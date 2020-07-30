 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Shelter workers take in an orphaned new-born rescue kitten unable to walk. They made him tiny homemade splints out of tongue depressors, gauze, medical wrap bandages, and tape to keep his legs steady. The result is anything but depressing on Caturday   (people.com) divider line
390
    More: Caturday, The Shelter, Love, special splints, lots of love, back legs, week, care, Zion  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 01 Aug 2020 at 8:00 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



390 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those who missed it, here's the link to this week's Fark NotNewsletter (NNL). Our own sherpa18 pays tribute to quantum_jellyroll/Rick in the Beyond Fark section.

There's also a link to q_j's Caturday memorial thread.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay early Caturday! Thanks for the sponsorship, Bathia_Mapes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I want him.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Riche: Yay early Caturday! Thanks for the sponsorship, Bathia_Mapes!

[Fark user image 850x566]


Glad to see you posting in the Caturday threads again :)
 
Tziva [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hey friends
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That little splotch of orange on his head just makes him even more adorable! ♥
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
*sniff* damn cat dander
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: hey friends


*waves at Tziva*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.


We done him proud!
The number of posts just shows the amount of love and admiration we have for Q_J.
He may be gone but his work and wicked sense of humor will live on.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Goofball Finnegan face

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 Welp, that was enough cuteness to give me the 'beetus. Good job for all involved!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.

We done him proud!
The number of posts just shows the amount of love and admiration we have for Q_J.
He may be gone but his work and wicked sense of humor will live on.


:)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey all! I love a feel good story!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: hey friends


A Merkava?

You mean as in the Israeli Main Battle Tank?
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think I know what Mr Monkey is getting for Christmas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Bast do I needs it today!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
for DLC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi Caturday friends! Fingers and paws crossed for a good Caturday thread where the glads outnumber the sads.
 
Tziva [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Tziva: hey friends

A Merkava?

You mean as in the Israeli Main Battle Tank?


it can poop mans.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: That little splotch of orange on his head just makes him even more adorable! ♥


I think that's going to be a flame point kitteh!  Totally stunning to see one that early if so.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did I put this up last week?  Oh well if I did.   Double RBF in action. 😆😆 😆

Goober Pea goes for her first puppy training in an hour!  PetsMart is doing one on one training again.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FangQ furr part seen of furrst pg.
Lessee what kinda cheery feline photo i can locate --
https://imgur.com/gallery/J8NJ6Xy
So Cute with Such Eyes.  Deserves to be Cuddled &  Scritched methinx.
 
meezer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'd like to thank DLC for the TotalFark sponsorship. I must say I am more pleased that you enjoyed the poem!
Caturday ROCKS!!!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've never been prouder...*sniff*
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


4 years ago he went to the vet for his first shots, he was almost 3 months old and weighed 5 pounds.  My vet said he would be big.  Well.....he is!!!  I need to weigh him, I'm sure he is over 20 pounds.   He is tall and long.   Look at those feet.   No idea about his lineage but Maine coon and a mix was thrown around
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Farking HOT!!! 104 on the way home from work, so I HAD to turn on the ac in the car. And now, I'm drinking a warm beer waiting for the others to cool down in the freezer. Guess who forgot to put beers in the frig this morning? ME!!! D'oh!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Random giant cat encounter!
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
These guys could use a good caption:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.

I would like to add my thanks as well, and if I have my numbers correct, that just became the most commented thread in Caturday history. And to my way of thinking, that's as it should be, it just goes to show how well-loved he was. As valnt9 said, we did him proud.

He will always be in our hearts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tonguedepressor: I've never been prouder...*sniff*


Well, this just might be most perfect instance of the fark meme "user name checks out".
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Bathia_Mapes: Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.
I would like to add my thanks as well, and if I have my numbers correct, that just became the most commented thread in Caturday history. And to my way of thinking, that's as it should be, it just goes to show how well-loved he was. As valnt9 said, we did him proud.

He will always be in our hearts.

[Fark user image 500x333]


that camera needs to be a megapixel Q_J special.
(I know you can do that...)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: tonguedepressor: I've never been prouder...*sniff*

Well, this just might be most perfect instance of the fark meme "user name checks out".


Thanks for the story this week subby *coughs*, sherpa! Very sweet. I hope the rest of the week has no sads for anyone!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Farking HOT!!! 104 on the way home from work, so I HAD to turn on the ac in the car. And now, I'm drinking a warm beer waiting for the others to cool down in the freezer. Guess who forgot to put beers in the frig this morning? ME!!! D'oh!!!

Seems like it's your turn...I'll be only in the low 90's/upper 80's for a few days after almost 2 weeks of 100+ temps...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My usually angelic Mo, caught looking demonic. Help with captions? (She and Major were cleaning each other, and she had just pulled back)
Fark user imageView Full Size


My brain keeps saying "Fatality!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Bathia_Mapes: Thanks to all who helped pay tribute and share memories of q_j in last week's Caturday thread. Final comment count was 2,429 when the thread closed on Monday morning.
I would like to add my thanks as well, and if I have my numbers correct, that just became the most commented thread in Caturday history. And to my way of thinking, that's as it should be, it just goes to show how well-loved he was. As valnt9 said, we did him proud.

He will always be in our hearts.

[Fark user image 500x333]


♥♥
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in. Working, of course. I'll pop in later.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: My usually angelic Mo, caught looking demonic. Help with captions? (She and Major were cleaning each other, and she had just pulled back)
[Fark user image 358x750]

My brain keeps saying "Fatality!"


Looks like she was eating ice cream and got "brain freeze".  :)
 
Displayed 50 of 390 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.