 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   You know your gang is hardcore when you get your official tattoo as a mouse pad. Fun fact, this gang operates out of the Sheriff's Office in Compton. Wait, that's not fun at all   (latimes.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Police, Gang, Sheriff, Constable, band of deputies, parking lot of the Compton station, deputy shootings, induction of new members  
•       •       •

1439 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 8:31 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're MS-13 with government surplus tanks.  Yay!
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"'Inking' refers to the act of each newly made member of The Executioners receiving a matching tattoo indicating membership in the organization. ... Members become inked as 'Executioners' after executing members of the public, or otherwise committing acts of violence in furtherance of the gang."

That should make the RICO case fairly straightforward, if it ever happens.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find it interesting how these guys are so obsessed with the homoerotic Spartans.

NTTAWWT of course.

(Not anything wrong with the gay part I mean, not the army of killing machines that they so aspire to be)
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hardcore if you are a member of the Robot Mafia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Racist gangs operating in the LAPD/LASD? Shocking!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that these poor officers have the most difficult and dangerous* job in existence, so we really shouldn't hold their "hijinks" against them?

*For certain values of difficult and dangerous
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I for one am shocked, SHOCKED, to hear members of law enforcement are in a gang.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: Racist gangs operating in the LAPD/LASD? Shocking!

[Fark user image 346x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they are a gang  inside a gang.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Murdering people to get to day shift.  Instead of like, I dunno, maybe doing electrical work for a living?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just a few bad apples, right? Not a repeating problem at all.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rampart​_​scandal
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow that was terrifying.

I have read all about the Mexican Cartels owning the police south of the border and this sounds a little like the same thing except the cops are their own cartel.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: bthom37: Racist gangs operating in the LAPD/LASD? Shocking!

[Fark user image 346x750]

[Fark user image image 220x220]


Holy shiat went did Weird Al go all hard??
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Defenders of the groups say they represent hard work and boost morale by fostering camaraderie.

Defending your "group" at the Sheriff's Office by using the same line actual gang members use to defend the existence of actual gangs isn't helping.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Has anyone mentioned that these poor officers have the most difficult and dangerous* job in existence, so we really shouldn't hold their "hijinks" against them?

*For certain values of difficult and dangerous


T.V. and movies have done an excellent job of indoctrinating the American public. We've been fed lies of how dangerous Police jobs are...not to mention the things like the flawless work of CSI (which it isn't).

Simple blue collar jobs like Power Line workers and Loggers are much more dangerous than being a LEO.

An image carefully groomed so we're all good bootlickers.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: Racist gangs operating in the LAPD/LASD? Shocking!

[Fark user image image 346x750]


That looks like a high school mascot.
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Defenders of the groups say they represent hard work and boost morale by fostering camaraderie.

Defending your "group" at the Sheriff's Office by using the same line actual gang members use to defend the existence of actual gangs isn't helping.


Yes, if there's anything the Blue Wall of Silence is lacking it's a sense of camaraderie and cohesiveness.
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: bthom37: Racist gangs operating in the LAPD/LASD? Shocking!

[Fark user image image 346x750]

That looks like a high school mascot.


Pigs aren't known for their artistic talents.  Hard to hold the brush in their hooves.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Nearly all the CPT Deputies who have been involved in... out-of-policy beatings at CPT"

Is it just me or does that statement infer there are "In-policy" beatings happening at CPT?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Just a few bad apples, right? Not a repeating problem at all.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rampart_​scandal


That was the first thing that popped into my mind as well.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
which is why the entire department deserve none of the respect "law enforcement" would normally expect to carry. If they want to act like a gang, fine, the public should treat them like the violent gang of thugs they are,
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: "'Inking' refers to the act of each newly made member of The Executioners receiving a matching tattoo indicating membership in the organization. ... Members become inked as 'Executioners' after executing members of the public, or otherwise committing acts of violence in furtherance of the gang."

That should make the RICO case fairly straightforward, if it ever happens.


It isn't RICO.  It never is RICO (see Popehat for the full rant).

On the other hand if you had a non-corrupt DA (and a pony please), it would be trivial to prove "criminal conspiracy" and make them all jointly accountable for any murders and other crimes committed by the gang.  And that is more than enough so that RICO really isn't needed (they wouldn't be getting out of prison in any of their lifetimes).
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Secret societies are treason.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From TFA:


Compton has long had a troubled history with law enforcement. In 2000, the city disbanded its police force after struggling to contain rising crime and gang violence.
The solution, as city leaders saw it, was to hire the Sheriff's Department to patrol the streets, a move advertised as a way to have more sophisticated policing that would save the city $7 million a year out of its $20-million budget for policing costs. Proponents claimed the money would be reinvested in the community and would lead to an economic revival.

This seems to be exactly what many of the "defund police" proponents are saying should happen, and they point to Camden, NJ as proof this works.

Looks like this is an example of it not working.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's one from some shiatbags I crossed paths with a long while ago.
Assholes tried to steal from me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.