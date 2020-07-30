 Skip to content
(KPAX Missoula)   The last sentence in the article proves that this accident is bound to turn out shiatty for a bunch of people   (kpax.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Gurt"?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stubby trying to trick Farkers into RTFA. Pretty sneaky.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yo, gurt.
 
randyr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why were patients in the pickup? Shouldn't they have been in  the hospital?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People not paying attention to the construction signs, I guess. My wife left for work early enough to avoid this one.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The semi-truck was hauling toilet paper.

Montana, I would have expected dental floss.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: The semi-truck was hauling toilet paper.

Montana, I would have expected dental floss.


Mistaking dental floss for toilet paper - bad

Mistaking Preparation-H for toothpaste- worse
 
