‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Canada and the European Union are almost exactly tied by deaths per million of population per day. Hence the cautious opening of the EU to Canadian travellers again.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They have twos as many people as we do, so there's only twelve of the capitas per each.

See us Americas aren't so dumb.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's because the Europeans stopped holding up their end of the hoax. Quitters.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, this metric system conversion stuff always baffled me. They measure in kill-o-meters. Of course it's less.
 
nitefallz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.


You make it sound like a bad thing
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.


I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nitefallz: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

You make it sound like a bad thing


Jack Palance is not a bad thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Git off my land.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.


Civil war 2: Election Boogaloo
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.


I don't have a gun or a pitchfork.  Should I start hoardingliberating chef's knives from my workplace?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: lobotomy survivor: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.

I don't have a gun or a pitchfork.  Should I start hoardingliberating chef's knives from my workplace?


Just take over a wildlife sanctuary while wearing a hockey mask and chaps.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Makes total sense for The American Way mantra:

Supersize it
Make it a double
50% more for a nickel
Buy 3 get 2 free
 
strife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.


As much as I hear about a looming civil war, I can't figure out what the sides will be, unless it turns into "Everyone vs. Everyone: We're burning this whole mother farker to the ground."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strife: lobotomy survivor: Gyrfalcon: America is going to collapse in about six weeks.

Believe it...or not.

I think you're due for a civil war. I think it'll be a matter of months, not years.

As much as I hear about a looming civil war, I can't figure out what the sides will be, unless it turns into "Everyone vs. Everyone: We're burning this whole mother farker to the ground."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evildog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been living in The Netherlands for the past 4 years and if I was made to return to the US for any reason at this point I'd apply for asylum here.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I cannot recommend this book enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
