(Bloomberg)   Nearly 10% of Americans couldn't afford enough food last week   (bloomberg.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Meanwhile Apple announced they have enough cash on hand to write every single one of those 30 million people a check for $6000 and still have enough left over to buy a couple of NFL franchises.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So like every other farken month since Trumpstain got in office?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
...but like OMG IT's TECH WORKErS AND WHITE PEOPLE NOW.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's to much relief that my small town has started a food bank right as Covid started. It has climbed from 20 produce boxes a week (town of 400) to today being 200 boxes that are distributed to people around town. So far, I've been very fortunate this economic downturn. I'm still gainfully employed and have no fear of my job disappearing tomorrow. Of my direct family though, I'm the only one that hasn't been negatively impacted by this depression.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
For me, something like this is personal

Not even a year and a half ago I was in Denver homeless stuck in the dead of winter living in my car living off of Vienna sausages.

I just donated $50 to my local foodbank. Can y'all do the same if you have the cash?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Eat the rich. Start with the Senate and bite off the one thing they offered you: their middle fingers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My wife runs a small nonprofit/food rescue program. A year ago, we served 150 families every month. Since last March, the demand has grow so much that it's about 1000 families.

Most of the new ones are people who lost their jobs but quite a few are families who lost their primary breadwinner (the dad) to covid. I've never seen anything like it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

O_O

Jesus. Your wife is awesome. But Jesus, 150 to 1000. Damn
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOW ABOUT WE TALK MORE ABOUT HOW farkING AWFUL IT WAS BEFORE THIS
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastille Day.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an ad on that page of video of people making an ice-cream floats with whisky.
Now on the the story of world hunger.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as a brown poors or a libby lib somewhere is hungrier or more jobless, this is just bootstrappy. BOOTSTRAPS!!!
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they bought more money they could afford food. Or just find a new, or second (or third) full time job in this fantastic economy

/ Or eat cake
// I keed
/// Seriously, why is the US one of the very few industrial nations without a social safety net?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, but ms.outtatowner let me double my garden space to just shy of 1/2 acre. We do organic veggies and fruit all summer, free to our neighbours in the village and preserve the rest into winter staples (freeze, root cellar, canning) to keep sharing year round. My childhood PTSD from living USSR fall is tingling hard, and I am not interested in standing in food lines ever again, nor do I wish them on anyone.

Last year we shared out closer to 2000 lbs of fresh and 450 jars of preserves. I am hoping to do more this year. Pay it forward.

That people in USA are starving, there is no excuse for it in civilized society. 30+ million, so disheartening.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the choice is 1% from Covid, or potentially 10%+, thanks to the politically motivated overreaction.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we need is more shutdowns and unemployment. That will make this better.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, the choice is 1% from Covid, or potentially 10%+, thanks to the politically motivated overreaction.


Yes.

Those are exactly the two choices.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[...] almost 30 million Americans reporting that they'd not had enough to eat at some point in the seven days through July 21."

Then again, the definition of what is enough to eat may vary across continents.

On a more serious note, real malnutrition is not measured in days. The survey might as well be reporting on people finding their fridge empty at 4a.m., or (as in my case) people trying to limit the number of trips to the store.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a presidential candidate who gave half a shiat about things like that. Oh, right, there was, and Bloomberg stepped in to help knock him out of the primary. And protect his portfolio.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

No. It's not a farking competition. It was awful before, it's awful nie, and it will stay awful until more is done. Get the fark out of here if your narrative is "well this is nothing new" or "let's compare." Millions of people without food is the issue. Full stop.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

"Forest?  There's no forest here, just a bunch of individual trees."

Cool logic, bro.  All of your elementary school teachers appreciate you saving them from COVID by causing them to simultaneously drop dead of shame.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't they just find something new?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But the Dow, subby. Not the aggregate health of 30 companies, including their employees and customers as a mildly useful barometer for a subset of the American market. No, just the line that shows day to day price changes.

The line must be green. That's all that matters. Praise the line.
 
clownass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who needs food when you have a refigerator!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Or how about we enforce quarantine to slow the spread of a virulent disease to buy time for scientists to come up with a vaccine or at least better treatment methods while the government provides the social safety net that's necessary to keep food on the table and a roof over people's heads. Instead of giving tax cuts to their already rich buddies they could, I dunno, mandate $2000 to everyone every month and place a moratorium on evictions and mortgages, etc.

We don't have to march everyone into a meat grinder just so the rich can continue keeping score.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
90% of murica is still fat
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I sent my stimulus check to the Capital area food bank. If I get another I'll do the same.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More tax cuts for the wealthy will solve this problem! - Republicans
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
[Republican] That means almost 97% of Americans had plenty of food! [/Republican]

Yes, the error was intentional.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't this the tab we come to when we want to complain about how fat Americans are?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If our current covid situation and the complete lack of proper PPE for citizens (respirators should be used, not just masks) does not make it clear that we are not as great as we claim, then I don't know what a better demonstration would be.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

What country are you from?
 
Hizenberg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I think we all can agree, seeing someone emaciated, hurts a little bit.
A few months ago, watching MSNBC, I got
angry, watching all the food that would normally go to restaurants get dumped.
We as Americans, maybe we can do better at setting up a distribution network that benefits more people. (I don't know how to do it. Pressure the politicians? Speak louder? Vote better?)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The economy crashed 30%... with the government spending 3 trillion in deficit in 3 months during Q2.

Imagine what Q3 will be when everything has to close again and congress doesnt spend as much? The great depression will be paradise compared to that.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

What country are you from?


The US. Why do you ask?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You're preaching to the choir - I was lauding the UK's approach of using furlough schemes to protect workers rather than 'unemployment on steroids' or whatever it was called in the USA. Of course, those furlough schemes that protected workers in the short term haven't done much to prevent mass redundancies and layoffs coming in the fall.

One has to think at the very least a regular stipend of $400/month per person for 8 months would have been more beneficial than $1600 paid out all at once, only to be repeated again a few months later while using people's livelihoods as bargaining chips. But, I'm a dreamer...
 
zeroman987
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But if we give people 600$ a week in unemployment they won't work.

I'm not an asshole, I'm fiscally responsible.

Furthermore
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The people that say that miss two critical points. 1) we don't want people working right now and 2) people are criminally underpaid, especially in comparison to what big business is raking in.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: What we need is more shutdowns and to pay people to stay at home unemployment. That will make this better.


FTFY  FF
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.