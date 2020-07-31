 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Dead seals with giant bite marks are washing up along Maine shores: "It looks like there's some kind of a totally psycho shark out there"   (wgme.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where's Stephen King?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Orcas, which are more likely to 'play' with their food. Sharks tend to be all business.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
well if you have a better way of figuring out which ones are ripe I am all ears.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Totally Psycho Shark sounds like the best 90s action-comedy movie we never had.
 
