(KGUN 9 Tucson)   Arizona County sheriff launches program to deputize citizens anticipating upcoming race war   (kgun9.com) divider line
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Required to take a four-hour course" - What could possibly go wrong?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"PCSO says the program is open to all residents, not just those in Pinal County. "
Please Email c­itiz­en­s*poss­e[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­an­i­p*go­v or call 520-866-5809 to enroll.

Farkers, you know what to do.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Godscrack: "Required to take a four-hour course" - What could possibly go wrong?


Think of what could go right if they were required to train together with live rounds.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great. Just great.

I guess the sheriff thinks we won't refer to what they do as 'lynchings' if he deputizes the mob.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lefties should join the program.
Shoot Leo and then cry qualified immunity.

I got nothing.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Godscrack: "Required to take a four-hour course" - What could possibly go wrong?


I know! Look at what happened after just a three hour tour.

/a three-e hour tour
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh.  Pinal County had a brief moment of semi-relevance during the run-up to the 2008 housing crisis, when home buyers bought in the county seat, Florence, and Casa Grande as they were priced out of the Phoenix market.  That has all cratered and the only industry in Pinal Co. is a federal prison and agriculture.  It was purported to be a cartel corridor as it is big and desolate but I haven't heard that drum being beat in a long time.  It has some of the highest property tax rates in the state given that it has no revenue. Covididiot sheriff Lamb probably can't afford to hire deputies.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: According to PCSO, participants will be required to take a four-hour course that will teach the basics of constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force.

laugh harder
Youtube _n5E7feJHw0
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, Arizona sucks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: God, Arizona sucks.


C'mon, now.  This is just one county in AZ.
/Thankfully not the county I live in.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Segal will love this!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Ohio and will enroll in the course by remote due to CoViD19.   They have to accept remote enrollments.   Can't wait to get my official badge and handgun in a cereal box.   (batteries and ammunition sold separately)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penile sheriff?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upcoming war in this country won't be over race.  It will be the thoughtful, good people of this great nation; black, white, gay, straight, young, old, poor and working class, all finally standing up as one to the assholes who shiat all over everything and saying "ENOUGH, GODFARKINGDAMMIT!!!"
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As in getting ready to be on the winning side of a race war?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posse?  Didn't they used to ride around and hang people?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3,000 hours training to get a cosmetology license.  Four hours training to become a deputy sheriff.  I wonder if those four hours include the consequences of a lawsuit under 42 USC 1983?  Is the county going to pay for defense and judgment when some knucklehead thinks he can do anything to anyone and gets sued?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 hours, for jeebus sake. Here in PA armed security guards must go through ACT 235 training. This takes 40 hours. Hell, the Basic Hunter Trapper Education program through the Game Commission takes 6 hours here.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make America 1860 Again.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm in Ohio and will enroll in the course by remote due to CoViD19.   They have to accept remote enrollments.   Can't wait to get my official badge and handgun in a cereal box.   (batteries and ammunition sold separately)


I'm sorry but I don't think guns need batteries, or do you mean the badge lights up?
because that would be cool
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey.
He's just collecting fingerprints, DNA, and SSN's so he can harvest data for the RNC.

Real
Nazi
Challenge
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's lining up to be more of a
rich vs poor
black vs white
peacefull vs violent
progressive vs conservative
lgbtetc vs religious
sovereign citizen vs anybody that try to have laws
masked vs no masks
while the army is out having a world war with china/russia/iran

so like syria but with more guns and more factions.
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person in the county get signed up. That program will get closed pretty quick.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it'll be the wannabe lunch mob signing attendance logs saying they took the necessary classes, followed by a screening of Birth Of A Nation?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: Stud Gerbil: I'm in Ohio and will enroll in the course by remote due to CoViD19.   They have to accept remote enrollments.   Can't wait to get my official badge and handgun in a cereal box.   (batteries and ammunition sold separately)

I'm sorry but I don't think guns need batteries, or do you mean the badge lights up?
because that would be cool


Maybe the badges shoot lasers?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: The Pope of Manwich Village: God, Arizona sucks.

C'mon, now.  This is just one county in AZ.
/Thankfully not the county I live in.


Yes, but it's the only one that is populated.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson #1: How to properly pronounce "Ihre Papiere Bitte".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Make America 1860 Again.


Make America 1490 again, kemosabe.
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was supposed to say every person of color
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Race War!
Youtube VYy77IGsBFc
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Steven Segal will love this!


Or he would if he wasn't hiding in Russia so he doesn't go to jail for having slaves he used for sex.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is like some Hollywood fever dream where some coked out film producer thinks what America needs is a Youngs Guns and Police Acadamy 4 crossover.

/30 years ago I would have watched this.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinal. Heh.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Pinal. Heh.


It's glans to meet you.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not even pretending anymore.  They're literally calling it a Posse.  How long until they start stringing nooses in African-American neighborhoods?  My guess is there will be a lot of nooses right around the first week of November.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now in the right thread

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Give me a beer and you are now deputized.

reason.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can you pick either side, the way we did in elementary school on the playground when we played Civil War?

I still remember that one kid from Pennsylvania who claimed he could be on either side since Pennsylvania was a Free State -- Free to pick either side.  He had a Russian name.  You can't make this stuff up.
 
Any Pie Left [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Many cities across the nation have citizen police academies or something by a similar name, where civilians with a hard-on for LEO's can sort of cosplay for the day with some real cops, and get some basic information taught to them about police matters and emergencies, etc., even taking some ride-alongs. It's one of the things a PD does to recruit a new generation of LEOs and to do community outreach, kind of getting their own party line out to the civilians.

As far as that goes, there's nothing particularly nefarious about such programs, its just community relations stuff and PR.

And this guy *might* just be doing some clever branding by calling it a "civilian posse", instead of "junior G-men" or whatever.   Or... it really *could* be a dogwhistle to local militia nuts to come get more comfy with the guys who will be looking the other way when you do their real work for them in the boo-gall-looo...


It's hard to know which of those two things this is right now.   Considering how 2020 has been going though, I'm done making optimistic bets.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope every black or brown fellow in the county signs up.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are some states I simply stay out of, much like I stay out of Zimbabwe and Belarus.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is going to exponentially increase in the next 95 days.
If and when this upcoming election is happening, and the orange menace loses, we'll need to find a new term for what used to be "exponentially".
When Jan 20, 2021 comes around, you might remember the "leave it to beaver days" of July 2020.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: KodosZardoz: Pinal. Heh.

It's glans to meet you.


🤣🤣🤣
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: 3,000 hours training to get a cosmetology license


Just so we're all clear, the training requirements to become a licensedbarber, hairdresser, nail technician, and cosmetologist have no connection at all to the training requirements to learn to cut hair, do nails, etc. and everything to do with creating artificial hurdles to enter the market.  It's a means of protecting the profits of existing salons.

According to Institute for Justice, government corruption watchdog, barber/cosmetology licensing is in the 5th most widely and onerously licensed occupation.  The most onerous is Interior Designer, which can require six years of training (in what, I have no idea) to acquire a license.

You should never compare required training times for licensed profession that rely on apprenticeships and for-profit schooling to things like police, firefighters, etc.  The training for those later professions is based on how long it actually takes to teach the skills, while the former are based on how long beauty schools think they can get away with fleecing students.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, Carlin reminded us that 50% of people were below average, but Christ, I never anticipated this.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

McGrits: It is like some Hollywood fever dream where some coked out film producer thinks what America needs is a Youngs Guns and Police Acadamy 4 crossover.

/30 years ago I would have watched this.


I'll wait till it hits Netflix.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.