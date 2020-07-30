 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   One. Per. Minute
66
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it August yet?

I can't wait for August when it all disappears.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it August yet?

I can't wait for August when it all disappears.


I'm sure it will go away any day now.

You know, like a miracle.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it August yet?

I can't wait for August when it all disappears.


Wake me up when September ends.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it August yet?

I can't wait for August when it all disappears.


in August it will be 2 per minute
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All aboard the Trump Fail train.  Choo choo!

/we're all on board
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Bubba's freedom remains secure.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five. Dollar. Footlong.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x973]


That meme would be more believable if it didn't use a picture from the Seattle Seahawks stadium.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


Can you give us a sneak peek of what your next talking point will look like once we've surpassed that new milestone?  Will you move on to "car accidents, smoking, and epic fapping sessions combined kills people faster so this is overblown"?

You must be hella muscular after moving the goal posts so many times in such a short period.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WINNING BIGGILY!!!!!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If today's rate continued there would be ~107K new deaths from COVID between now and November 3rd.

:-/
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what your next talking point will look like once we've surpassed that new milestone?  Will you move on to "car accidents, smoking, and epic fapping sessions combined kills people faster so this is overblown"?

You must be hella muscular after moving the goal posts so many times in such a short period.


He had to move on.  The "flu kills more" talking point got its throat shiat down a few months back.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


[citation needed]  CA would average around 300 per day.  got any other stats to pull out of your ass?  maybe they're behind the big dildo.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what your next talking point will look like once we've surpassed that new milestone?  Will you move on to "car accidents, smoking, and epic fapping sessions combined kills people faster so this is overblown"?

You must be hella muscular after moving the goal posts so many times in such a short period.


My sincere apologies for not adhering to the group thought.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You have to admire the efficiency.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Technically 40 deaths short.  Waiting for a fake news meme because of this
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: BlackPete: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what your next talking point will look like once we've surpassed that new milestone?  Will you move on to "car accidents, smoking, and epic fapping sessions combined kills people faster so this is overblown"?

You must be hella muscular after moving the goal posts so many times in such a short period.

My sincere apologies for not adhering to the group thought.


Don't worry, we're used to you not adhering to anything remotely related to "thought".
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That giant meteor should be along any time now
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.


And you could fill up a few dozen Tolstoy novel with the amount of federal and state regulations on the books about automobile safety.  The auto industry spends billions of dollars on R&D to improve the safety and reliability of their product.In contrast, this has been the Trump White House response to the pandemichttps://doggett.house.gov/med​ia-center​/blog-posts/timeline-trump-s-coronavir​us-responses
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it continues it'll solve global warming.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.

And you could fill up a few dozen Tolstoy novel with the amount of federal and state regulations on the books about automobile safety.  The auto industry spends billions of dollars on R&D to improve the safety and reliability of their product.In contrast, this has been the Trump White House response to the pandemichttps://doggett.house.gov/medi​a-center/blog-posts/timeline-trump-s-c​oronavirus-responses


Right. But, I can drive to the gym in 26 minutes and stare at empty building.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In 2016 there were 37461 fatalities due to auto accidents.

37461 / 365 = 102 deaths per day.  And according to dick tube up thread there are 2550 seconds in a day, so the stats check out.

https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/​P​ublic/ViewPublication/812451
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: BlackPete: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

Can you give us a sneak peek of what your next talking point will look like once we've surpassed that new milestone?  Will you move on to "car accidents, smoking, and epic fapping sessions combined kills people faster so this is overblown"?

You must be hella muscular after moving the goal posts so many times in such a short period.

My sincere apologies for not adhering to the group thought.


Or any thought, apparently.
 
Tman144
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


There were only 36,000 car accident deaths last year. Where the fark do you get this bullshiat from?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
American expectoratism.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is anyone contracting any other illness these days?  I haven't heard of anyone getting sick in any other way lately.  Are death rates from other illnesses holding steady?
 
Txturtle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


From the National Safety Council,
"In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes - a 2% decline from 2018 (39,404 deaths) and a 4% decline from 2017 (40,231 deaths). About 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes last year - also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures."

38,800 is a lot less than 140,000.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Branch Covidians have locked us all in the compound with them.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it August yet?

I can't wait for August when it all disappears.


5,000,000 cases will go down to zero
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: Is anyone contracting any other illness these days?  I haven't heard of anyone getting sick in any other way lately.  Are death rates from other illnesses holding steady?


Influenza went way down this year.  It turns out that avoiding humans to slow a communicable disease, works on all communicable diseases.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tman144: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

There were only 36,000 car accident deaths last year. Where the fark do you get this bullshiat from?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Txturtle: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

From the National Safety Council,
"In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes - a 2% decline from 2018 (39,404 deaths) and a 4% decline from 2017 (40,231 deaths). About 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes last year - also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures."

38,800 is a lot less than 140,000.


Its almost as if he's being completely dishonest so he can downplay the seriousness of this virus to appease his Orange Lord.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dead. Dead. Dead. Dead.

How do you apologize to them?


Babylon 5 - My favorite scenes - Dead...dead....dead
Youtube 0oHtLmjKRbE
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To all those who think this is a giant conspiracy just to make Trump look bad, firstly, he doesn't need any help on that front, and secondly, have you realised there are other countries in the world and that they are all battling this pandemic? Are you really so self-obsessed that you think this is all about you and your president?

It's a pity you didn't try travelling back when it was still allowed.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Txturtle: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

From the National Safety Council,
"In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes - a 2% decline from 2018 (39,404 deaths) and a 4% decline from 2017 (40,231 deaths). About 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes last year - also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures."

38,800 is a lot less than 140,000.


So, y'all are cool with 50k deaths. That's the left wingers for ya.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Abox: Is anyone contracting any other illness these days?  I haven't heard of anyone getting sick in any other way lately.  Are death rates from other illnesses holding steady?

Influenza went way down this year.  It turns out that avoiding humans to slow a communicable disease, works on all communicable diseases.


You'd think we'd see fewer coronavirus deaths then.
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the time since I clicked the article until the time I started writing this post, a few dozen Americans died from covid-19. That's more Canadians will die for all of today from covid. It's more people than have covid at all in several countries (I'm looking at you New Zealand, you shining diamond!)

The time it took me to finish reading this post, a few more people died.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Txturtle: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

From the National Safety Council,
"In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes - a 2% decline from 2018 (39,404 deaths) and a 4% decline from 2017 (40,231 deaths). About 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes last year - also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures."

38,800 is a lot less than 140,000.

So, y'all are cool with 50k deaths. That's the left wingers for ya.


Don't we also have a lot of rules and regulations in place to mitigate the risk of cat crashes?

That example proves the opposite of what you think it does.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


Let's hope he doesn't win another term then.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: Rapmaster2000: Abox: Is anyone contracting any other illness these days?  I haven't heard of anyone getting sick in any other way lately.  Are death rates from other illnesses holding steady?

Influenza went way down this year.  It turns out that avoiding humans to slow a communicable disease, works on all communicable diseases.

You'd think we'd see fewer coronavirus deaths then.


What?
 
Tman144
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Txturtle: Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.

From the National Safety Council,
"In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes - a 2% decline from 2018 (39,404 deaths) and a 4% decline from 2017 (40,231 deaths). About 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes last year - also a 2% decrease over 2018 figures."

38,800 is a lot less than 140,000.

Its almost as if he's being completely dishonest so he can downplay the seriousness of this virus to appease his Orange Lord.


So, I was curious and googled it. The 25 seconds is for the entire world. If we compare COVID deaths worldwide to car accident deaths, someone dies of COVID every 12 seconds, if anyone wanted to know how not overblown this is.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abox: Rapmaster2000: Abox: Is anyone contracting any other illness these days?  I haven't heard of anyone getting sick in any other way lately.  Are death rates from other illnesses holding steady?

Influenza went way down this year.  It turns out that avoiding humans to slow a communicable disease, works on all communicable diseases.

You'd think we'd see fewer coronavirus deaths then.


This is fewer coronavirus deaths. Huge portions of the country locked down for weeks to months. Critically, the most heavily affected places like New York City locked down to an extraordinary extent which dramatically decreased the overall death toll. If they hadn't shut down and just let everything go along like nothing was wrong, there would probably be close to a million dead in the U.S. by now.

The problem now is all the shiatlicker states in the south and midwest didn't take it seriously and it's surging in those areas. The only question now is whether or not they get their heads out of their asses and take it seriously or put the 7 figure possibility back in play while risking a resurgence in all the other states as well.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the best i could do was 2 in 5 minutes, but i was 17 at the time....what....oh....nevermind.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


You've got a point.

You know what we should do? We should mandate safer vehicles. We should work towards new technology that further protects passengers. We should design safer traffic systems. We should implement speed limits.

In other words, we should use the power of government to make automobile safety a priority, even it means mandating that people wear something they don't want to, like a seat belt.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Car accidents kill people in the US once every 25 seconds to give you an idea of how overblown this is.  If President Trump somehow doesn't win another term then the tone of the media screaming heads with change.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Comparing COVID-19 deaths to car accident deaths is like comparing oranges to hammers. It only makes you look stupid when you try to do it. 

Total number of car deaths in the U.S. was 36,560. Chance of dying in a vehicle crash? 0.97%. So, get in a car you have about a 1% chance of dying over the course of your lifetime. 

Right now COVID-19 in the U.S. has about a 3.3% mortality rate. So if you get COVID-19 you are over 3x more likely to die.

Conclusion: The meme fits
 
