(KTTC Minnesota)   If tractors have parking brakes someone forgot to use them   (kttc.com) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the 'Brakes'!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brakes/breaks and lightning/lightening are two of the biggest ones I see these days.

I'm old enough to remember when it was loser/looser, that's 90's stuff right there.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Owned by the state of Iowa"
That's a lawsuit.
I haven't driven it enough, but no, I don't think all tractors have emergency brakes like a car.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they were broken.

/ got nothin'
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If internets have dictionaries subby forgot to use them
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe their just not shure how they're breaks work on there tractor, or sometimes something in they're breaks can brake.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new ones with hydrostatic transmissions will definitely roll on an incline when turned off and in gear (or not). So they do have a parking brake.  I don't remember the older ones having them...I kinda think they did.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: The new ones with hydrostatic transmissions will definitely roll on an incline when turned off and in gear (or not). So they do have a parking brake.  I don't remember the older ones having them...I kinda think they did.


Look we're here to discuss subby's spelling, not tractors
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme a brake!
Gimme a brake!
Brake me off a piece of that

Kit Kat Bar!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtrac [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know who else died in Clear Lake, Iowa?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those hills of Iowa are treacherous.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
heck I have an uncle that ran himself over with his tractor.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Gimme a brake!
Gimme a brake!
Brake me off a piece of that

Kit Kat Bar!

[Fark user image 330x153]


Brake me off a piece of that Chrysler car.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always called it an emergency brake, but I guess it's only that after it's pretty much too late.
 
wiredroach
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Day My Baby Died (Rusty Buchanan) - Rhinestone
Youtube OtPF-oowWqA
 
