of their asshole-itus. perhaps anti-science and/or plain dumb to boot."

however, it appears this woman may have some legitimate untreated issues. hence this older story:

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/r​ose-pr-firm-feud-escalates-youtube-res​training-orders-11254699

IF SO, the correct next step is privately CONTINUE TREATMENT, not "give breathless follow-up interviews everywhere".

/uhhg
//bipolar


That's one way of looking at it, and I'm with you 100% of the way.  But I also acknowledge that the Oligarchs benefiting from spreader propaganda are actively encouraging people to behave antisocially.  Outbursts like hers are unavoidable in today'sn media climate. Thank goodness she didn't take her AR-15 with her.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tonya spelling subby? You've awaken the beast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess there is a difference between being mentally unwell and just being an asshole.

I wonder which one the president is.
 
dready zim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: phalamir: HawgWild: There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.

[hellomagazine.com image 200x260]
Wanna retract that?

Umm... what's the opposite of retract?


TCarter
 
dready zim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

crumblecat: I guess there is a difference between being mentally unwell and just being an asshole.

I wonder which one the president is.


Why not both?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: phalamir: HawgWild: There's no such thing as a Hot Karen, subby ...

...

...

...

... unless you're talking about this.

[hellomagazine.com image 200x260]
Wanna retract that?

Umm... what's the opposite of retract?


agree, allow, approve, permit, accept, advance, project, insert...
 
sid244
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good.  However, how many more Karens have to be arrested and/or lose everything before the other Karens will take notice?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: See? Demon sperm and Alien dna. Toadyaso.


Demon
Sperm
Alien
DNA
Toady
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, thank goodness.  I thought y'all were talking about Target Tori.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: thorpe: She has also become a sudden expert on mental health.
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronaviru​s/ny-coronavirus-arizona-woman-destroy​-target-mask-display-regrets-20200730-​svdlcbux7rbe3fdhoz2ht4gzn4-story.html


"Rein Lively said she was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after her husband called the police and she spent more than a week in a mental health facility.

"I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic," she said.

"Because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions." She blamed the incident on a "manic bipolar episode" brought on by the stress of the pandemic."

I love how the cop apologized to her as he began arresting her.  Never seen that done; she must really look like she has money


or the cop was treating her like all cops should treat everyone.

penalizing police when they do their jobs properly doesn't help anyone
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: luna1580: gameshowhost: Even rapid-cycling bipolars don't just calm-explode-calm in *that* brief a time period.  That was an infantile outburst of someone who finally isn't getting her way in life, knows she got caught on video, and is trying to weasel the f*ck out of responsibility.

/this is all part of the end of boomers' reign coinciding with massive socioeconomic-driven lifestyle change + the rona
//it's a reckoning like no other - it wasn't ever gonna be pretty so buckle tf up, watch your six, and punch nazis

except she wasn't "caught on video" -SHE made and posted the video herself.

and in the article i linked from the year before SHE recorded all her phone calls, and threats, and emails, and put them on her youtube channel. she seems to think she's exposing great and obvious injustices to the world or something. perhaps ones that only SHE can expose (which would be a sort-of-manic grandiose delusion to have).

so clearly she is seeking attention, but it's sounding like she has some kind of genuine imbalance as well.

as FunkJunkie said above, it's certainly possible to have a real mental illness AND still be a naturally horrible, self-centered asshole when you're stabilized.....

Probably *does have issues* that qualify under DSM, but her behavior would make her plateau last for longer than any manic episode I've ever heard of.  I don't see anything clinically bipolar in it, or even clinical depression.  I'm not giving some conspiracy theorist jagoff the benefit of the doubt - they're usually just plain old stupid and bullheaded, refusing to acknowledge reality, refusing to play with the other kids in the sandbox.


you may have noticed I never said i thought this fool was bipolar. i said she appeared to have "untreated issues" and some kind of "imbalance".

that could mean she has borderline PD (that's my guess). or she's a narcissistic racist raised by religious fundies who rejects all external reality. or maybe she's just an entitled brat in a grownup body! i can't and won't diagnose some stranger from a few videos and articles.

BUT it pisses me off TO NO END that for the last few years it seems every single time someone in the public eye acts out, or says the quiet part out loud, or very nearly ODs, or whatnot, they/their publicist (if they've got one) come back with "wait! don't blame me! i'm not horrible, i'm bipolar!" (roseanne barr more creatively/idiotically tried "no wait! ambien made me do it!")

and for that same time frame i've also been seeing LOTS of direct-to-consumer TV and print ads for next-gen atypical antipsychotics (though the commercials carefully never call the drug that) for bipolar/bipolar depression/mixed episodes, many of them framed as "are you an adult who's maybe bipolar? haven't you always wondered what felt wrong?"

-look, this is a serious and sometimes life-threatening illness. many people living with it commit suicide or get lost in addiction. and many others have to WORK hard as hell to stay well, and take meds and do therapy and do self care, even when you really don't want to....

it's also not super duper common. if you've made it well into adulthood with no psych diagnosis of any kind, the TV commercial suggesting that you -yes YOU! just might need very expensive new drugs (without ever trying lithium or other therapies) because you're secretly bipolar- is PROBABLY lying to you.

selfish bad behavior isn't automatically "bipolar".

any kooky/emotional/generically "so crazy" behavior isn't automatically bipolar!

i'm just sick of people taking my real life and making it an easy excuse for assholes, and a shorthand for every single kind of crazy under the sun. 😕
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, "mental illness". Is there anything it can explain or excuse? Is there anyone it can't help feel a bit more special?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She does a lot of blow.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
every so often I feel like I'm going to lose it.  And then I see something like this and feel slightly better about my own state.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: Tonya spelling subby? You've awaken the beast.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Still a better love story than looking at Nancy Kerrigan's teef.
 
