Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 2. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before
posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2020 at 12:00 PM



E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's "Show and Tell Volume 2": Show us an original work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks!

Difficulty: Don't re-post artwork you entered in any Fartist Friday contest before including Volume 1 of Show & Tell last month, please and thank you. And if you haven't yet be sure to check out that thread, we have some mighty talented peoples.

Rules:
All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Show & Tell Volume 2. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Three (3) separate individual entries max allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my example:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Birding is my thing, and catching this male Northern Mockingbird fight was a lucky shot as it was over quickly. I call one of them Keanu because...he knows Kung Fu.

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
Check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box before you hit Post. If you forget to clicky the box, just report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
One of my favorite things to do, ceramics-wise, was to paint tiles and do mosaic art. I originally started out doing this 8 1/2 x 11 tile as an art nouveau poster, and was going to break it and reassemble it in a tray. After it came out of the kiln, I couldn't bring myself to break it up. Low fire clay, rolled out to a quarter-inch thick . Colors are  underglaze, covered with a gloss overglaze coat. Now it's on my wall with a few others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Blackbird with branches

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been grinding the blackbook graffiti for about a year now and am proud that my bars are coming along.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the most recent drawing I have done.
I like switching things up when I draw. I might do a particular theme or style for a while, then I will switch over to a different style or theme so I don't stagnate and just go through the motions.
I found a magazine picture and decided to render it in colored pencils, with some modification with hair color, as the hair was more blonde and didn't show up so well with colored pencil. Darkened it up to be browner.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Icosahedron in pen and colored pencil.
I do geometric drawings, mainly in the Islamic style. This is more Greek Platonic solid meets psychedelic.

I drew the icosahedron and decided that coloring it in a more random manner would be a nice contrast.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Girl in Mercury
Inspiration ....GF's morning stretch
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rule book for a call of Cthulhu LARP.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x319][Fark user image image 425x318]


Forgot the story.

These are Dresden files inspired neutral accorded territory plaques like the one from Mac's bar. :D
 
