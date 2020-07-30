 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Enlist in the US COVID-19 vaccine crops now. Kill nasty viruses for your country. Service guarantees immunity, maybe   (huffpost.com)
    Obvious, Immune system, clinical trials, Vaccination, Infectious disease, potential vaccines, quick blood draw, vaccine trial, Infectious Diseases  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a normal timeline, sure.  In this timeline, hell no.  They'll probably inject me with spray tan that will liquefy my pancreas.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind of crops?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: What kind of crops?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe subby meant vaccine core?
 
Veloram
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When you have a 50/50 chance of placebo? Thanks but no thanks.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on Rushbo  what ya got to lose now, eh?

/Try Presidential Pool Cleaner
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You have been wished into the cornfield.

/sad trombone
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a corny headline. Soy funny. Wheat are not amused.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

make me some tea: What kind of crops?


Vaccine crops, obviously.  How else would you make a vaccine, science or something?
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
storiescdn.hornet.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Covid Corps are hiring - not much needed by way of experience or common sense

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, I found a better vaccine crop.
d3qvyul2tp4j8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You type like this one kinda famous  Marine's wife.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DO YOU WANT TO INFECT MORE?
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: Maybe subby meant vaccine core?


Maybe you and subby both mean "corps"?

Yes, English is farking stupid that way.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I'M DOING MY PART!"
/ by staying the F home, you idiots
 
semiotix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NARRATOR: She's doing her part!

Fark user imageView Full Size


NARRATOR: Would you like to know more?

/I'm from Buenos Aires and I say vax 'em all!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Threaten me with a good time, will ya...
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fallow can you go, subby.  Fallow can you go.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He DID his part! How about you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
gargle bleach and vote for a moron  for the win alex
 
bluewave69
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ya a lot of those outfits seem to have skipped / rushed phase 1-2 il pass.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: make me some tea: What kind of crops?

[Fark user image image 600x400]


That crop looks pretty full.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
which one is testing the hydroxychloroquine? i need it to get purify my soul after being raped by an incubus.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are vaccine crops autistic?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Needs recruitment posters similar to this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone know if there are any trials in the Chicago area? If so I would sign up for it.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the article says that they will inject you with the trial vaccine and send you on your way with self reporting activities, reactions, etc.  There will be a couple of follow up visits. They arent going to expose you to covid.  If they dont expose you in a controlled setting and see the reaction how will they know if it ever worked properly or even if you were ever exposed to the virus out in the wild and beat it?  No mention of a control group either.

I want a vaccine but maybe Im just ignorant of how this trial is supposed to actually work.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: enry: Maybe subby meant vaccine core?

Maybe you and subby both mean "corps"?

Yes, English is farking stupid that way.


no as in marine core soldier
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would be happy to participate.
There are just two problems that will likely preclude me from participation.


I'm unscannable.
Fark user imageView Full Size



AND You DONT KnoW whERE IVe beEN, lOU,
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU DONT KNOW WHRE IV BEEN!!!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: enry: Maybe subby meant vaccine core?

Maybe you and subby both mean "corps"?

Yes, English is farking stupid that way.


corpse
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should You Volunteer For A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial?


.
May I otherwise volunteer for relocation to the East?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd do it as long as it had nothing to do with that hydroxy shiat. The worst I'll get is COVID and I'm probably going to get that anyway due to my extremely poor choices in sexual partners.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: What kind of crops?


Vaccine crops! Can't you read!?!?
Be a ripe, willing vegetable to be harvested and profited from by Big Pharma today

If you're lucky you may even survive and live side effect free
 
