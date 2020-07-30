 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Pennsylvania encouraging healthcare providers to use a "weighted lottery" system based on socioeconomic status to determine who gets lifesaving drugs. You'll never guess which side of the scale they are placing their thumb   (foxnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Murica, Medicine, Health care provider, Health care, health care system, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Betsy McCaughey, medical need, Illness  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Jul 2020 at 5:28 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Since this Fox News reporting it it is exactly the opposite right?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I thought that death panels would only be a thing under Obama? Say it isn't so, republican !
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's based on the severity of the case. No doctors know the patients income level. What is this bullsh*t?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: What is this bullsh*t?


"Not racist, but #1 with racists."
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's based on the severity of the case. No doctors know the patients income level. What is this bullsh*t?


well it's possible to know what health plan they're on. That's sometimes a clue.

But see what FN is saying here in not-carefully coded language is that the "middle class" (whites) aren't going to get their lives saved because the "economically disadvantaged" (minority) patients gonna get all the remdesivir.  Oh no the problem isn't idiot mask refusal or going further back, a complete denial of reality by the Trump admin. Let's blame black people!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ha, jokes on them. People in lower socioeconomic status are more likely to have comorbidity working against them.  The first group to be treated should be 14-39, the people we've put social assets into but probably haven't gotten our investments back from.
 
Usernate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing says "Greatest Healthcare System in the World" like a literal lottery system to determine who gets lifesaving drugs.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would they have to do this since the pandemic is already over and was never a big deal to begin with?
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's not a dog whistle. That'shiatler screaming into the mic
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If covid can kill off Herman Cain's rich ass, there is still hope for karmic justice.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: That's not a dog whistle. That'shiatler screaming into the mic


Foghorn into a heavy metal concert microphone.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: well it's possible to know what health plan they're on. That's sometimes a clue.


The doctors don't know that if they're working for the hospital.

In situations like this where the patients can't legally be removed from the ward for financial reasons it's potentially literally illegal to inform the doctors of a patient's financial situation (HIPAA and its state-level add-ons can be weird), but that's largely irrelevant because most doctors who went into hospital ICU work instead of private practice did so in the first place specifically to avoid ever having to deal with the living hell that is medical insurance and collections, and would react to any attempt to disclose it to them basically like a vampire opening his window to find that it's ten AM and sunny outdoors.

The situation described in TFA is pretty much literally impossible on a basic mechanical level.  To call it implausible would be an insult to the word 'implausible'.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's based on the severity of the case. No doctors know the patients income level. What is this bullsh*t?


Article seems to be accurate. From the state's website:

https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/dise​a​se/coronavirus/Pages/Guidance/Ethical-​Allocation-Framework.aspx
 
links136
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's based on the severity of the case. No doctors know the patients income level. What is this bullsh*t?


ugh, isn't your whole system insurance based, which is based on the insurance you can afford?  Oh so you can afford the most expensive insurance, but your piss poor!  I get those all the time.

Then there's the millionaire who has the cheapest insurance.  I don't know because the whole system is insane to begin with.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's great being White.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xai: But I thought that death panels would only be a thing under Obama? Say it isn't so, republican !


Start calling it what it is, the Trumpflu and the Trump death panels and the Trump Recession.  Keep the brand negativity up, the man should be more toxic than Botulinum.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a.  Isthepatientfromadisadvantagedcommun​it​y?The allocation team should determine whether the patient resides in a disadvantaged community, defined as their residential address being in an area with score of 8, 9, or 10 on the Area Deprivation Index. This can be determined by entering the patient's address in the Neighborhood Atlas website Opens In A New Windowunder the "mapping" tab.

You work your whole life to get a good job with good pay and good benefits so you can live in a nice neighbourhood, and when the time comes where you get sick, "Sorry, but we've determined that you aren't diverse enough socioeconomically. Too bad you worked hard and got a promotion. If you stayed an hourly wage slave, you would be eligible to live. Sorry."

Nice.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.